Call of Duty: WW2 - Neuer Patch schwächt Sniper

Die Entwickler von Sledgehammer Games haben auf Reddit den neuesten Patch für Call of Duty: WW2 vorgestellt. Anhand des Feedbacks der Spieler haben sie einige Änderungen an den Spielmechaniken vorgenommen. Im Fokus lag dabei das Waffen-Balancing.
The latest playlist update for #CODWWII is here and it brings changes to ADS?? PLUS #2XP, #2DivisionXP, #2WeaponXP until Monday, February 26th at 10AM PT! https://t.co/qq00dM3OJi pic.twitter.com/zNj95A6oAp— Call of Duty (@CallOfDutyUnite) February 23, 2018
Der Patch sorgt somit unter anderem dafür, dass das Anvisieren mit Scharfschützengewehren länger dauert (Aim Down Sight). Dadurch wird Quick-Scoping leicht geschwächt. Auch das Anvisieren mit den anderen Waffen wurde angepasst. SMGs sind nun schneller als Gewehre und Gewehre wiederum sind schneller als LMGs. Unterm Strich bedeutet das eine größere Differenzierung unter den einzelnen Klassen und Spielstilen.
Übersicht über die Patch-Notes
ADS TRANSITION TIMES/ADS FROM SPRINT TIMES/ADS SPRINT OUT TIMES:
SMGs
- Buffed base ADS times and buffed ADS in from sprint times (ADS sprint out times match ADS from sprint times)
Rifles
- Buffed base ADS transition times, but not ADS from sprint times/ADS sprint out times, in an effort to maintain a difference between the SMG and AR class playstyles
Snipers: Kar98k and M1903
- Nerfed ADS transition times (a slight quickscoping nerf)
LMGs
- Buffed base ADS times
WEAPONS:
MP-40
- Buffed recoil in an effort to have a more competitive SMG on par with the PPSh-41
FG 42
- Nerfed fire rate so that the damage output is more in line with other weapons in its class
SVT-40
- Buffed recoil in an effort to make it more manageable to shoot down range and give a better contrast to the M1 Garand
- Nerfed hip spread to match the M1 Garand's in an effort to decrease the ability to quickly kill opponents at closer ranges
M1A1
- Buffed fire rate in an effort to make it a more competitive choice amongst the other rifles (still slightly slower than the Gewehr 43)
Gewehr 43
- Buffed fire rate in an effort to make it a more competitive choice amongst the other rifles (still slightly faster than M1A1)
- Buffed recoil (closer to that of M1A1)
- Buffed clip size to be 12 rounds per clip instead of 10
M30 Luftwaffe Drilling
- Buffed damage per pellet to be on par with the recent Sawed-Off Shotgun changes so that this shotgun now has a more automatic 2-shot kill and a slightly more forgiving one-shot kill
- Buffed shotgun damage range, so that it's now more feasible to finish off an opponent who didn't die from a rifle bullet
- Buffed ADS spread to allow for greater accuracy when shooting enemies that are outside of the obvious shotgun range (while ADS)
Toggle Action
- Buffed clip size to be 8 shots per clip instead of 6 in an effort to allow players to have more success with this weapon
- Nerfed ADS spread to be on par with other shotguns (besides the M30)
