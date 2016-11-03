Master of Orion unterstützt mit dem aktuellen Update v51.2 auch Mods - sowohl in der Steam-Version als auch auf GOG.

Zum Thema Master of Orion ab 16,88 € bei Amazon.de Das Remake des Weltraum-4X-Spiels Master or Orion hat ein neues Update mit der Versionsnummer v51.2 erhalten. Wichtigstes Update dürfte für viele PC-Spieler der neu hinzugefügte Mod-Support für den Singleplayermodus sein, der seit diesem Update offiziell unterstützt wird.

Auf der Webseite zum Spiel haben die Entwickler einen neuen Bereich geöffnet, der alle Grundlagen zur Erstellung eigener Mods erklärt und Hilfestellungen anbietet. Mods werden sowohl von Steam als auch GOG unterstützt. Auf Steam erfolgt dies über den integrierten Steam Workshop, GOG-User müssen Mods über Drittanbieter installieren.

Abseits des Mod-Supports erfahren Spieler nach dem Update auch einige Veränderungen im Verschmutzungs-System (Pollution) und der Gravität. Auch die Gegner-KI und ein neues Interface für taktische Kämpfe wurden überarbeitet. Die vollen Patchnotes finden Sie auf Steam und im unteren Teil dieser News.

Modding

Mods can now be used in the game to enrich the experience even more.

General

New Gravity mechanics: Races with Low-G tolerance have a -25% penalty in Normal-G worlds and -50% penalty in High-G worlds. Races with High-G tolerance have a -25% penalty in Normal-G worlds and -50% penalty in Low-G worlds. Races with Normal-G tolerance have a -25% penalty in Low-G worlds and -50% penalty in High-G worlds.

New Pollution mechanics: Pollution is now generated by Population and Production output. New ongoing effect: If pollution in a colony goes up, it pollutes the soil and reduces cells' food output. Pollution Cleanup project is no longer available. Biome tolerance and Pollution cleaning from buildings are now flat values.

Pollution Processor moved to Molecular Compression Technode. Core Waste dump cleaning value increased.

Galaxy Generation

Tweaks to better support low gravity planets.

New Gravity Tolerance perk influences the player's Home Planet's gravity.

Galaxy generation improved to support the new gravity mechanics.

Perks

Races with High-Gravity tolerance now have a "High Gravity Homeworld" perk.

Races with Low-Gravity tolerance now have the "Low Gravity Homeworld" perk.

Animations

Polished animations and blending of emperors and advisors

Cinematics

Cinematic cameras, now uses real mesh distances in tactical battles.

Removed the narrator and subtitles from Custom Race's cutscenes.

Cinematics now play when defeated instead of the old pop-up

AI

Improved selection of defense points.

Improved evaluation of Declare War On.

Improved how the AI manages space pirates while being at war with other races.

The AI is now better at building bombers.

The AI is better at considering transports for other targets.

Expansionism trait improvements.

Improved invasion by allowing multiple invasion targets at once.

Improved invasion by building troop transports in advance.

Improved invasion by making troop transports move together with all military fleets.

New Planet Rating heuristic for civilizations, now uses estimated outputs.

Racial Grudge is now used in strategic analysis.

Re-balanced pacifist trait in General Strategy to make it more noticeable.

Refactored Racial Grudge so it has degrees and is not binary.

The AI now plays smarter in Cluster Galaxies.