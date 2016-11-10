Flying Wild Hog hat den Patch 1.1.5.0 für das Actionspiel Shadow Warrior 2 veröffentlicht. Unter anderem ändert der Entwickler einen Bosskampf und bietet einen Multiplayer-Chat.

Das Update 1.1.5.0 für Shadow Warrior 2 bietet einen Multiplayer-Chat und ändert einen Bosskampf.

Ab sofort steht das Update 1.1.5.0 für den etwas abgedrehten Shooter Shadow Warrior 2 zum Download bereit.

Mit diesem Patch nimmt der Entwickler Flying Wild Hog unter anderem einige Änderungen an einem bestimmten Bosskampf vor, um das Balancing zu optimieren.

Doch damit nicht genug: Der Patch fügt dem Multiplayer-Modus eine Chatfunktion hinzu, beseitigt einen nervigen Fehler, der zum Absturz des Spiels führen konnte und optimiert die Controller-Steuerung. Hinzu kommen noch zahlreiche Bugfixes, Änderungen beim Photo Mode und vieles mehr. Hier die vollständige Liste der Änderungen:

Patch-Notes für Shadow Warrior 2 v1.1.5.0

Balance and gameplay changes:

- Boss spider: on higher difficulty HP will be restored only up to phase-related tiers.

- Boss spider: fix for lack of stomps during movement.

UI changes:

- Added Multiplayer Chat

- Browsing a list in the equipment menu will now stop when reaching topmost or bottommost item on the list.

- Added an option to skip prologue when starting New Game Plus

- Orbs of Masamune count will be displayed only after picking them up for the first time

- Fixed a crash with entering the inventory while dropping a turret weapon

- Weapon Selection Circle now supports inverted mouse, improved mouse selection acuracy

- 'Resume game' will no longer be grayed out when using controller

- Normalized aim responsiveness for controller

Engine fixes:

- Fixed refraction

- Compressed audio files / sound stutter fix

- Fixed shadow flickering

Photo mode:

- Editable text boxes

- Fixed screenshot saving issue for non-unicode languages in Windows.

- Fixed slow-mo effect and mouse speed when entering photo mode while performing Vortex attack

- Added 'Sharpen' option in photo mode

- Added 'DoF strength' option in photo mode

- Added 'Lock first person camera' option in photo mode

Multiplayer fixes:

- Fixed being stuck on menu screen when dying

- Fixed Marvin special rabbit proc

- Fixed Second Chance perk

- Fixed a blocker when players sometimes got stuck when using a vendor and teleported to a boss fight.

- Fixed Vanish being cast on host when a client used Blade of Exile

- Fixed interacting with vendors for co-op partners

- Fixed a situation in which client could lose a deployed turret weapon after disconnection / leaving the game

- Fixed host crashing when a client leaves game after using a turret weapon

- Fixed recovering multiple turrets in multiplayer mode

- Fixed a cutscene for clients in "Ninja'd Scrolls - Part 1" quest

- Client turret will now consume ammo

- Fixed the disappearing portal for co-op partners in "Big Trouble in Calamity" quest

- Fixed lack of music in main menu after disconnecting from co-op game

- Fixed gates for co-op partners in "Big Trouble in Calamity" quest

- Fixed several stability issues

- Fixed players gaining/losing movement speed

- Fixed acquiring Blade of Exile by co-op partners

- Fixed rotation of quest items for co-op partners

- Fixed disappearing minimap icon of shrines

Gameplay fixes:

- Fixed XP gain after reaching character level 95

- Fixed potential blocker while fighting Belly

- Fixed places in the Hub where player could get stuck

- Fixed weapon being transparent after it was used as a turret during Vanish and later picked up after Vanish ended

- Fixed hold RMB to channel healing

- Fixed auto weapon change when out of ammo.

- Fixed client climbing cancel on cutscene launch

- Fixed weapon autochange after running out of ammo for manual detonator and laser guidance gems

- Fixed places where player can get stuck (mountains_9)

- Fixed a rare issue with katana force slash crashing the game.

- Fixed places where player can get stuck (science_1)

- Fixed door opening in Yakuza Mansion

- Fixed enemy Herculon not attacking after loosing an arm

- Enemy navigation fixes

- Fixed enemy Hammerhead behavior after losing left arm

- Fixed weak spot achievement for melee weapons

- Fixed issues with enemies using 'harpoon'

- Fixed Ancient Goddess Ameonna hp bar on death

- Fixed sending sound signal from explosions

