Ab sofort steht das umfangreiche Path-Finder-Update 1.2 für das Weltraumspiel No Man's Sky zum Download bereit.

Unter anderem dürfen sich die Spieler hinter das Steuer der neuen Exocraft-Fahrzeuge schwingen und damit sogar temporeiche Rennen fahren. Des Weiteren gibt es sowohl einen Foto-Modus für besonders hübsche Schnappschüsse sowie einen Permadeath-Mode, bei dem der Tod besonders harsche Konsequenzen hat.

Außerdem haben die Entwickler von Hello Games nochmals kräftig an der Grafik von No Man's Sky geschraubt und beispielsweise das Rendering von Wasseroberflächen verbessert. Hinzu kommen zahlreiche Änderungen bei der Benutzeroberfläche, verbesserter Basenbau sowie diverse Bugfixes.

Die vollständigen Patch-Notes des Path-Finder-Updates finden Sie unterhalb dieser Meldung. Oberhalb gibt es ein neues Video von No Man's Sky zu sehen, das anhand von Gameplay-Szenen die wichtigsten Änderungen vorstellt.

Fix for a flood of sounds which could occur during the tutorial

Changes to reverb system

More detailed rain system, including room dependent and indoor window rain

Traders no longer drop Copper or Iron

Traders can now drop Nanite Clusters

Freighter containers now have a chance to drop Nanite Clusters

Freighter containers now drop less Titanium, Thamium and Copper

Fixed an issue where spawning into a freighter in near-planet orbit would occasionally place the player underground

Fixed issue where ships could occasionally become invisible

Prevent all docking points in stations, freighters and outposts being taken by AI ships

Fix for being able to spawn freighters underground while you are jetpacking

Ship weapons operate using a new multi-mode system

Fixed AI ships appearing in the air with landing gear deployed

Fixed issue where the suit upgrade chamber would occasionally disappear

Adjusted space stations to minimise cases where NPCs intersect with the environment

Fixed projectiles shooting through certain unmineable substances

Reduced the amount of tech available for NPC reward

Reduced the amount of tech given by NPCs. In most cases they will now reward tech fragments instead of blueprints

Reworked NPC secondary interactions to give you standing in exchange for offerings

Improved balance of hazards on Scorched and Frozen planets

Fixed Vy'Keen depots dropping titanium instead of platinum

Reduced amount of platinum from depots

Drones now drop small amount of zinc on destruction

BoltCaster Rate of Fire and Laser Mining Speed upgrades are now known from start. Tweaked build requirements so that both are possible to build on player's first planet

Removed several minor memory leaks on warp

Recruit NPCs have more descriptive names

Free weapons and ships now have broken slots

Allow multiple weapon types on the multitool

Added damage and resource numbers in combat and when mining, toggleable in the Options menu

Fixed NPC terminals and ladders being removed from the central room of bases after the player leaves

Moved snap points for the glass corridor to be correctly grid aligned

Galactic Terminals now have consistent pricing, regardless of where in a base they are added

Fixed plants not being removed after removing the planter below them

Deleting a room now refunds not only the room itself, but also its contents

Fixed some plants and rocks not being removed when placing down a base building part

Fixed the colour of the base terminal light occasionally resetting to red

Terminals no longer can be build over windows in the central room

Fixed base building colours becoming corrupt under specific circumstances

Fixed some NPC missions counting the number of parts in your base incorrectly

Fixed landing pad not snapping correctly to some parts

Fixed issues where resource harvester would fail to gather resources

Left mouse button and right trigger can now be used to build

Fixed various precision problems with building in freighters

Fixed some cases where grenades would fail to edit the terrain