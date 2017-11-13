Justice League - Die ersten Reaktionen sind da

Zum baldigen Kinostart der neuen DC-Comic-Verfilmung Justice League von Regisseur Zack Snyder am 16. November (US-Start am 17. November) sind jetzt die ersten Spoiler-freien Reaktionen von vielen US-Kritikern (via Twitter) eingetroffen. Die ausführlichen Kritiken dürfen erst zum Kinostart veröffentlicht werden.

Positive Meinungen mit kritischen Anmerkungen

Die ersten Meinungen der US-Kollegen sind durchweg positiv, wenn auch mit einigen kritischen Anmerkungen. So kommt Zack Snyders neuster DC-Film nicht so düster wie Batman v Superman daher, sondern wird eher als lustiger Superhelden-Film beschrieben.

Jedoch ist die Produktion nicht perfekt und zeigt einige Stolpersteine, wie etwa das Drehbuch oder den Bösewicht Steppenwolf, der bei den meisten Kritikern nicht wirklich gut weg kam.

Im Großen und Ganzen aber scheint das neue Superhelden-Team mit Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Flash (Ezra Miller), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) und Aquaman (Jason Momoa) zu funktionieren.

I saw #JusticeLeague! Here’s what I thought. There are ton of things I’d change but it comes down to this: I had a blast! I got to see the team together and I had fun watching it. Ezra Miller steals the movie and #WonderWoman was perfect! pic.twitter.com/rgCI9fUuTs — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) November 10, 2017

Here it goes … #JusticeLeague is super thin and has some very weak CG but it’s got heart and a positive vibe that works. Overall, I had a pretty good time and am looking forward to seeing more of these characters. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) November 10, 2017

SO I saw #JusticeLeague -twice. Still under embargo, but: This is a fun superhero flick. Funny but still hero adventure. Reminds me of JL Unlimited ep. Likable interaction amongst recognizable heroes. There is a villain problem (no worse than Marvel's) - @aaronsagers — Aaron Sagers (@aaronsagers) November 10, 2017

#JusticeLeague is a fun, bumpy ride that succeeds in character, but fails in narrative. It’s a mixed bag of execution that’s saved by the actors, who rise above the shortcomings to deliver an engaging, funny and hopeful, yet flawed, entry to the DCEU. @joblocom — Paul Shirey (@arcticninjapaul) November 10, 2017

I think if you are going to a #JusticeLeague movie to see all your favorite DC heroes rocking their skills & being the badasses you love, then you will get plenty of that. Lots of action. Lots of superheroes being superheroes. — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) November 10, 2017

Here are some of my thoughts on #JusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/HZfiWC7Abt — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) November 10, 2017

JUSTICE LEAGUE! It's okay. Narratively it's a mess, the stakes don't work & the villain isn't great. HOWEVER, the heroes ARE great, it's funny, & there's some surprisingly effective character work. I didn't love it, but there are enough good pieces to excite me for the future. pic.twitter.com/OY4ARJ5vDY — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) November 10, 2017

Justice League is better than expected, but not a home run. The interaction between the team is a lot of fun. The film sends the DCEU in a hopeful direction in line with where the brand should be headed. Flash and Aquaman steal the show. Cyborg and villain are the weak links. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) November 10, 2017

#JusticeLeague is solid entertainment despite some problems. They pulled off a strange alchemy that works better than it should. The story is lacking, but the League is great and it’s a blast to watch them in action together. Wonder Woman is clutch, obvi. — Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) November 10, 2017

The future: #JusticeLeague feels like a new start to the age of heroes and succeeds as a launch platform in that, even though some of its newer characters very much would have benefited from origin stories beforehand. — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) November 10, 2017

Nothing could save JUSTICE LEAGUE from its loud, ugly, tacky self. Not Wonder Woman, not wide-eyed Ezra Miller, not Joss Whedon's quippy teardown & rebuild. And Henry Cavill's mustache is an actual issue; they gave him Uncanny Valley Face. Oof, guys. It's a rough ride — Josh L. Dickey (@JLDlite) November 10, 2017

I am genuinely happy to report #JusticeLeague is a lot of fun. It's not perfect and has its problems, but does the job of making you care about these characters as a team by its end. It's also VERY funny, in lots of unexpected ways. pic.twitter.com/1AAjYgv16i — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) November 10, 2017

Weirdly enough, #JusticeLeague actually feels more like one of the animated DC films from recent years than any live-action DC film that we have seen thus far. How you take that will depend on your opinion of DC Animation. pic.twitter.com/0AzfMuagc9 — Conner Schwerdtfeger (@ConnerWS) November 10, 2017

#JusticeLeague is clunky & uneven as hell, but it also gets the characters right and has a lot of fun along the way. When it’s over DC’s vision for these heroes going forward will make sense.



It’s a very small but very vital step forward. I dug it. pic.twitter.com/FrWkhBe69v — Conner Schwerdtfeger (@ConnerWS) November 10, 2017

People that have complained about DC movies being too dark are about to see the light #JusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/eB1JoNJTvi — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) November 10, 2017

I have a lot to say about ‘Justice League’ but will wait till it’s released to really get into it. But two important things to know: stay till the very end of the credits and Jason Momoa (@PrideofGypsies) is awesome as Aquaman. pic.twitter.com/Pg6cKCZAEo — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) November 10, 2017

Bottom line: JUSTICE LEAGUE is awesome!



ZACK SNYDER’s film is filled with so many moments that had me geeking out and crying nerd tears. When an action scene/hero moment hits, the film is firing on all cylinders.



Still love Affleck’s BATMAN. My fav Batman actor since Keaton. pic.twitter.com/YKZTbVJL7D — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) November 10, 2017