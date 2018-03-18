Kingdom Come - Rollenspiel lässt sich jetzt "Speichern und Beenden"

Im GameStar-Test zu Kingdom Come: Deliverance haben wir uns weitgehend positiv zum Spiel geäußert. Das Prädikat »gut« hat sich der Titel zurecht verdient, doch in unserer Wertung von 77 war bereits eine Abwertung um 5 Punkte enthalten. Diese erklärte sich durch zahlreiche Glitches und Unzulänglichkeiten, wie das "nervige Speichersystem". Gut, dass die Entwickler offenbar bemüht sind, diese Kritikpunkte zu beseitigen.

Mit dem jetzt erhältlichen Patch 1.3.1 zu Kingdom Come: Deliverance sollen diverse Bugs behoben sein und vor allem das Speichersystem besser funktionieren. Statt wie bisher ein Bett finden zu müssen oder einen teuren »Retterschnaps« zu kippen, können Spieler jetzt jederzeit eine Option namens "Speichern und Beenden" wählen.

Speicherstände werden auch nicht mehr zerstört, wenn das Spiel während des Speichervorgangs crasht. Als willkommene Komfortfunktion unterstützt der Titel nun auch die Steam Cloud. Dadurch können Spieler Speicherstände einfach über ihren Account auch auf mehreren PCs abrufen.

Gemeinsam mit einer Reihe an optischen und spielerischen Verbesserungen, soll noch mehr Spaß in der Mittelalterwelt von Kingdom Come: Deliverance aufkommen. Beispielsweise wurde, wie zuvor von Warhorse Studios angekündigt, das System für Taschendiebstahl überarbeitet. Die kompletten Patchnotes auf Englisch lest ihr nachfolgend: