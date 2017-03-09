Derzeit plagen Ghost Recon: Wildlands zahlreiche Bugs und andere Probleme.
Zum Thema Ghost Recon: Wildlands ab 39,95 € bei Amazon.de Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands für 47,99 € bei GamesPlanet.com Am 7. März 2017 kam der Taktik-Shooter Ghost Recon: Wildlands offiziell auf den Markt. Zwar haben die Entwickler seit der Beta einiges an dem Spiel verbessert, doch noch immer gibt es zahlreiche Probleme.
Unter anderem im offiziellen Forum beschweren sich derzeit die Spieler über die unterschiedlichsten Macken. Einige klagen über plötzliche Abstürze, andere berichten von nervigen Freeze-Bugs. Manchen Spielern ist es derzeit noch nicht mal möglich, Ghost Recon: Wildlands vollständig via Uplay herunterzuladen - geschweige denn zu starten.
Mehr: Der große GameStar-Test von Ghost Recon: Wildlands
Um eine bessere Übersicht zu erhalten, hat Ubisoft jetzt eine umfangreiche Liste mit allen derzeit bekannten Problemen in Ghost Recon: Wildlands veröffentlicht. Teilweise gibt es zu den einzelnen Fehlern kurze Erklärungen oder Lösungsvorschläge. Die Entwickler arbeiten derzeit jedenfalls daran, die Probleme schnellstmöglich zu beseitigen.
Derzeit bekannte Probleme in Ghost Recon: Wildlands
Game General
[GAMEPLAY] AI Vehicle Pathfinding
-
Some users have reported issues on some specific locations in relation to the AI pathfinding, causing some vehicle collision. We are currently investigating this situation.
[GAMEPLAY] Melee-killed enemies are tagged as "surrendering enemies killed"
-
When trying to kill an enemy with close-quarters-combat (melee), the "surrendering enemy killed" notification may appear. Since surrendering enemies are considered as civilians, killing too many of them may result a mission fail. We are sorry for the inconvenience and have already fixed this issue for the next patch.
[MISSION]Boss will not re-initialize after mission replay
-
After a mission fail, mission boss might not re-initialize when trying to replay the mission. This issue has already been fixed for the next patch.
[MISSION] La Plaga will not try to run-away when detecting player
-
When reaching La Plaga, this one will not try to run-away by using the nearby bike when detecting the players. This issue has already been fixed for the next patch.
[MISSION] Missing helicopter for Medication air transport activity on Tabacal
-
It can be noticed that when playing in the Tabacal region, the side activity "Medication Air Transport" might not be available due to the fact that the helicopter is not spawning. We are sorry for the inconvenience and are currently investigating this issue.
[TACMAP] Bosses might appear in red when un-zooming the map
-
When un-zooming the minimap to reach the Cartel view and going back to the tacmap, some bosses might appear in red despite not being killed by the player yet. This issue has already been fixed for the next patch.
[CO-OP] Replication break when VIP interact with vehicles
-
When playing in Coop, it can be noticed that replication might be affected when a VIP interact with a vehicle. This issue has already been fixed for the next patch.
[CO-OP] Cutscenes unavailable for other players when replaying missions
-
When playing Coop, it may be noticed that only the player that is restarting a mission is able to see the custscenes. This issue has already been fixed for the next patch.
[CO-OP] Unable to damage vehicles from other players
-
In co-op, when a player enter and leave a vehicle, it can be noticed that other players are unable to deal damage to this vehicle. The team is currently investigating this issue.
[Uplay PC] Download Issues
-
Some players are reporting that their download on Uplay is getting stuck at 27gb. Our team is aware of this issue and currently investigating.
[Pre-order] Invalid code
-
Some players are reporting they've been unable to redeem their codes on the Redeem site "code invalid". Please have a look at the FAQ for more details: https://support.ubi.com/en-GB/faqs/000025122/
[PC] Outdated version
-
Some players are reporting getting an outdated error message when booting the game. We suggest you to remove all previous versions of the game and verify game files. You can also try deleting some other files, such as: events.xml, Uyuni.grw, VersionDescription.ini and NvGsa.x64.dll.
