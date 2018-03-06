League of Legends - Patch 8.5 führt neuen Champion Kai'Sa ein

Am 07. März wird der neuste Patch für League of Legends auf die Live-Server aufgespielt. Dieser bringt einen neuen Champion und einige Balance-Änderungen.

von Martin Dietrich,
06.03.2018 14:51 Uhr

Patch 8.5 für League of Legends steht kurz vor der Veröffentlichung. Wie Riot Games mitteilt, wird das Update am frühen Mittwochmorgen, dem 7. März, live gehen. Mit im Patch-Paket befindet sich unter anderem Kai'Sa »Die Tochter der Leere«, die als Marksman besonders viel Schaden aus der hinteren Reihe austeilt.

Ihre Fähigkeiten sind auf Plasma-Geschosse ausgerichtet und mithilfe ihrer Ultimate-Fähigkeit kann sie sich für einige wenige Sekunden unverwundbar machen. Eine ausführliche Beschreibung des Charakters findet ihr in unserer separaten Champion-Vorstellung.

Neben dieser Neuerung wird es aber auch einige Balance-Anpassungen geben. Bisher sind nur die Änderungen auf den Testservern bekannt. Die Entwickler haben zu diesem Zeitpunkt keine offiziellen Patch-Notes weitergegeben. Daher können sich die folgenden Werte im fertigen Release noch ändern:

Patch 8.5 Balance-Änderungen: Helden (auf Englisch)

Azir

  • Conquering Sands (Q): Sand soldier damage decreased to 60/80/100/120/140 from 70/95/120/145/170

Galio

  • Winds of War (Q): Cooldown increased to 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 seconds from 10/9/8/7/6 seconds
  • Winds of War (Q): Cost increased to 70/85/100/115/130 from 70/75/80/85/90

Jhin

  • Whisper (P): Passive AD increased to 4-44% from 2-40%
  • Dancing Grenade (Q): AD ratio increased to 40/47.5/55/62.5/70%
  • Deadly Flourish (W): W now roots off all damage Jhin deals

Nocturne

  • Umbra Blades (P): Healing based on level changed to 15-40 based on level from 10/18/26
  • Umbra Blades (P): Passive cooldown reduction on basic attack when attacking champions increased to 2 seconds from 1
  • Paranoia (R): Enemy vision reduction duration increased to 6 seconds from 4 seconds

Olaf

  • Reckless Swing (E): Cooldown decreased to 11/10/9/8/7 seconds from 12/11/10/9/8 seconds
  • Reckless Swing (E): AD ratio increased to 50% from 40%
  • Ragnarok (R): Active duration increased to 7 seconds from 6 seconds
  • Ragnarok (R): Bonus AD increased to 15/20/25 + 30% of total AD from 40/60/80

Rengar

  • Unseen Predator (P): Ferocity falloff timer increased to 8 seconds from 6 seconds
  • Savagery (Q):Damage increased to 30/60/90/120/150 (+1/1.05/1.1/1.15/1.2 total AD) from 20/50/80/110/140 (+1.1 TAD)
  • Thrill of the Hunt (R): Rengar's true vision now lingers until the end of his leap

Ryze

  • Spell Flux (E): Damage increased to 70/90/110/130/150 from 50/75/100/125/150
  • Spell Flux (E): Spell Flux now only deals 50% damage upon spreading
  • Realm Warp (R): Cooldown increased from 120 seconds to 180 seconds

Shyvana

  • AD per level increased to 3.5 from 2.8

Skarner

  • Fracture (E): Stun durection decreased to 1.25 seconds from 1.5 seconds

Swain

  • Death's Hand (Q): Cooldown lowered to 5.5/4.75/4/3.25/2.5 from 7.5/6.25/5/3.75/2.5
  • Visions of Empire (W): Radius increased to 325 units from 265

Tristana

  • Attack range decreased to 525 units from 550
  • Draw A Bead (P): Attack range and cast range of Explosive Charge increased to 0-136 from 0-119
  • Rocket Jump (W): Damage increased to 85/135/185/235/285 from 60/110/160/210/260

Twitch

  • Contaminate (E): Base damage increased to 20/30/40/50/60 from 20/25/30/35/40

Volibear

  • Majestic Roar (E): Knockback speed increased, decrease to the duration of the effect.

Zoe

  • Attack range increased to 550 from 525
  • Paddle Star (Q): Damage increased to 50/75/100/125/150 + 60% AP from 45/60/75/90/105 + 20% AP
  • Paddle Star (Q): No longer deals More Sparkles! damage to the first target hit
  • Paddle Star (Q): Gains base damage based on Zoe's level: 7/8/10/12/14/16/18/20/22/24/26/29/32/35/38/42/46/50
  • Paddle Star (Q): Deals 20% reduced damage to enemies not directly hit
  • Spell Thief (W): Bubble pickup range increased from 525 to 550
  • Spell Thief (W): Damaged increased to 75/120/165/210/255 + 75% AP from 70/115/160/205/250 + 60% AP

Patch 8.5 Balance-Änderungen: Items

Hextech GLP-800

  • Damage increased to 100-200 from 75-150
  • Slow increased to 65% from 40%

Shurelya's Reverie - Returning

  • Cost: 2100g
  • Recipe: Kindlegem + Aether Wisp + 450g
  • 40 AP
  • 200 health
  • 10% CDR
  • 8% movement speed
  • Unique Active: Grants yourself and nearby allies 40% bonus movement speed for 3 seconds (60 second cooldown).

Warmog's Armor

  • Warmog's Heart health threshold increased to 3000 max health from 2750 max health.

Ancient Coin

  • No longer grants Bandit
  • New effect: "Before quest completion, killing multiple minions or monsters temporarily disables Favor and gold generation. Disable time increases based on recent minion kills and resets at the shop."

Frostfang

  • Gold per tribute increased to 20 from 15.
  • New effect: "Before quest completion, killing multiple minions or monsters temporarily disables Tribute and gold generation. Disable time increases based on recent minion kills and resets at the shop."

Nomad's Medallion

  • Gold per coin increased to 45 from 40.
  • Expected coun drop rate decreased to 8.5 per 10 minutes from 9 per 10 minutes.
  • New effect: "Before quest completion, killing multiple minions or monsters temporarily disables Favor and gold generation. Disable time increases based on recent minion kills and resets at the shop."
  • No longer grants Bandit.

Remnant of the Ascended

  • Gold per coin increased to 45 from 40.
  • No longer grants Bandit.

Remnant of the Aspect

  • Gold per 10 seconds increased to 4 from 2

Remnant of the Watchers

  • Gold per tribute increased to 20 from 15.
  • No longer grants Bandit.

Spellthief's Edge

  • New effect: "Before quest completion, killing multiple minions or monsters temporarily disables Tribute and gold generation. Disable time increases based on recent minion kills and resets at the shop."

Targon's Brace

  • Gold per 10 seconds increased to 4 from 2

Patch 8.5 Balance-Änderungen: Runen

Fleet Footwork

  • Now notes healing for ranged attack on minion is 30% effective.

Press the Attack

  • Vulnerable damage increased to 8-12% from 4-12%

Aftershock

  • Cooldown increased to 35s from 20s

Patch 8.5 Balance-Änderungen: Sonstige Änderungen

Cloud Drake buff

  • Cloud drake's buff changed to 2/4/6% movespeed, tripled when out of combat, from 25/50/75 out of combat movespeed.

Tower reward

  • First tower kill gold decreased to 200 from 300

Manaflow Band

  • Now has an indicator on the buff bar when it's on cooldown

Quellen: Riot Games, PC GamesN

