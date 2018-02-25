Call of Duty: WW2 - Neuer Patch schwächt Sniper

Sledgehammer Games hat sich die Kritik der Spieler zu Herzen genommen und einige Anpassungen an Call of Duty: WW2 vorgenommen. Ein neuer Patch sorgt für besseres Waffen-Balancing.

von Ömer Kayali,
25.02.2018 14:35 Uhr

Call of Duty: WW2 - Der neue Patch passt die Zeit zum Anvisieren an.Call of Duty: WW2 - Der neue Patch passt die Zeit zum Anvisieren an.

Die Entwickler von Sledgehammer Games haben auf Reddit den neuesten Patch für Call of Duty: WW2 vorgestellt. Anhand des Feedbacks der Spieler haben sie einige Änderungen an den Spielmechaniken vorgenommen. Im Fokus lag dabei das Waffen-Balancing.

Der Patch sorgt somit unter anderem dafür, dass das Anvisieren mit Scharfschützengewehren länger dauert (Aim Down Sight). Dadurch wird Quick-Scoping leicht geschwächt. Auch das Anvisieren mit den anderen Waffen wurde angepasst. SMGs sind nun schneller als Gewehre und Gewehre wiederum sind schneller als LMGs. Unterm Strich bedeutet das eine größere Differenzierung unter den einzelnen Klassen und Spielstilen.

Übersicht über die Patch-Notes

ADS TRANSITION TIMES/ADS FROM SPRINT TIMES/ADS SPRINT OUT TIMES:

SMGs

  • Buffed base ADS times and buffed ADS in from sprint times (ADS sprint out times match ADS from sprint times)

Rifles

  • Buffed base ADS transition times, but not ADS from sprint times/ADS sprint out times, in an effort to maintain a difference between the SMG and AR class playstyles

Snipers: Kar98k and M1903

  • Nerfed ADS transition times (a slight quickscoping nerf)

LMGs

  • Buffed base ADS times

WEAPONS:

MP-40

  • Buffed recoil in an effort to have a more competitive SMG on par with the PPSh-41

FG 42

  • Nerfed fire rate so that the damage output is more in line with other weapons in its class

SVT-40

  • Buffed recoil in an effort to make it more manageable to shoot down range and give a better contrast to the M1 Garand
  • Nerfed hip spread to match the M1 Garand's in an effort to decrease the ability to quickly kill opponents at closer ranges

M1A1

  • Buffed fire rate in an effort to make it a more competitive choice amongst the other rifles (still slightly slower than the Gewehr 43)

Gewehr 43

  • Buffed fire rate in an effort to make it a more competitive choice amongst the other rifles (still slightly faster than M1A1)
  • Buffed recoil (closer to that of M1A1)
  • Buffed clip size to be 12 rounds per clip instead of 10

M30 Luftwaffe Drilling

  • Buffed damage per pellet to be on par with the recent Sawed-Off Shotgun changes so that this shotgun now has a more automatic 2-shot kill and a slightly more forgiving one-shot kill
  • Buffed shotgun damage range, so that it's now more feasible to finish off an opponent who didn't die from a rifle bullet
  • Buffed ADS spread to allow for greater accuracy when shooting enemies that are outside of the obvious shotgun range (while ADS)

Toggle Action

  • Buffed clip size to be 8 shots per clip instead of 6 in an effort to allow players to have more success with this weapon
  • Nerfed ADS spread to be on par with other shotguns (besides the M30)

Mehr: Call of Duty: WW2 - Studiogründer verlassen Sledgehammer Games

Call of Duty: WW2 - Trailer stellt die Maps des Resistance-DLCs vor 2:17 Call of Duty: WW2 - Trailer stellt die Maps des Resistance-DLCs vor

Preisvergleich
Call of Duty®: WWII
Tipp
Call of Duty®: WWII
ab 49,99 €
alle anzeigen
Kommentare(7)
Kommentare einblenden

Nur angemeldete Benutzer können kommentieren und bewerten.

Ich habe ein Konto
Kostenlos registrieren
Neueste zuerst
Älteste zuerst
Top Kommentare
CoD WW2

CoD WW2

Genre: Action

Release: 03.11.2017

Preisvergleich
Mehr zum Spiel
Preisvergleich
Mehr zum Spiel
Zum Thema

vor 3 Stunden

Call of Duty: WW2 - Neuer Patch schwächt Sniper

vor einem Tag

Call of Duty: WW2 - Am Wochenende kostenlos spielbar

vor 4 Tagen

Call of Duty: WW2 - Studiogründer verlassen Sledgehammer Games

vor einer Woche

Call of Duty - Regisseur für die Spiele-Verfilmung gefunden?

vor einer Woche

Call of Duty - Spieler erreicht höchsten Rang ohne eine Waffe abzufeuern
mehr anzeigen
alle anzeigen
Aktuelle News
Call of Duty: WW2 - Neuer Patch schwächt Sniper   6     1

vor 3 Stunden

Call of Duty: WW2 - Neuer Patch schwächt Sniper
Künstliche Intelligenz - Neue Arten von Cyber-Attacken mit KI-Hilfe möglich   5  

vor 4 Stunden

Künstliche Intelligenz - Neue Arten von Cyber-Attacken mit KI-Hilfe möglich
Assetto Corsa Competizione - Neuer Teil der Rennsimulation angekündigt, Trailer   4  

vor 4 Stunden

Assetto Corsa Competizione - Neuer Teil der Rennsimulation angekündigt, Trailer
Ni no Kuni 2 - Arbeit am Rollenspiel fertiggestellt, neuer Trailer   3  

vor 4 Stunden

Ni no Kuni 2 - Arbeit am Rollenspiel fertiggestellt, neuer Trailer
mehr anzeigen
alle anzeigen