ARMA 3: Tac-Ops - Singleplayer-DLC mit drei neuen Missionen angekündigt

Für ein paar schmale Taler bekommen ARMA 3-Spieler Ende November einen neuen Singleplayer-DLC. Dieser beinhaltet drei neue Operationen.

von Martin Dietrich,
14.11.2017 10:41 Uhr

An der ARMA 3-Front gibt es für Solospieler bald neues Futter. Am 30. November 2017 wird Bohemia Interactive einen neuen DLC für rund 5 Euro veröffentlichen. Das Tac-Ops Mission Pack wird drei Singleplayer-Missionen enthalten, die unterschiedliche Herangehensweisen bieten sollen und für erfahrene Spieler ausgelegt sind.

Laut den Entwicklern sollen Käufer des DLCs mindestens acht Stunden mit den neuen Inhalten beschäftigt sein. Außerdem gibt es neue Musikstücke zu hören, weitere Steam Achievements freizuschalten und ein erweitertes Scrip-System für Custom-Szenarios.

Die komplette Feature-Liste des DLCs im Überblick

3 Singleplayer Operations

  • Designed for the experienced Arma player, this Mission Pack features three challenging military operations.
  • Beyond Hope - Nine years prior to the "East Wind" conflict, civil war rages through the Republic of Altis and Stratis.
  • Stepping Stone - NATO reinforcements responding to the "East Wind" crisis must first secure the strategic island of Malden.
  • Steel Pegasus - During the invasion of Altis, NATO forces stage a daring air assault to open a second front.

Authentic Warfare

  • Experience what true military combat is like with missions that favor intelligence, caution, and patience above all else. Fight alongside multiple armed forces, and lead your unit to victory, alive.

Evolving Battlefield

  • Discover how your conduct and decisions on the battlefield can affect the operation by completing, failing, or ignoring (optional) objectives.

Replayability

  • Replay a selection of missions from a different unit's perspective to gain a greater understanding of the operation. Try out various tactics and figure out how to achieve your objectives in different ways.

After Action Report (AAR) Videos

  • Develop your understanding of military tactics and combat with practical mission-specific insights from one of our military consultants.

And More

  • Listen to newly composed music tracks, unlock additional Steam Achievements, and take advantage of new scripted systems to help create advanced custom Arma 3 scenarios.

Dein Lieblingsspiel: Arma 3 Life - Verbrechern droht die Todesstrafe 13:52 Dein Lieblingsspiel: Arma 3 Life - Verbrechern droht die Todesstrafe

Arma 3 - Screenshots aus dem »Jets«-DLC
Arma 3 - Screenshots aus dem »Jets«-DLC
Arma 3 - Screenshots aus dem »Jets«-DLC
10

Arma 3 - Screenshots aus dem »Jets«-DLC ansehen

ARMA 3

ARMA 3

Genre: Action

Release: 12.09.2013

Mehr zum Spiel
Mehr zum Spiel
Wolfenstein 2
