Der Patch 1.1.3 für ?Planet Coaster steht ab sofort zum Download bereit. Neben etlichen Detailverbesserungen steht auch ein neues Fahrgeschäft zur Verfügung.

Frontier Developments haben den Patch mit der Versionsnummer 1.1.3 und den begleitenden Patchnotes auf Steam veröffentlicht. Das rund 1 GB große Update steht ab sofort zum Download bereit. Der Patch nimmt unter anderem Verbesserungen am grundlegenden Queue-System (Warteschlangen vor den Fahrgeschäften), am Verhalten der Nutzer und an der Attraktivität der Shops für die Besucher vor.

Als kleiner Bonus erhalten alle Spieler das neue Fahrgeschäft »Scizzer« mit dem Update spendiert. Mitte April soll dann laut Entwickler das kostenlose große Update 1.2 für das Freizeitpark-Aufbauspiel erscheinen. Das Update soll neue Fahrgeschäfte, Achterbahnen und Dekorationen aber auch neue Gameplay-Features integrieren, zu denen es aber noch keine detaillierten Informationen gibt.

Added new Guest Thoughts - On-Ride Experience (having fun, nauseous and too intense) - Post-ride thoughts (How satisfied guests are by a ride) - Missing facilities and shops (including luxury item shops such as Souvenirs / Hats) - Ride wear-and-tear - Ride breakdowns - Transport rides, including if other stations are near anything interesting. - If things are too far away and there are no transport rides

Light sequences added to the Kick-Flip and Cube flat rides.

Air time scoring has had minor tweaks. Move airtime bonus out from being measured by acceleration and into actual g-forces.

Live Data stats changed from acceleration to actual g-forces (factoring in gravity).

Global coaster track support improvements that will automatically populate throughout all coasters - New support just on vertical drops/rises. - Dive coaster has its own new vertical support. - New diagonal supports just for specials. - Sloping supports stay facing the same way when ascending and descending. - No more 'Goal post' supports on track one variant's. - Dog-legging now only occurs 100ft from the ground. - New support just for vertical loops on inverted (Rival, Boa, Stingray).

Allow items to be removed from sale in shops.

Shop attractiveness improvements.

- Various guest brain upgrades to improve:

-- The balance of how attractive gift shops are.

-- How guests react to when there is no gift shop present.

-- Balance improvements on luxury item needs.

Ride Queue Improvements

Extensive Improvements and tweaks added to the guest queuing behaviour to improve guest judgement of queues and improve assessment of queue lengths

- Guests are now more willing to join longer ride queues.

- Various improvements have been made to how guests assess ride queues.

- Ride info panels now report current, up-to-date thoughts, to improve the relevancy of guest thought feedback on the info panel.

Fixed guests not going down steep stairs in queues.

Neon signs no longer placed upside down.

Coaster trains no longer ignore minimum departure interval.

French and German park opening hours are now displayed as a 24 hour clock

Fixed Mechanic animation so no longer intersects with control booth when inspecting The Screaminator ride.

Reduced the amount of early reflections on indoor speakers (Thanks to our community).

Triggered effects and music are more audible when on ride and more directional to help reduce bleed through walls (may require pointing the speaker at the ride better).

Fixed a problem that doubled the volume of music on all flatrides. If you changed the volume on flatrides to compensate, you may need to check and re-adjust. Our apologies for this oversight and the possibility of resulting extra work.

Update to Planco, including improvements on rides and in queues which now use proper Planco.

Audio mix improvements and additional optimisations and stability fixes