PUBG macht sich unabhängig, zumindest mit seiner Freundesliste. In Update 7 für die PC-Version 1.0 erhält das Spiel eine komplett eigene »Friends List«, mit der ihr bis zu 50 PUBG-Freunde direkt im Spiel sortieren könnt. Man muss nicht mal bei Steam befreundet sein, um sich in Playerunknown's Battlegrounds zu verbinden.
Ganz generell steht der neueste Patch im Zeichen sozialer Interaktion. Er ergänzt das Hauptmenü um einen funktionsfähigen Voice Chat und spendiert jedem Spieler 12 Emotes, mit denen man im Match kommunizieren oder Unsinn treiben kann. Dieser Pool an Emotes soll in Zukunft stetig erweitert werden.
Das Update wurde in der Nacht auf den 13. März aufgespielt. Zu den Verbesserungen gehören außerdem Optimierungen von Client und Server, die das Spiel ruckelfreier machen sollen. Und ein Steam-Schmankerl: Ab sofort könnt ihr 37 Achievements freischalten - inklusive einer Auszeichnung für Bratpfannen-Kills!
Eine kleinere Enttäuschung gibt's aber auch: Die angekündigte »Bullet Penetration«, also der Kugeldurchschlag von Autos und Körperteilen, wurde aufgrund von technischen Problemen nach hinten verschoben.
Die kompletten Patch Notes findet ihr unterhalb dieses Absatzes. Sie stammen aus der offiziellen Ankündigung der Entwickler.
Patch Notes von Update 7 für PUBG
Client optimization
- Improved real-time response by reducing input lag
- Mitigated the frame drop issue caused by the map loading process
- Reduced burden on GPU by optimizing buildings in Erangel
- Optimized the beginning and the end of effects
- Optimized vehicle physics when driving under a certain speed
Server optimization
- Optimized server network performance
- Optimized vehicle physics when driving under a certain speed
Lobby
- Added PUBG friends listUp to 50 people can be added as PUBG friendsPlayers with PUBG accounts can search and add friends freely regardless of the platform they are using (including Steam, Mail.ru and DMM)Friend list is a one-way follower concept, not a mutual acceptance between playersPUBG friends list is independent of the Steam friends list. You don't have to be friends on Steam to be friends in PUBGUp to 30 players you were recently in a team with will be shown on RECENT
- Added main menu voice chatYou can chat with the players in your team while still in the main menuWhen using the voice chat, a speaker icon will be displayed on the right of the player's name
- *Removed the function of being able to invite a player from their career screen due to a technical issue
World
- Made holes in the ceiling and floor of some high buildings, so that it is easier to move between different levels, to improve the gameplay experience on Miramar
Gameplay
- Added 37 achievements on Steam
- Added emote system12 default emotes will be provided now, and more emotes will be added in the futureWhile holding the emote menu key (default is ~), emote can be activated by left-clicking the emote or hot key of emote you want to use
- Fixed the blue blood effect being more visible than the red blood effect when player gets shot
- Added material for crops, rubber, cloth, paper and cactusWhen shooting or attacking with a melee weapon, the right effect for each material will be displayed
- Changed the gun scope view to be more realisticExpanded the field of view through the scopeAdded a parallax effect when moving weapons fastAdded color, vignetting (darker edges), chromatic aberration (color difference caused by light refraction) and distortion effect on the edge of scopes
- *Player can no longer lean while jumping
- *Increased the radius of explosion effect considering the actual effective radius
UX/UI
- Redesigned the 9 vehicle status icons to work better with 4K resolution
- Replaced the red cross icon with a red tire icon for a broken tire
Sound
- Added a hit sound effect for crops, rubber, cloth, paper and cactus material
- *Removed ambient noise and lowered the overall volume
- *Implemented the Doppler effect for the airplane engine sound - the pitch of the airplane engine sound is now different depending on the distance and the direction of movement of the airplane
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a square-shaped border on the sea that could be seen when flying in the airplane
- Fixed an issue where a player could die instantly when vaulting and climbing
- Improved problems where characters would get stuck or die during vaulting, and be able to look through walls.
- Fixed some incorrect UI and in-game text
- Improved problematic character animation where the character would move abnormally if multiple actions were performed in sequence
- Fixed abnormal appearance of some clothes, such as costumes overlapping or missing
- Adjusted the locations of items that would spawn in places that players cannot reach
- Fixed an issue where the mouse sensitivity option could not be set to 59
- Fixed an issue that allowed a character to crawl quickly through a certain combination of controls
- Fixed the issue of overlapping footstep sounds in FPP mode
- Improved an issue where three-wheeled motorbikes would suddenly flip whenever the server performance deteriorated
- Fixed an issue where a player would have a slower falling speed when switching seats on a three-wheeled motorcycle mid-air
- Fixed an issue where underwater bullet penetration effect was not being applied sometimes
- Fixed an issue where a player was unable to cancel fueling up a vehicle, even though cancel was clicked
- Fixed an issue where throwables that had already exploded mid-air would still make a popping sounds on the ground
- Fixed an issue where sometimes a downed player was able to drive a vehicle
- Fixed an issue where after reconnecting a vehicle was intermittently invisible or the character and camera were misaligned
- Fixed an issue where the character of a player with a new account would not show up in the main menu when forming a team
- Fixed an issue where the shadow of a character was too sharp regardless of the distance
- Fixed an issue where when jumping out of the airplane, the character fell to a fixed position, no matter the flying direction
- Fixed an issue where when player tried to ADS with scope attached weapon, some of the scope exterior parts were shown late
- Fixed an issue where the adjusted zoom level in 8x scope reset after swapping to your other weapon(s)
- Fixed an issue where the item quantity adjustment popup window displays automatically when picking up/discarding items from the Inventory screen
- Fixed an issue where sometimes the lung capacity gauge was not in sync between being in the water and out of water
- *Mitigated an issue where when exiting the parachute mode, player could take excessive fall damage
- *Fixed an issue where the relaxed state gun animation was not shown properly
Nur angemeldete Benutzer können kommentieren und bewerten.
Ihr Kommentar wurde nicht gespeichert. Dies kann folgende Ursachen haben:
1. Der Kommentar ist länger als 4000 Zeichen.
2. Sie haben versucht, einen Kommentar innerhalb der 10-Sekunden-Schreibsperre zu senden.
3. Ihr Kommentar wurde als Spam identifiziert. Bitte beachten Sie unsere Richtlinien zum Erstellen von Kommentaren.
4. Sie verfügen nicht über die nötigen Schreibrechte.
Bei Fragen oder Problemen nutzen Sie bitte das Kontakt-Formular.
Nur angemeldete Benutzer können kommentieren und bewerten.