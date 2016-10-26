Zum Thema GTA 5 ab 59,99 € bei Amazon.de Grand Theft Auto V für 47,99 € bei GamesPlanet.com Dass irgendjemand im Internet zukünftige Spielveröffentlichungen oder DLCs vorhersagt, kommt heutzutage vergleichsweise häufig vor. Besonders wird es jedoch, wenn derjenige damit auch noch richtig liegt.

So geschehen beim kostenlosen Bikers-DLC für den Online-Modus von GTA 5: Den hat nämlich bereits im vergangenen August der GTAForums-Nutzer Softsecret geoutet - und letztlich recht behalten.

Und das nährt natürlich die Hoffnung, dass der Tippgeber tatsächlich mehr weiß und auch seine anderen Vorhersagen stimmen. Sollte das tatsächlich der Fall sein, dürfen sich GTA-Online-Spieler noch auf einige Map-Erweiterungen und neue Inhalte für ihr Spiel freuen - und zwar bis ins Jahr 2020 hinein:

Biker DLC: (Bikes, clothes, free roam missions) Purchase clubhouse to activate biker free roam missions.

Law and order DLC: (Police free roam and vehicles) Purchase police vehicles to activate free roam police missions.

The Luxury Living DLC: (Mansions & Pets) Purchase Mansion to purchase exotic pets (Mansion grounds only).

The Blaine County and Paleto DLC: (Animals in free roam) Animals online syncing workaround via VIP mission type activation.

North Yankton and Liberty City: (Online Map expansion) Paid DLC September, 2017.

San Fierro and Las Venturas: (Online Map expansion) Paid DLC October, 2018

Vice City... not until GTA 6, sometime around 2020 at the very earliest.

an Fierro and Las Venturas were built alongside Los santos way back in the early development stages of GTAV, Scrapped on PS3/Xbox for obvious reasons. After more than three years of rebuilding for PS4/XBO/PC, both are still being worked on with a release target of October 2018.

Single player DLC has been replaced with Online Map expansion model. Mainly due to the unforeseen success of micro transactions and GTA online in general. Liberty City will be released September 2017. The DLC will include: an open ticket (for city slickers) to Liberty City; an open ticket (for Snow Blowers) to North Yankton; exclusive VIP membership (for High rollers) which grants exclusive access to the casino in Los Santos!

Pre Order Bonus of one million GTA Casino chips for pre order. Micro transactions can not buy GTA Online casino chips. Liberty City, North Yankton and the Los Santos Casino scheduled together to keep player migration relatively balanced. Liberty City will enable you to trade on the stock market, once an office has been purchased. Similar to the current crate set up.