Dataminer finden Hinweise auf ATV-Buggys in No Man's Sky.

Nach dem umfangreichen Foundation-Update im November des vergangenen Jahres steht ein weiteres Update für das Weltraumspiel No Man's Sky wohl kurz vor dem Release - inklusive Landfahrzeugen.

Laut einem Bericht von PowerUpGaming haben Dataminer vor kurzem einige Hinweise auf das besagte Update in den Daten von No Man's Sky gefunden. Demnach wird es wohl unter anderem ATV-Buggies geben, mit denen die Spieler über die Planetenoberflächen fahren können. Es handelt sich dabei möglicherweise um das Bodenfahrzeug, das bereits im vergangenen November erstmals in den Quelldateien aufgespürt wurde.

Um einen solchen Buggy zu erhalten, muss zunächst ein spezielles Terminal errichtet und ein Mechaniker engagiert werden. Außerdem werden die Fahrzeuge über mehrstufige Upgrades wie zum Beispiel ein JumpPack oder eine Geschütz verfügen. Hier die Übersicht der gefundenen Details:

ATV Jetpack Alpha: A gas-propelled vehicular jetpack system that can be fitted to the Hybrid ATV, to allow short bursts of flight.

ATV Jetpack Beta: An upgrade to the vehicle jetpack system that increases the maximum altitude and flight range of the unit, improving the versatility of the Hybrid ATV.

ATV Jetpack Gamma: A further upgrade for the vehicle jetpack system, maximising the altitude and flight range of the unit, and rendering the Hybrid ATV suitable for even the most extreme environment.

ATV Tune-up Alpha: Improved torque and acceleration, toughened shocks, and a longer range between refuelling for the Hybrid ATV.

ATV Tune-up Beta: Improved air intakes for higher horsepower, ECU tuning, a strengthened chassis, and a longer range between refuelling for the Hybrid ATV.

ATV Tune-up Gamma: A high-flow exhaust system for added speed and acceleration, active traction tyres, and maximum range between refuelling for the Hybrid ATV.

ATV Storage: A proximity-locked, secure parking facility for the Hybrid ATV personal transport.

ATV Photon Cannon Alpha: Standard ATV-mounted weapons system, comprising twin small-round photon cannons with a dedicated power source.

ATV Photon Cannon Beta: Improved sighting and recoil dampening, and a longer charge capacity for the Hybrid ATV's mounted weapons system.