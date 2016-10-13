Endless Space 2 hat einen ersten Early-Access-Patch erhalten. Und der bringt eine wichtige Änderung mit sich.

Amplitude Studios hat einen ersten Patch für die Early-Access-Version von Endless Space 2 veröffentlicht. Und das Update widmet sich einem Wunsch, der den Spielern bereits seit der Veröffentlicht der Vorab-Fassung am Herzen liegt: Dem Rundenlimit.

Bisher waren Spielpartien in Endless Space 2 nämlich auf 100 Runden beschränkt - danach konnte nicht mehr weitergespielt werden. Die Aktualisierung ändert das und entfernt das bisherige Rundenlimit.

Damit wird das 4X-Weltraum-Runden-Strategiespiel endlich seinem Namen gerecht und lässt sich quasi endlos spielen.

Darüber hinaus gibt es eine große Anzahl an Fehlerbehebungen und Balancing-Anpassungen. So gibt es etwa Änderungen an den Heilungs-Kosten für Helden und ausgemerzte Ladefehler.

Nachfolgend die kompletten Patchnotes:

Removed the turn limit

Fixed an error when an empire is eliminated and it had planet-related improvements queued

Added the revision number in the battle ship card in battle screen & fixed an inconsistency in data between tooltips of ships in the BattleShipItems in the fleet list, and the little triangles EncounterShipItem in the flotilla card 3D

Fixed fleet being considered as busy when loading a game where a ground battle was finished

Fixed Religious law allowing to cross closed borders

Fixed GuiElement having temp text instead of localization keys

Fixed special nodes notifications being displayed when loading the game

Fixed loading issues with some Vodyani games

Fixed conversion by influence feedback

Fixed fleets in movement between two nodes getting stuck when their destination becomes invalid

Fixed religious law allowing to attack enemy systems even when in enemy influence zone

Fixed laws getting cancelled one by one after elections if more than one needed to be cancelled

Fixed force law (base party law) not activated when changing political alignment

Fixed anarchy duration not corresponding to what is displayed

Fixed the attack action not breaking the guard for the attacking fleet.

Fixed cycling through idle fleets including those that are doing something

Fixed issue with a technology for the Vodyani

Fixed feedback issue with multiple economic modules on arkships of the same type

Fixed Hero healing cost

Fixed anarchy duration not being affected by game speed

Fixed feedback issue on ships speed bonus in ship design

Fixed the user not being informed that anarchy duration is modified by the empire's approval rating

Fixed misleading Close Borders and Open Borders notifications

Fixed bonuses generated by a government still being present while in anarchy transition

Fixed error happening when the player has 0 total population and recruits heroes

Fixed notifications being displayed during a space battle cinematic

Fixed being able to vote laws while in anarchy

Fixed skippable error being generated when hovering the cursor across ship icons after retreating from battles

Fixed conversion by influence not working on minor empires

Fixed missing parenthesis that created issues in Endless speed

Fixed error being generated when clicking Quit Game

Fixed missing descriptors and lowered heal cost

Fixed launching a ground battle between two turns generate an error

Fixed ground battle crash when the invaded system disappeared before the end of the ground battle.

Healing a hero now repairs their ship

Fixed »hero not assigned« notification happening even when the hero is assigned

Added -novideo command line to skip all videos to isolate possible crash sources

Added --disable-ai command line argument that disable completely the AI (no dll loaded) to isolate possible crash sources