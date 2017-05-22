Paladins: Champions of the Realm hat mittlerweile elf Millionen registrierte Spieler.

Der Helden-Shooter Paladins: Champions of the Realm kann mittlerweile die stolze Zahl von elf Millionen registrierten Spielern vorweisen.

Das hat Todd Harris, der Produzent von dem zuständigen Entwickler Hi-Rez Studios, jetzt auf Reddit offiziell bekannt gegeben. Einen kleinen Schub hat vor allem der Konsolenstart von Paladins Anfang dieses Monats gebracht: Auf der PlayStation 4 sowie der Xbox One tummeln sich bereits jetzt zirka zwei Millionen Spieler in den Kämpfen.

Die Entwickler sind von dem Erfolg ihres Spiels ebenso angetan wie motiviert. Für die kommenden Wochen und Monate sind einige Neuerungen geplant, zu denen Harris einen groben Plan veröffentlicht hat. Neben neuen Champions ist unter anderem eine Überarbeitung des Rangsystems sowie mindestens ein weiterer PvP-Modus in Arbeit. Auch im Bereich des E-Sports soll sich demnächst einiges tun.

Hier die Übersicht aus dem Original:

Mastery System / Mastery Rewards of various types

Ranked 2.0, based more on Account vs Champion. We've heard your feedback and agree that the current Ranked Mode needs to be improved.

Quality of Life / bug fixes. We realize things like Androxus' Reversal bug and Fernando Shield bug are rage inducing. We addressed a few in .50 and will continue to pay attention to these gameplay & polish items

New Champs. We are excited about the next set of new Champions and will continue to release 2 champs every 3 patches until we get to a total of 30 Champions around August. We feel that a large champion roster, combined with upcoming ability to Ban in draft picking, is healthy for our competitive game. After 30 Champs we slow down just a little; but for us slowing down still means a new Champion approximately once a month from August until the end of 2017.

At least one new PvP Game Mode for your testing & feedback

Getting updates out more quickly to both the Xbox One and PS4!

This is dependent on platform providers and their certification timelines. But our goal is to get down to only ONE WEEK between PC updates and that same update going live on XBox One and Playstation 4.

LORE! 'Cause Lore

Legendaries. Some of them aren't great and need help.

Big Esports Investment and Announcements.

The upcoming July Dreamhack Valencia event (100K PC, 50K Console Wars) is just the beginning. We've been pleased to see a global appetite to play competitive Paladins and we will be supporting that in a huge way. More details to be announced during the Dreamhack Valencia esports broadcast.