Kingdom Come - Rollenspiel lässt sich jetzt "Speichern und Beenden"

Im GameStar-Test zu Kingdom Come: Deliverance haben wir uns weitgehend positiv zum Spiel geäußert. Das Prädikat »gut« hat sich der Titel zurecht verdient, doch in unserer Wertung von 77 war bereits eine Abwertung um 5 Punkte enthalten. Diese erklärte sich durch zahlreiche Glitches und Unzulänglichkeiten, wie das "nervige Speichersystem". Gut, dass die Entwickler offenbar bemüht sind, diese Kritikpunkte zu beseitigen.
Mit dem jetzt erhältlichen Patch 1.3.1 zu Kingdom Come: Deliverance sollen diverse Bugs behoben sein und vor allem das Speichersystem besser funktionieren. Statt wie bisher ein Bett finden zu müssen oder einen teuren »Retterschnaps« zu kippen, können Spieler jetzt jederzeit eine Option namens "Speichern und Beenden" wählen.
Speicherstände werden auch nicht mehr zerstört, wenn das Spiel während des Speichervorgangs crasht. Als willkommene Komfortfunktion unterstützt der Titel nun auch die Steam Cloud. Dadurch können Spieler Speicherstände einfach über ihren Account auch auf mehreren PCs abrufen.
Gemeinsam mit einer Reihe an optischen und spielerischen Verbesserungen, soll noch mehr Spaß in der Mittelalterwelt von Kingdom Come: Deliverance aufkommen. Beispielsweise wurde, wie zuvor von Warhorse Studios angekündigt, das System für Taschendiebstahl überarbeitet. Die kompletten Patchnotes auf Englisch lest ihr nachfolgend:
- The game now has Save and Exit feature.
- Saving is much more robust and saves won't get corrupted even if the game crashes while saving.
- Performance improved
- LoD switching tweaked, reducing pop-in and improving texture streaming.
- Stuttering in some areas reduced.
- Slightly smoother framerate on Vsync 30. (Consoles and some PCs)
- Improved lockpicking ? New interface design makes it much easier to hold the sweet spot while turning the lock.
- Easy and Very Easy trunks are now easier to lockpick when playing with controller. (Mouse difficulty unchanged)
- Improved pickpocketing
- You will no longer get caught if you stop at the beginning of the minigame. (Unless someone sees you) ? The risk indicator is now much more precise. When green, you are sure not to get caught.
- Alchemy bench will no longer shoot you into the air.
- The last quest with Lord Capon is now visible on the map when he is ready to assign it to you.
- Guards won't frisk you so often.
- Your horse shouldn't get stuck when jumping fences.
- Horse items are cleaned along with player items in bathhouses.
- You can see when looking at a bed whether it will save your game.
- You can sleep on beds without having to sit down first.
- Levelling up stealth by sneaking past enemies is more consistent.
- Sneaking past sleeping NPCs is now easier.
- Some easily accessible trunks with extremely good loot have been removed.
- Cave mushrooms can now be found in many other damp places.
- You can no longer autocook potions that you haven't brewed by hand at least once before.
- German voiceovers will no longer cut off in mid-sentence in cutscenes.
- Late game player strength tweaked
- Some combat perks that were unintentionally overpowered were tuned down.
- Weapons scale less with high-level stats.
- It should now be much harder to kill high-level enemies with one hit. (Unless they're helmetless. Stupid Runt...)
- Other combat system tweaks "Untargeted attack" exploit fixed.
- Enemy combat archery AI improved.
- Guards now react to combat more aggressively.
- And many other minor tweaks.
- (PC only) It is now possible to select different types of anti-aliasing.
- (PC only) It is now possible to set VSync to 30 or 60, or disable it completely.
- (PC only) Steam Cloud saving enabled.
- And over 300 other fixes in various quests.
- Improved CPU load balancing - better performance.
- Turkish subtitles added.