[Language] Unable to switch to Russian
-
Some Russian players have been unable to play Ghost Recon Wildlands in their native language after the installation process. We recommend you to go to the uPlay game page, click on properties tab and select the Russian language. The language pack will be automatically downloaded. Please also ensure directly in the game menu option the selected language (Options > Language > Audio Language).
[Pre-Order] Incorrect platform
-
Some players have been selecting an incorrect platform when redeeming their Season Pass content on the website. We recommend all affected users to contact our Customer Support for further troubleshooting.
[X1] Missing Asian languages
-
Some players in South East Asia have been unable to play with their native language after installation from the retail version. Our Customer Support is contacting the affected players to solve the issue.
[Install] Unable to install from CD
-
Some players in Australia have been reporting issues when trying to install the game from a retail version. The Disc 5 content may be corrupted, we recommend you to copy paste the content of this one in your hard drive, for example in a folder on your desktop, and add the uplay installer file available on disc1. Process with the installation file to solve the issue.
Glitches/Bugs
[GLITCH/BUG] 3D model glitch when changing save slot
-
After the deletion of an existing game save or changing slot, it can be notice that the 3D model of the Ghost in not centered in the Charactersmith. This issue has already been fixed for the next patch.
[GLITCH/BUG] Level of Details (LOD) issues from far distances
-
When piloting a helicopter or a plane at high altitude, it can be noticed that some visual elements are not showing properly. The team is currently investigating this situation.
[SHOP] Missing DLC/Season pass in-game store
-
It can be noticed when reaching the in-game store menu that the Season Pass / DLC category is empty. As a workaround, you can get this content directly from your console or Uplay/Steam store.
[SHOP] Empty chest after weapon purchase
-
When buying a weapon in the store that is available in the game world, it may happen that the chest that is supposed to contain this weapon is empty when trying to interact with it. This issue has already been fixed for the next patch.
[PS4] "The Champion" trophy
-
In certain conditions, the "The Champion" achievement might not be triggered at the associated level cap. This issue has already been fixed for the next patch.
[UBISOFT CLUB] "Welcome Back" pop-up
-
If you participated in the Beta phases of Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands, a pop-up should be prompted at 2nd launch to remind you of the Ubisoft Rewards you are eligible for. However, this pop-up might not appear. This does not affect your eligibility for this content and we recommend you to connect to www.ubisoftclub.com for more information. This issue has already been fixed for the next patch.
[PC] Crash when opening map
-
A few players are reporting that when opening the map in-game, the game crashes to desktop. Our team is aware of the issue and is investigating. We recommend you to verify your game files or reinstall the game.
-
-
[PC] Unable to launch the game on non-OS hard drive
-
On some configurations, the game won't start when installed on a non-OS hard drive. We are currently investigating this issue. As a work-around, we recommend you to go the Ghost Recon Wildlands installation folder and run rungame.exe with administrator rights once.
[Gameplay] Intel HUD missing
-
Some players who are playing with the HUD disabled are getting stuck when collecting Intel as there is no prompt to choose which Intel to collect. We recommend you to enable the 'Notifications' and 'Input reminders' options in the settings for the time being.
[Bug] Unable to level-up
-
A few players have been reporting the incapacity to level-up despite earning a great amount of XP point. We are currently investigating this situation.
[Save] Lost progress
-
A few players have been reporting save corruption after leaving the game. We are currently investigating this issue and are sorry for the inconvenience.
Performance
[XBOX ONE] FPS drop when pressing XBox button
-
It can be noticed that when pressing the Xbox button on the gamepad and resuming gameplay, the game may suffer from a FPS drop for a few seconds. This issue has already been fixed for the next patch.
[PC] Few seconds freeze when opening TacMap
-
It can be noticed when opening the TacMap that the game may freeze for a few seconds (3s). This issue has already been fixed for the next patch.
[PC] Multi-GPU Support
-
Players using a SLI/Crossfire setup may experience severe stuttering and flickering during gameplay. We are currently working with our partners to solve those issues as quickly as possible. In the meantime, we recommend you to disable your second GPU when playing Ghost Recon Wildlands. We are sorry for the inconvenience.
