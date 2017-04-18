Das Update 1.13 für Watch Dogs 2 bietet den neuen Showdown-Modus.

Zum Thema Watch Dogs 2 ab 14,95 € bei Amazon.de Watch_Dogs 2 für 47,99 € bei GamesPlanet.com Der Entwickler Ubisoft Montreal hat jetzt das umfangreiche Update 1.13 für das Open-World-Spiel Watch Dogs 2 veröffentlicht.

Eines der Highlights dürfte dabei der neue Showdown-Modus sein: Es handelt sich um 2vs2-PvP-Matches, die in 15 verschiedenen Schauplätzen stattfinden. Spieler haben die Wahl, ob sie gemeinsam mit einem Freund antreten oder sich dem Zufall des Matchmaking-Systems überlassen. In dem Spielmodus stehen alle drei Varianten (Steal the HDD, Doom-load sowie Erase/Protect the Servers) zur Verfügung.

Mehr: Watch Dogs 2 - DLC-Roadmap: Vier-Spieler-Koop und Mehrspieler-Inhalte kostenlos

Des Weiteren dürfen sich die Spieler ab sofort in Online-Rennen messen - egal ob eKart, Motorrad oder Drohne. Passend dazu gibt es spezielle Ranglisten, Saisons und spezielle Belohnungen.

Wer noch etwas mehr Nervenkitzel sucht, kann sich daran versuchen, die Loot Truck Events abzuschließen. Hierbei muss der Spieler zufällig in der Welt auftauchende gepanzerte Wagen zu hacken und dann gegen eine Welle an Polizisten verteidigen.

Hinzu kommen zahlreiche Bugfixes, Optimmerungen und Änderungen. In unserer Online-Galerie unterhalb dieser Meldung finden Sie einige Screenshots aus dem Update. Hier die vollständige Liste der Änderungen:

New Online Mode: Showd0wn - This is a new type of online gameplay for 2v2 PvP matches that can be played with a friend, or through random matchmaking. Showd0wn will feature three types of objectives [Steal the HDD, Doom-load (KotH style), and Erase/Protect the Servers] across 15 distinct locations. This is a great endgame challenge to play with friends, provided you're not a script kiddie and know how to use all of the tools in your arsenal.

Online Races - Drone, motocross, and eKart races are getting multiplayer functionality! They will also have their own leaderboards, so you can use them to compete for season rewards.

Loot Truck Event - These armored trucks will randomly appear in the world, offering you a chance to hack them and then defend against the flood of police that will be responding. These will not be easy to rob, but the cash and followers payout is fat.

Paintball gun - This bad boy will be available in the 3D printer and can stun enemies with a barrage of paintballs. Fun fact: in PvP gameplay your opponent's screen will be colored in paintball splashes when you attack them.