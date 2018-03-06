League of Legends - Patch 8.5 führt neuen Champion Kai'Sa ein

Patch 8.5 für League of Legends steht kurz vor der Veröffentlichung. Wie Riot Games mitteilt, wird das Update am frühen Mittwochmorgen, dem 7. März, live gehen. Mit im Patch-Paket befindet sich unter anderem Kai'Sa »Die Tochter der Leere«, die als Marksman besonders viel Schaden aus der hinteren Reihe austeilt.
Ihre Fähigkeiten sind auf Plasma-Geschosse ausgerichtet und mithilfe ihrer Ultimate-Fähigkeit kann sie sich für einige wenige Sekunden unverwundbar machen. Eine ausführliche Beschreibung des Charakters findet ihr in unserer separaten Champion-Vorstellung.
Neben dieser Neuerung wird es aber auch einige Balance-Anpassungen geben. Bisher sind nur die Änderungen auf den Testservern bekannt. Die Entwickler haben zu diesem Zeitpunkt keine offiziellen Patch-Notes weitergegeben. Daher können sich die folgenden Werte im fertigen Release noch ändern:
Patch 8.5 Balance-Änderungen: Helden (auf Englisch)
Azir
- Conquering Sands (Q): Sand soldier damage decreased to 60/80/100/120/140 from 70/95/120/145/170
Galio
- Winds of War (Q): Cooldown increased to 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 seconds from 10/9/8/7/6 seconds
- Winds of War (Q): Cost increased to 70/85/100/115/130 from 70/75/80/85/90
Jhin
- Whisper (P): Passive AD increased to 4-44% from 2-40%
- Dancing Grenade (Q): AD ratio increased to 40/47.5/55/62.5/70%
- Deadly Flourish (W): W now roots off all damage Jhin deals
Nocturne
- Umbra Blades (P): Healing based on level changed to 15-40 based on level from 10/18/26
- Umbra Blades (P): Passive cooldown reduction on basic attack when attacking champions increased to 2 seconds from 1
- Paranoia (R): Enemy vision reduction duration increased to 6 seconds from 4 seconds
Olaf
- Reckless Swing (E): Cooldown decreased to 11/10/9/8/7 seconds from 12/11/10/9/8 seconds
- Reckless Swing (E): AD ratio increased to 50% from 40%
- Ragnarok (R): Active duration increased to 7 seconds from 6 seconds
- Ragnarok (R): Bonus AD increased to 15/20/25 + 30% of total AD from 40/60/80
Rengar
- Unseen Predator (P): Ferocity falloff timer increased to 8 seconds from 6 seconds
- Savagery (Q):Damage increased to 30/60/90/120/150 (+1/1.05/1.1/1.15/1.2 total AD) from 20/50/80/110/140 (+1.1 TAD)
- Thrill of the Hunt (R): Rengar's true vision now lingers until the end of his leap
Ryze
- Spell Flux (E): Damage increased to 70/90/110/130/150 from 50/75/100/125/150
- Spell Flux (E): Spell Flux now only deals 50% damage upon spreading
- Realm Warp (R): Cooldown increased from 120 seconds to 180 seconds
Shyvana
- AD per level increased to 3.5 from 2.8
Skarner
- Fracture (E): Stun durection decreased to 1.25 seconds from 1.5 seconds
Swain
- Death's Hand (Q): Cooldown lowered to 5.5/4.75/4/3.25/2.5 from 7.5/6.25/5/3.75/2.5
- Visions of Empire (W): Radius increased to 325 units from 265
Tristana
- Attack range decreased to 525 units from 550
- Draw A Bead (P): Attack range and cast range of Explosive Charge increased to 0-136 from 0-119
- Rocket Jump (W): Damage increased to 85/135/185/235/285 from 60/110/160/210/260
Twitch
- Contaminate (E): Base damage increased to 20/30/40/50/60 from 20/25/30/35/40
Volibear
- Majestic Roar (E): Knockback speed increased, decrease to the duration of the effect.
Zoe
- Attack range increased to 550 from 525
- Paddle Star (Q): Damage increased to 50/75/100/125/150 + 60% AP from 45/60/75/90/105 + 20% AP
- Paddle Star (Q): No longer deals More Sparkles! damage to the first target hit
- Paddle Star (Q): Gains base damage based on Zoe's level: 7/8/10/12/14/16/18/20/22/24/26/29/32/35/38/42/46/50
- Paddle Star (Q): Deals 20% reduced damage to enemies not directly hit
- Spell Thief (W): Bubble pickup range increased from 525 to 550
- Spell Thief (W): Damaged increased to 75/120/165/210/255 + 75% AP from 70/115/160/205/250 + 60% AP
Patch 8.5 Balance-Änderungen: Items
Hextech GLP-800
- Damage increased to 100-200 from 75-150
- Slow increased to 65% from 40%
Shurelya's Reverie - Returning
- Cost: 2100g
- Recipe: Kindlegem + Aether Wisp + 450g
- 40 AP
- 200 health
- 10% CDR
- 8% movement speed
- Unique Active: Grants yourself and nearby allies 40% bonus movement speed for 3 seconds (60 second cooldown).
Warmog's Armor
- Warmog's Heart health threshold increased to 3000 max health from 2750 max health.
Ancient Coin
- No longer grants Bandit
- New effect: "Before quest completion, killing multiple minions or monsters temporarily disables Favor and gold generation. Disable time increases based on recent minion kills and resets at the shop."
Frostfang
- Gold per tribute increased to 20 from 15.
- New effect: "Before quest completion, killing multiple minions or monsters temporarily disables Tribute and gold generation. Disable time increases based on recent minion kills and resets at the shop."
Nomad's Medallion
- Gold per coin increased to 45 from 40.
- Expected coun drop rate decreased to 8.5 per 10 minutes from 9 per 10 minutes.
- New effect: "Before quest completion, killing multiple minions or monsters temporarily disables Favor and gold generation. Disable time increases based on recent minion kills and resets at the shop."
- No longer grants Bandit.
Remnant of the Ascended
- Gold per coin increased to 45 from 40.
- No longer grants Bandit.
Remnant of the Aspect
- Gold per 10 seconds increased to 4 from 2
Remnant of the Watchers
- Gold per tribute increased to 20 from 15.
- No longer grants Bandit.
Spellthief's Edge
- New effect: "Before quest completion, killing multiple minions or monsters temporarily disables Tribute and gold generation. Disable time increases based on recent minion kills and resets at the shop."
Targon's Brace
- Gold per 10 seconds increased to 4 from 2
Patch 8.5 Balance-Änderungen: Runen
Fleet Footwork
- Now notes healing for ranged attack on minion is 30% effective.
Press the Attack
- Vulnerable damage increased to 8-12% from 4-12%
Aftershock
- Cooldown increased to 35s from 20s
Patch 8.5 Balance-Änderungen: Sonstige Änderungen
Cloud Drake buff
- Cloud drake's buff changed to 2/4/6% movespeed, tripled when out of combat, from 25/50/75 out of combat movespeed.
Tower reward
- First tower kill gold decreased to 200 from 300
Manaflow Band
- Now has an indicator on the buff bar when it's on cooldown
Quellen: Riot Games, PC GamesN
