Das Januar-Update für Star Wars: Battlefront in einem Bild zusammengefasst.
Zum Thema Star Wars Battlefront für 29,99 € bei GamesPlanet.com Electronic Arts und DICE haben für Star Wars: Battlefront das Januar-Update veröffentlicht. Das je nach Plattform etwa 2 bis 3 Gigabyte große Update wird automatisch vor dem nächsten Spielstart geladen und liefert zahlreiche Balance-Verbesserungen und Bugfixes.
Lando und andere Bugs
Wichtigste Änderung für alle Fans des Shooters: Nach sechs Wochen ist Lando Calrissian endlich wieder auf den Boden der Tatsachen angekommen. Die Fähigkeit Power Blast des Helden hatte seit dem Scarif-Update im Dezember keine Abklingzeit, der besonders starke Schuss konnte problemlos gespammt und der Spielspaß damit ruiniert werden.
Auch Anzeigebugs wie drei statt nur zwei gleichzeitig sichtbare Funkstationen auf verschiedenen Maps sollen nicht mehr auftauchen. Die vollständigen Patch Notes finden sich unterhalb und in den offiziellen Foren von Star Wars: Battlefront. Im Herbst 2017 soll der Nachfolger erscheinen, der letzte DLC Rogue One: Scarif verknüpfte die Originaltrilogie mit der Filmauskopplung Rogue One, die im Dezember 2016 in die Kinos kam.
Patch Notes des Januar-Updates
General
General: Various minor UI issues.
General: Various lighting fixes
General: Various minor art updates on Rogue One: Scarif maps
Game Modes
Walker Assault: Fixed a bug where three uplinks could be seen at the same time on Rogue One: Scarif maps
Walker Assault: Adjusted all Hero spawn points on Rogue One: Scarif maps
Walker Assault: Changed Y-wing timer to 30 seconds on Rogue One: Scarif maps
Walker Assault: Adjusted AT-AT health across all maps
Walker Assault: Adjusted AT-AT speed on Twilight on Hoth
Infiltration: Adjusted playable area during The Approach
Infiltration: Fixed an issue where users could not grab another Data tape after using the Jump Pack
Hero Hunt: Fixed a bug with the Hero selection screen
Heroes vs. Villains: Changed to only 1 set per map
Battle Station: R2-D2 ignores benefits from Bacta Bomb and Medical Droid
Private Match: Fixed an end of round issue on Infiltration where the U-wing didn't spawn if switching teams in a 1v1 match
Weapons & Star Cards
Sonic Imploder: Fixed criteria for Grenadier Hutt contract regarding the Flash requirement
Sonic Imploder: Increased blast radius from 2 to 4 meters
Sonic Imploder: Increased explosion damage from 90 to 100
TIE Striker: Raised projectile speed from 800 to 1000 meters/second
TIE Striker: Increased explosion damage from 5 to 10
A-180: Fixed a rare bug where users could be spawned with their regular Star Card primary hand instead of the A-180 module
Heroes
General
Most stuns will be prevented for 2 seconds after a Hero has been stunned once. This doesn't apply to specific stuns like Force Choke and Force Push
Bossk
Reduced Microgrenades inner radius from 3 to 2.5 meters
Reduced Microgrenades radius from 5 to 4 meters
Chewbacca
Increased Roar recharge time from 28 to 35 seconds
Decreased main projectile Explosion damage from 45 to 38
Darth Vader
Can now use his Saber Throw and Heavy Strike when Force Choking
Increased Trait radius from 10 meters to 15
Trait no longer affect enemies
Trait values now correctly match the UI description, Level 1 20%, Level 2 50%, Level 3 80%
Leia
Increased Trait radius from 8 to 13 meters
Fixed looping stun animation on Trooper Bane shots
Stormtroopers affected by Bacta will now be defeated by Trooper Bane
Trait values now correctly match the UI description, Level 1 20%, Level 2 40%, Level 3 60%
Krennic
Increased Trait radius from 10 to 12 meters
Armor Breaker is applying the armor reduction after the damage is done
Reduced Armor Breaker homing capabilities
Trait values now correctly match the UI description, Level 1 10%, Level 2 20%, Level 3 40%
Luke
Decreased speed at Trait level 3 from 80% to 70%
Shield Deflection can now block Krennic's Armor Breaker ability
Jyn
Increased Pistol End damage from 35 to 69
Increased Pistol start falloff damage from 40 To 50
Increased Pistol end falloff damage from 60 To 70
Decreased Rifle configuration Overheat per bullet from 0.068 to 0.055
Lando
Will no longer be damaged from his Power Blast Explosion
Power Blast now goes on cooldown properly after deactivation
Greedo
Stuns Luke out of Block for 2 seconds when shooting him with Slow targeting
Boba Fett
Increased Flamethrower damage against Chewbacca by 50%
Vehicles
U-Wing: Fixed missile warning issues