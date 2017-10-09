Zwei gigantische Leaks liefern uns Unmengen an neuen Informationen zu Call of Duty: WW2. Dataminer haben auf Reddit lange Listen an File-Namen und zugehörigen Details veröffentlicht, die angeblich alle Waffen, Maps und Klassen des Weltkriegsshooters sowie alle Perks, Mods und Features des neuen Nazi-Zombie-Modus verraten.

So werden wir im Zombie-Modus, in dem wir in Bayern auf untote Nazis treffen, bestimmte Boni verdienen oder in Loot Kisten kaufen können. Dazu gehören unter anderem Power-Ups oder Spezial-Waffen wie ein Flammenwerfer oder eine Bazooka, wie sie auch im kompetitiven Mehrspieler auftauchen.

Weiter geht's mit allen Karten und neuen Infos zum War Modus von Reddit-User rTwGNaywaoaLh. Unten findet ihr außerdem die Leaks von that232guy zum Nazi Zombie Modus und allen Waffen.

Allerdings solltet ihr bei all diesen geleakten Informationen bedenken, dass sie erstens nicht von Activision bestätigt wurden und deswegen nicht unbedingt korrekt sein müssen. Zweitens stammen die Daten aus der Beta, bis zum Release kann sich natürlich noch etwas ändern. In der Vergangenheit haben die Dataminer von Call of Duty allerdings ein gutes Händchen beim Aufdecken von Spielinformationen bewiesen.

Alle Maps aus Call of Duty:WW2

Hier findet ihr die eine komplette Liste mit allen 13 Karten aus dem fertigen Spiel:

Aachen: Urban warfare in the Battle of Aachen. Long range gameplay down the dangerous streets mixed with up-close engagements through war-torn structures.

U-Turn

Pointe du Hoc: D-Day landing site with tight gameplay spaces. Bunkers and trenches create intense close-range battles.

Flak Tower: German Flak Tower overlooking the skies above Berlin. Frenetic, close-range battles from end to end.

Ardennes Forest: Battle around a German encampment and vehicle convoy in the snow-covered Ardennes Forest during Battle of the Bulge. Fast-paced short to medium range engagements.

Gibraltar: Cliff-side fortifications atop the Rock of Gibraltar. Intense stand-off battles in the center with vertical combat opportunities to the flanks.

File name: WOLFSLAIR: Deep in the Prussian Masurian woods lies Hitler's Eastern Front military headquarters.

Sainte Marie du Mont: Furious battle across a war-torn French village. Features multiple high-intensity combat scenarios involving short and medium range gameplay.

Gustav Cannon

Carenta: The Battle of Carentan was an engagement in World War II between airborne forces of the United States Army and the German Wehrmacht during the Battle of Normandy. The battle took place between 10 and 15 June 1944, on the approaches to and within the city of Carentan, France.

U.S.S. Texas: A map set on a Battleship.

London Docks

Paris

Alle Infos zum War Modus aus CoD: WW2

Ebenfalls im Leak von »rTwGNaywaoaLh« zu finden, sind genaue Angaben darüber, welche Aufgaben wir in den vier Operationen des War Modus erfüllen müssen. Operation Breakout war bereits in der Beta spielbar:

Operation Aachen:

Advance to the trainyard and capture the train.

Halt the allied advance to the trainyard. Stop them from capturing the train.

Gather explosive ordnance and wire it to the streetcar.

Stop the allies from stealing explosive ordnance.

Use the emplaced anti-tank guns to take out that King Tiger tank.

Defend the King Tiger tank by capturing the emplaced anti-tank guns.

Capture the train before it leaves the station.

Stop the allies from capturing the train before it leaves the station.

Operation Griffin:

Advance across the bridge to break the allied front line.

Stop the enemy from advancing across the bridge to break the front line.

Escort 2 of the 3 tanks into allied territory.

Stop 2 of 3 tanks from pushing into allied territory.

Push into the allied fuel dump and gather fuel for our tanks.

Stop the enemy from stealing our fuel for their tanks.

Secure the bridge before it is destroyed.

Halt the enemy advance until we can destroy the bridge.

Operation Breakout:

Destroy the Axis flak cannons targeting Allied bombers.

Defend the Axis flak cannons targeting Allied bombers.

Disrupt Axis comms by capturing the forward observation post.

Defend Axis comms by holding the forward observation post.

Construct a vital river crossing for Allied armor to advance.

Prevent Allied forces from constructing a bridge for Allied armor to advance.

Destroy the Axis ammunition depot with emplaced explosives.

Defend the ammunition depot from being destroyed by Allied forces.

Escort armored support into position against Axis AA guns.

Halt the Allied armored support from reaching AA guns.

Operation Neptune:

Capture the two cliff-side bunkers.

Escort the engineer to the 155mm Artillery Gun.

Defend against the German Counter-offensive.