Endless Space 2 : Endless Space 2 hat einen ersten Early-Access-Patch erhalten. Und der bringt eine wichtige Änderung mit sich. Endless Space 2 hat einen ersten Early-Access-Patch erhalten. Und der bringt eine wichtige Änderung mit sich.

Amplitude Studios hat einen ersten Patch für die Early-Access-Version von Endless Space 2 veröffentlicht. Und das Update widmet sich einem Wunsch, der den Spielern bereits seit der Veröffentlicht der Vorab-Fassung am Herzen liegt: Dem Rundenlimit.

Bisher waren Spielpartien in Endless Space 2 nämlich auf 100 Runden beschränkt - danach konnte nicht mehr weitergespielt werden. Die Aktualisierung ändert das und entfernt das bisherige Rundenlimit.

Damit wird das 4X-Weltraum-Runden-Strategiespiel endlich seinem Namen gerecht und lässt sich quasi endlos spielen.

Fehlerbehebungen und Patchnotes

Darüber hinaus gibt es eine große Anzahl an Fehlerbehebungen und Balancing-Anpassungen. So gibt es etwa Änderungen an den Heilungs-Kosten für Helden und ausgemerzte Ladefehler.

Nachfolgend die kompletten Patchnotes:

  • Removed the turn limit

  • Fixed an error when an empire is eliminated and it had planet-related improvements queued

  • Added the revision number in the battle ship card in battle screen & fixed an inconsistency in data between tooltips of ships in the BattleShipItems in the fleet list, and the little triangles EncounterShipItem in the flotilla card 3D

  • Fixed fleet being considered as busy when loading a game where a ground battle was finished

  • Fixed Religious law allowing to cross closed borders

  • Fixed GuiElement having temp text instead of localization keys

  • Fixed special nodes notifications being displayed when loading the game

  • Fixed loading issues with some Vodyani games

  • Fixed conversion by influence feedback

  • Fixed fleets in movement between two nodes getting stuck when their destination becomes invalid

  • Fixed religious law allowing to attack enemy systems even when in enemy influence zone

  • Fixed laws getting cancelled one by one after elections if more than one needed to be cancelled

  • Fixed force law (base party law) not activated when changing political alignment

  • Fixed anarchy duration not corresponding to what is displayed

  • Fixed the attack action not breaking the guard for the attacking fleet.

  • Fixed cycling through idle fleets including those that are doing something

  • Fixed issue with a technology for the Vodyani

  • Fixed feedback issue with multiple economic modules on arkships of the same type

  • Fixed Hero healing cost

  • Fixed anarchy duration not being affected by game speed

  • Fixed feedback issue on ships speed bonus in ship design

  • Fixed the user not being informed that anarchy duration is modified by the empire's approval rating

  • Fixed misleading Close Borders and Open Borders notifications

  • Fixed bonuses generated by a government still being present while in anarchy transition

  • Fixed error happening when the player has 0 total population and recruits heroes

  • Fixed notifications being displayed during a space battle cinematic

  • Fixed being able to vote laws while in anarchy

  • Fixed skippable error being generated when hovering the cursor across ship icons after retreating from battles

  • Fixed conversion by influence not working on minor empires

  • Fixed missing parenthesis that created issues in Endless speed

  • Fixed error being generated when clicking Quit Game

  • Fixed missing descriptors and lowered heal cost

  • Fixed launching a ground battle between two turns generate an error

  • Fixed ground battle crash when the invaded system disappeared before the end of the ground battle.

  • Healing a hero now repairs their ship

  • Fixed »hero not assigned« notification happening even when the hero is assigned

  • Added -novideo command line to skip all videos to isolate possible crash sources

  • Added --disable-ai command line argument that disable completely the AI (no dll loaded) to isolate possible crash sources

  • Fixed users remaining stuck when choosing to invade an enemy's system

Endless Space 2 befindet sich seit dem 6. Oktober 2016 in der Early-Access-Phase. Der finale Release ist noch für das laufende Jahr geplant - einen konkreten Termin gibt es aber noch nicht.

