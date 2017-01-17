Das Update 2.5.2 für Path of Exile erscheint noch diese Woche. Die Patch-Notes sind bereits bekannt.

Im Verlauf dieser Woche wird das Update 2.5.2 für das Action-Rollenspiel Path of Exile erscheinen. Die Entwickler von Grinding Gear Games haben jedoch bereits jetzt die vollständigen Patch-Notes veröffentlicht.

Demnach gibt es einige Änderungen beim Rendering des DirectX-11-Clients, was sich letztendlich in einer verbesserten Performance von Path of Exile niederschlagen soll. Des Weiteren hat das Team ein Audioproblem beseitigt, das beim Abspielen bestimmter Soundeffekte auftreten konnte.

Ein konkreter Release-Termin für das Update 2.5.2 steht bisher allerdings noch nicht fest. Hier die Übersicht der Änderungen:

Parallelised the rendering of the DirectX 11 client. This allows multi-threading for scene rendering, improving performance. This is only enabled if your graphics card and driver supports Constant Buffer Offsets.

These gains only improve performance if you were previously bottlenecked by the speed of your CPU (rather than graphics card).

Added 3D art for Abberath's Hooves.

Fixed an issue with audio for ground tar that could prevent other audio from playing.

Improved the popups for skills that give spell damage over time.

Fixed a bug where the bodyguard from the Sextant mod "Unique Bosses are accompanied by Bodyguards" used a Rallying Cry skill that incorrectly tripled a boss' damage.

Fixed a bug where items with built-in triggered skills could have that skill detached from the item with support gems such as Spell Totem and be cast continuously without the trigger condition.

Fixed a bug where Flame Bearers and Void Bearers would sometimes not stop casting their flamebreath.

Fixed a bug where the "Monsters cannot be slowed below base speed" map mod could cause Strongbox trap mods to go off immediately, rather than after a delay.