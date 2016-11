Photon Barrier: Replaces her existing Photon Shield ability.Generates a large energy barrier in front of Symmetra that blocks enemy fire as it travels forward

Shield Generator (New Ultimate Ability): Symmetra's Ultimate ability now offers a choice between her Teleporter and a new option: Shield Generator. Shield Generator places a device that grants additional shields to any ally within the its effective radius, regardless of barriers, walls, or obstacles between heroes and the Shield Generator