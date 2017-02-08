Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered wurde auf die Version 1.08 aktualisiert. Nicht alle Neuerungen erfreuen die Spieler.

Activision und Raven Software haben vergangenen Dienstag ein weiteres Update für Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered veröffentlicht. Der Patch bringt die Shooter-Neuauflage auf die Version 1.08 - und implementiert erstmals neue Waffen über Supply-Drops in das Spiel.

Kamchatka-12 (automatische Shotgun), XM-LAR (Sturmgewehr) and .44 Magnum (Pistole) sind neu mit dabei. Allerdings nicht von Anfang an für jeden freigeschaltet: Die neuen Schusswaffen müssen durch das Sammeln bestimmter Gegenstände aus Supply-Drops freigeschaltet werden.

Eine Maßnahme, die in der Community nicht unumstritten ist. Im Grunde hatten sich viele Call-of-Duty-Fans unter Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remaster eine hübschere Neuauflage mit dem Gameplay des Originals vorgestellt - ohne neuere Elemente wie Lootboxen.

Der Patch 1.08 steht auf dem PC, der PlayStation 4 und der Xbox One zum Herunterladen bereit. Die Download-Größe beträgt 1,85 Gigabyte. Neben den neuen Waffen bringt die Aktualisierung einige Fehlerbehebungen und Balancing-Anpassungen mit sich.

Auch die offiziellen Patchnotes sind mittlerweile verfügbar.

New Weapon Kit Collection Bounties

Huntsman - This Sniper Class Weapon Kit gives your sniper rifles the field-ready look of a working class weapon. For example, your sniper rifle can look camouflaged like a ghillie suit or covered in duct tape

Lawman - Bring a bit of the Old West to Modern Warfare with this Shotgun Class Weapon Kit. You'll feel like a gunslinger when your shotguns have the look and feel of high-class weapons from Western Americana, complete with filigreed details and wood stocks

Battle-Scarred - If you like to get up close and personal, then the SMG is probably one of your workhorse weapons. The Battle-Scarred Weapon Kit will make your weapons look like they have been through many a firefight, scars and all