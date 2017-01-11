Rainbow Six: Siege

Fixed - The shield on Tachanka's LMG is not visible in Support Mode after switching between Tachanka and another Operator.

Fixed - Dud range on Hibana's X-KAIROS launcher is still visible for other players, even after it has been turned off.

Fixed - In some instances, Operators appear to have Raptor Legs in the Kill Cam.

Fixed - When a player is kicked from a Casual match, they are still able to rejoin it.

Fixed - When a player is kicked from a Ranked match, they are able to rejoin the same match if it is still running after their 15 minute ban is over.