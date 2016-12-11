Das beliebte Roguelike The Binding of Isaac von Edmund McMillen hat eine riesige Fanbase und wird von Seiten der Entwickler konstant weiter mit Updates und neuen Inhalten gepflegt. Das nächste große Update mit dem Namen Afterbirth+ hat nun einen Releasetermin für den PC erhalten und wird ab dem 3. Januar 2017 erhältlich sein.

Die entscheidende Neuerung, neben neuen Bossen und kleineren Inhaltsupdates, dürfte für viele die Öffnung des Spiels für die Modding-Szene sein. Afterbirth+ enthält Mod-Tools, ein Werkzeug um eigene Räume zu erstellen, einen Animation Editor und Lua Support.

The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ ist zum Launch übrigens passenderweise ab dem 3. Januar 2016 für 6,66 US-Dollar auf Steam im Launch-Angebot.

Full access to mod tools ( so you can design, edit and play and endless number of mods, features and whole new games that the community will no doubt eventually design.. )

67 new items, 27 new trinkets and 10+ new pickups! (hows that for specific huh!?)

A new final chapter

A new final boss

A new playable character

A new "greedier" greed mode

A shit ton of new achievements (62 to be exact)

Five achievement "challenges"

100s of new rooms (tons of new ultra rare rooms )

New victory lap feature (allows the game to continue when finished)

Bestiary (enemy collection page that keeps track of everything you kill in game)

Five new challenges

Two new transformations

Small monthly content updates (every month after release we will be updating the game with our favorite fan made designs, monsters, items maybe even challenges - who knows… we may also toss a few of our own modded designs in if you are good)

Four+ new bosses and a new alt forms for existing bosses!

A handful of new enemies, features and new champion forms!

ZNew cut scenes and music tracks!