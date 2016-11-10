Das Update 1.1.5.0 für Shadow Warrior 2 bietet einen Multiplayer-Chat und ändert einen Bosskampf.
Ab sofort steht das Update 1.1.5.0 für den etwas abgedrehten Shooter Shadow Warrior 2 zum Download bereit.
Mit diesem Patch nimmt der Entwickler Flying Wild Hog unter anderem einige Änderungen an einem bestimmten Bosskampf vor, um das Balancing zu optimieren.
Doch damit nicht genug: Der Patch fügt dem Multiplayer-Modus eine Chatfunktion hinzu, beseitigt einen nervigen Fehler, der zum Absturz des Spiels führen konnte und optimiert die Controller-Steuerung. Hinzu kommen noch zahlreiche Bugfixes, Änderungen beim Photo Mode und vieles mehr. Hier die vollständige Liste der Änderungen:
Patch-Notes für Shadow Warrior 2 v1.1.5.0
Balance and gameplay changes:
- Boss spider: on higher difficulty HP will be restored only up to phase-related tiers.
- Boss spider: fix for lack of stomps during movement.
UI changes:
- Added Multiplayer Chat
- Browsing a list in the equipment menu will now stop when reaching topmost or bottommost item on the list.
- Added an option to skip prologue when starting New Game Plus
- Orbs of Masamune count will be displayed only after picking them up for the first time
- Fixed a crash with entering the inventory while dropping a turret weapon
- Weapon Selection Circle now supports inverted mouse, improved mouse selection acuracy
- 'Resume game' will no longer be grayed out when using controller
- Normalized aim responsiveness for controller
Engine fixes:
- Fixed refraction
- Compressed audio files / sound stutter fix
- Fixed shadow flickering
Photo mode:
- Editable text boxes
- Fixed screenshot saving issue for non-unicode languages in Windows.
- Fixed slow-mo effect and mouse speed when entering photo mode while performing Vortex attack
- Added 'Sharpen' option in photo mode
- Added 'DoF strength' option in photo mode
- Added 'Lock first person camera' option in photo mode
Multiplayer fixes:
- Fixed being stuck on menu screen when dying
- Fixed Marvin special rabbit proc
- Fixed Second Chance perk
- Fixed a blocker when players sometimes got stuck when using a vendor and teleported to a boss fight.
- Fixed Vanish being cast on host when a client used Blade of Exile
- Fixed interacting with vendors for co-op partners
- Fixed a situation in which client could lose a deployed turret weapon after disconnection / leaving the game
- Fixed host crashing when a client leaves game after using a turret weapon
- Fixed recovering multiple turrets in multiplayer mode
- Fixed a cutscene for clients in "Ninja'd Scrolls - Part 1" quest
- Client turret will now consume ammo
- Fixed the disappearing portal for co-op partners in "Big Trouble in Calamity" quest
- Fixed lack of music in main menu after disconnecting from co-op game
- Fixed gates for co-op partners in "Big Trouble in Calamity" quest
- Fixed several stability issues
- Fixed players gaining/losing movement speed
- Fixed acquiring Blade of Exile by co-op partners
- Fixed rotation of quest items for co-op partners
- Fixed disappearing minimap icon of shrines
Gameplay fixes:
- Fixed XP gain after reaching character level 95
- Fixed potential blocker while fighting Belly
- Fixed places in the Hub where player could get stuck
- Fixed weapon being transparent after it was used as a turret during Vanish and later picked up after Vanish ended
- Fixed hold RMB to channel healing
- Fixed auto weapon change when out of ammo.
- Fixed client climbing cancel on cutscene launch
- Fixed weapon autochange after running out of ammo for manual detonator and laser guidance gems
- Fixed places where player can get stuck (mountains_9)
- Fixed a rare issue with katana force slash crashing the game.
- Fixed places where player can get stuck (science_1)
- Fixed door opening in Yakuza Mansion
- Fixed enemy Herculon not attacking after loosing an arm
- Enemy navigation fixes
- Fixed enemy Hammerhead behavior after losing left arm
- Fixed weak spot achievement for melee weapons
- Fixed issues with enemies using 'harpoon'
- Fixed Ancient Goddess Ameonna hp bar on death
- Fixed sending sound signal from explosions
