Justice League - Die ersten Reaktionen sind da

In drei Tagen kommt die neue DC-Comic-Verfilmung mit Batman & Co in die Kinos. Jetzt sind die ersten Spoiler-freien Reaktionen eingetroffen.

von Vera Tidona,
13.11.2017 12:45 Uhr

Die ersten Reaktionen zum neuen DC-Film Justice League sind da. Kinostart am 16. November.

Zum baldigen Kinostart der neuen DC-Comic-Verfilmung Justice League von Regisseur Zack Snyder am 16. November (US-Start am 17. November) sind jetzt die ersten Spoiler-freien Reaktionen von vielen US-Kritikern (via Twitter) eingetroffen. Die ausführlichen Kritiken dürfen erst zum Kinostart veröffentlicht werden.

Positive Meinungen mit kritischen Anmerkungen

Die ersten Meinungen der US-Kollegen sind durchweg positiv, wenn auch mit einigen kritischen Anmerkungen. So kommt Zack Snyders neuster DC-Film nicht so düster wie Batman v Superman daher, sondern wird eher als lustiger Superhelden-Film beschrieben.

Jedoch ist die Produktion nicht perfekt und zeigt einige Stolpersteine, wie etwa das Drehbuch oder den Bösewicht Steppenwolf, der bei den meisten Kritikern nicht wirklich gut weg kam.

Im Großen und Ganzen aber scheint das neue Superhelden-Team mit Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Flash (Ezra Miller), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) und Aquaman (Jason Momoa) zu funktionieren.

Justice League - Finaler Trailer mit Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman & Co. 2:50 Justice League - Finaler Trailer mit Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman & Co.

