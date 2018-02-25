Call of Duty: WW2 - Neuer Patch schwächt Sniper

Die Entwickler von Sledgehammer Games haben auf Reddit den neuesten Patch für Call of Duty: WW2 vorgestellt. Anhand des Feedbacks der Spieler haben sie einige Änderungen an den Spielmechaniken vorgenommen. Im Fokus lag dabei das Waffen-Balancing.

The latest playlist update for #CODWWII is here and it brings changes to ADS?? PLUS #2XP, #2DivisionXP, #2WeaponXP until Monday, February 26th at 10AM PT! https://t.co/qq00dM3OJi pic.twitter.com/zNj95A6oAp