[PC] Autosave low FPS
-
Some players have been reporting low FPS during autosaving. The team is currently investigating this situation.
[PC] Unable to launch the game on non-OS hard drive
-
On some configurations, the game won't start when installed on a non-OS hard drive. We are currently investigating this issue. As a work-around, we recommend you go the Ghost Recon Wildlands installation folder and run rungame.exe with administrator rights once.
[PERFORMANCE] FPS drop in heavily populated areas
-
When crossing heavily populated areas, such as cities, the game may suffer from a temporary FPS drop. The development team is currently investigating this situation.
[PS4] Performance drop after 100KM
-
When reaching a total driving distance of 100KM, the associated trophy on PS4 might be triggered in loop, impacting performance of the gameplay. This issue has already been fixed for the next patch.
[CONTROLS] Fake controller
-
Some players have been reporting that despite not having any controller plugged into their system, the game is using a gamepad as default controller. This issue can be related to the previous installation of a virtual joystick or previously connected devices - including, for instance, VJoy software. Please verify on your Device Manager > Human Interface Devices that only connected devices are activated.
Ghost Recon Network
[STATS] Inconsistency in enemy killed statistics
-
It can be noticed in the Ghost Recon Network that the Total Enemy Killed counter is not accurate. We are currently investigating this issue.
[STATS] Missing icon for several weapons
-
It can be noticed that some weapon icons are missing in the Weapon Leaderboard of the Ghost Recon Network.
[STATS] Confusing "favorite vehicle" stat
-
On the Ghost Recon Network advanced stats page, the favorite vehicle counter is using "m" unit instead of the "min" one. This stats is indeed based on the time spent on the vehicle and not the covered distance.
[NOTIFICATIONS] Missing notifications
-
While using the Ghost Recon Network, it may happen that notifications are not displayed in real time and would require a refresh of the page.
[TASKFORCES] TaskForce emblem not updating
-
It can be noticed that some Task Forces emblems selected in the game may not update on the Ghost Recon Network website.
[ACHIEVEMENTS] Confusing "Recruitment Command" unlock conditions
-
The unlock condition description of the "Recruitment Command" achievement might lead to confusion. The player has to accept more than 4 "Join Task Force Requests" in order to unlock this achievement.
[PS4] Browser feature not loading
-
Some PS4 users are reporting a "Cannot use this feature" error message when trying to use the PS4 browser. We're investigating the issue.
[WEBSITE] GRN / Unknown User Message
-
Some players trying to access the GRN Website got the Unknown User message on the top right corner of the page instead of their real usernames. This issue should now be fixed.
[Access] Unable to consult profile or taskforce
-
A few players have been unable to connect to the Ghost Recon Network or retrieve their TaskForce information despite owning the game. We recommend you to try to access the website in another browser or using the private-browsing feature of your favorite one. A log-out/log-in might be necessary.
Ghost Recon HQ
[CRASH] Launch crash on iPod 5th Gen & iPhone 4S
-
We identified crashes at launch on iPod 5th Gen & iPhone 4. We are currently investigating this issue and are not recommending using those devices with the Ghost Recon Wildlands HQ App for the time being.
[CRASH] Android only- Crash on Satellite view mode
-
When using the Satellite view during an extensive game session, the app may crash. A restart of the app will solve the issue. We are currently investigating.
[CRASH] App crash when entering website
-
On some specific devices, the app may crash when entering the web-site feature.
[DISPLAY] Landscape view lock on iPhone 7+
-
It can be noticed that the app is only available on Landscape view on iPhone 7+. We are currently investigating this situation.
[FREEZE] Freeze after multiple logins/logouts
-
When trying to login & logout repetitively in a row, the Ubisoft Club icon may remain stuck and freezing the app. A simple reboot will solve the issue.
[ANDROID] Back button unavailable on website view
-
On Android devices, the back button might not be functional while using the web site view.
[ANDROID] Return to main menu when locking device on website view
-
When locking the device on Android while using the website view, the app may be automatically redirect to the main menu.
[BUG] Greyed-out missions
-
Some players have been reporting inaccessible missions (greyed-out) in the Ghost Recon Wildlands HQ App. We are currently investigating the situation.