Wer das aktuelle Doom lieber in Original-Grafik von damals spielen möchte, kann dies nun tun. D4D v2.0 ist final und als kostenlose Mod verfügbar.

Sie möchten das aktuelle Doom aus 2016 spielen, bevorzugen aber die Original-Grafik des id-Software-Klassikers Doom 2? Vielleicht ist dann die aktuell veröffentlichte Mod »Doom (4) for Doom« genau das Richtige für Sie.

Auf der Seite ModDB steht die Anpassung ab sofort als kostenloser Download für den PC zur Verfügung. Aus technischen Gründen fügt die Mod aktuell erstmal »nur« die aktuellen Waffen aus der 2016er-Version, die markanten Glory Kills sowie einige »ähnlich« aussehende Monster hinzu. Die Macher betonen, dass die dynamische KI und die Bewegungsfreiheit nicht nachgestellt werden.

What's new?

- More weapons: Now we bring the long awaited MP weapons: Repeater rifle, vortex rifle, and the completely new "hellshot": The Carrion Cannon!

- More upgrades: Sad because Some weapons didn't have upgrades? Well, be sad no more! Not only the new weapons have upgrades, we took care of the oldies too! Pistol, Static Rifle, Lightning gun, and even the BFG have upgrades now!

- Glory Kills: Long awaited! You can now do finisher moves on monsters! Go nuts

- Glory Kill Options: So you dont like them to stagger? you dont like the highlights? you dont like them being noisy? you dont like them being staggered for too long? You dont like glory kills at all? Well, go insane personalizing this stuff to your liking

- New powerups: Haste, Quad Damage, Regeneration, and even a Quad Money! Oh yes

- Suit upgrades: No need to have crazy argent cells and praetor tokens and all that. Just use your hard earned credits to enhance your armor suit to do all kinds of crazy stuff.

- Reworked upgrade menu: Less shiny. Much more useful.

- And too many other things to list. Find out yourself!