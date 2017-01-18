Das Januar-Update für Star Wars: Battlefront in einem Bild zusammengefasst.

Zum Thema Star Wars Battlefront für 29,99 € bei GamesPlanet.com Electronic Arts und DICE haben für Star Wars: Battlefront das Januar-Update veröffentlicht. Das je nach Plattform etwa 2 bis 3 Gigabyte große Update wird automatisch vor dem nächsten Spielstart geladen und liefert zahlreiche Balance-Verbesserungen und Bugfixes.

Wichtigste Änderung für alle Fans des Shooters: Nach sechs Wochen ist Lando Calrissian endlich wieder auf den Boden der Tatsachen angekommen. Die Fähigkeit Power Blast des Helden hatte seit dem Scarif-Update im Dezember keine Abklingzeit, der besonders starke Schuss konnte problemlos gespammt und der Spielspaß damit ruiniert werden.

Auch Anzeigebugs wie drei statt nur zwei gleichzeitig sichtbare Funkstationen auf verschiedenen Maps sollen nicht mehr auftauchen. Die vollständigen Patch Notes finden sich unterhalb und in den offiziellen Foren von Star Wars: Battlefront. Im Herbst 2017 soll der Nachfolger erscheinen, der letzte DLC Rogue One: Scarif verknüpfte die Originaltrilogie mit der Filmauskopplung Rogue One, die im Dezember 2016 in die Kinos kam.

General

General: Various minor art updates on Rogue One: Scarif maps

Game Modes

Walker Assault: Fixed a bug where three uplinks could be seen at the same time on Rogue One: Scarif maps

Walker Assault: Adjusted all Hero spawn points on Rogue One: Scarif maps

Walker Assault: Changed Y-wing timer to 30 seconds on Rogue One: Scarif maps

Walker Assault: Adjusted AT-AT health across all maps

Walker Assault: Adjusted AT-AT speed on Twilight on Hoth

Infiltration: Adjusted playable area during The Approach

Infiltration: Fixed an issue where users could not grab another Data tape after using the Jump Pack

Hero Hunt: Fixed a bug with the Hero selection screen

Heroes vs. Villains: Changed to only 1 set per map

Battle Station: R2-D2 ignores benefits from Bacta Bomb and Medical Droid