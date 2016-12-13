Der Patch 1.13 für No Man's Sky ermöglicht unter anderem größere Weltraumkämpfe.

Das Team von Hello Games schraubt auch weiterhin an dem Weltraumspiel No Man's Sky. So steht nur eine Woche nach dem Release des Updates 1.12 schon der nächste Patch zum Download bereit.

In der neuen Version 1.13 haben die Entwickler unter anderem Änderungen vorgenommen, um künftig noch größere Weltraumkämpfe zu ermöglichen. Außerdem haben sie einen Fehler beseitigt, der dazu führen konnte, dass die Spielfigur geschrumpft wird. Hinzu kommen Optimierungen für den Steam-Controller sowie diverse Bugfixes.

Fixed a bug that would make the player character small.

Space battles will now vary in size more and players should see bigger battles.

Fixed the instantaneous death loop that could occur in survival mode if you saved with 1 health and no hazard protection. You will still be on the verge of death when you load in, but it won't happen instantaneously.

Fix for steam controller not being able to warp.

Removed up, down, left, right as quick menu navigation keys to allow left handed players to move while using the quick menu.

Page Up and Page down can now be used to navigate up and down in the quick menu.

Removed duplicated planets from discoveries menu.

Fixed an issue with redeeming promo ships in survival, which would result in the ship being spawned above the ground.

Fix for missing ruins underwater which could cause missions to point to nothing.

Various audio tweaks and fixes

Added ladder climbing sounds

Fixed base building prop sounds not playing when placed inside a Freighter

Added sound effect for calling Freighters

Added sound effect when using communication stations

Fixed an issue which could affect ambient sound in Freighters

Changed the sound effect when using the Terminus Teleporter