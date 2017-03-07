No Man's Sky erhält noch diese Woche ein neues Update. Es hört auf den Namen »Path Finder« und wird ein Planetenfahrzeug beinhalten.

Nachdem die »Foundation« mit Update 1.1 gelegt wurde, halten die Entwickler von Hello Games an ihrem Versprechen fest und bauen ihr zum Launch stark kritisiertes Spiel No Man's Sky weiter mit Features aus. Die nächste Erweiterung »Path Finder« soll laut des Blogposts von Hello Games noch »diese Woche« erscheinen und bringt, wie bereits von Dataminern im Januar vermutet, ein Planetenfahrzeug ins Spiel.

Mehr zum Thema: No Man's Sky - Entwickler rechneten mit 3.000 Usern und 500.000 kamen

Die detaillierten Patchnotes mit den genauen Änderungen werden zum Release des Patchs veröffentlicht.

Hello,

This week Hello Games will be releasing the next content update for No Man's Sky. We're calling it the Path Finder Update; it introduces a new vehicle that will aid home planet exploration, building on the Foundation Update to hint at a path ahead for the future.



Detailed patch notes will be released when the update goes live.



Shortly after we launched the Foundation Update, we released a number of patches to address issues reported by players before beginning work on the Path Finder update. We were surprised and excited by the response to Foundation, and we have been listening carefully to community feedback since then.



To those of you who have spent time sharing feedback, whether positive or negative, we are listening.



This is the next step in our journey. It shows the path forward. We hope you'll join us.



Thank you,

Hello Games