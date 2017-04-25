Das Update 1.2 für Stardew Valley bringt unter anderem deutsche Bildschirmtexte.

Darauf haben viele deutsche Fans von Stardew Valley lange Zeit gewartet: Das Update 1.2 für die Bauernhofsimulation bietet eine Übersetzung der Bildschirmtexte in verschiedene Sprachen - unter anderem auch in Deutsch.

Des Weiteren haben die Entwickler den Support für Controller optimiert, um einige Funktionen etwas komfortabler zu gestalten. Außerdem gehört ab sofort ein nerviger Crash Bug der Vergangenheit an, der in Verbindung mit Trüffelschweinen auftreten konnte. Die vollständige Liste der Änderungen finden Sie unterhalb dieser Meldung.

Exit to Title has returned.

When using a controller, pressing the back button will skip events that are skippable.

When using a controller, the cursor will snap between menu buttons by default. If you disable that, the cursor will instead accelerate while moving.

Translations for German, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Japanese and Simplified Chinese.

Bug Fixes

Fixed lighting shader not covering the whole screen on Mac and Linux.

Switching from "Windowed Borderless" to "Fullscreen" should now go straight to fullscreen instead of Windowed mode.

Wallpapers and floors no longer have a tile placement indicator showing a random object

Increased stability of preference-saving code. This should fix infrequent crashes that require the player to delete startup_preferences.

Fixed a crash that can happen when a pig tries to spawn a truffle but there's no space for it.

Fixed a couple of rare crashes that could have occurred at any time during the game.

Fixed a typo of the word 'pronounce' in the marriage event.

Fixed the player not getting the recipe for Cookies if they skip Evelyn's event.