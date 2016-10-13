Endless Space 2 hat einen ersten Early-Access-Patch erhalten. Und der bringt eine wichtige Änderung mit sich.
Amplitude Studios hat einen ersten Patch für die Early-Access-Version von Endless Space 2 veröffentlicht. Und das Update widmet sich einem Wunsch, der den Spielern bereits seit der Veröffentlicht der Vorab-Fassung am Herzen liegt: Dem Rundenlimit.
Bisher waren Spielpartien in Endless Space 2 nämlich auf 100 Runden beschränkt - danach konnte nicht mehr weitergespielt werden. Die Aktualisierung ändert das und entfernt das bisherige Rundenlimit.
Damit wird das 4X-Weltraum-Runden-Strategiespiel endlich seinem Namen gerecht und lässt sich quasi endlos spielen.
Fehlerbehebungen und Patchnotes
Darüber hinaus gibt es eine große Anzahl an Fehlerbehebungen und Balancing-Anpassungen. So gibt es etwa Änderungen an den Heilungs-Kosten für Helden und ausgemerzte Ladefehler.
Nachfolgend die kompletten Patchnotes:
-
Removed the turn limit
-
Fixed an error when an empire is eliminated and it had planet-related improvements queued
-
Added the revision number in the battle ship card in battle screen & fixed an inconsistency in data between tooltips of ships in the BattleShipItems in the fleet list, and the little triangles EncounterShipItem in the flotilla card 3D
-
Fixed fleet being considered as busy when loading a game where a ground battle was finished
-
Fixed Religious law allowing to cross closed borders
-
Fixed GuiElement having temp text instead of localization keys
-
Fixed special nodes notifications being displayed when loading the game
-
Fixed loading issues with some Vodyani games
-
Fixed conversion by influence feedback
-
Fixed fleets in movement between two nodes getting stuck when their destination becomes invalid
-
Fixed religious law allowing to attack enemy systems even when in enemy influence zone
-
Fixed laws getting cancelled one by one after elections if more than one needed to be cancelled
-
Fixed force law (base party law) not activated when changing political alignment
-
Fixed anarchy duration not corresponding to what is displayed
-
Fixed the attack action not breaking the guard for the attacking fleet.
-
Fixed cycling through idle fleets including those that are doing something
-
Fixed issue with a technology for the Vodyani
-
Fixed feedback issue with multiple economic modules on arkships of the same type
-
Fixed Hero healing cost
-
Fixed anarchy duration not being affected by game speed
-
Fixed feedback issue on ships speed bonus in ship design
-
Fixed the user not being informed that anarchy duration is modified by the empire's approval rating
-
Fixed misleading Close Borders and Open Borders notifications
-
Fixed bonuses generated by a government still being present while in anarchy transition
-
Fixed error happening when the player has 0 total population and recruits heroes
-
Fixed notifications being displayed during a space battle cinematic
-
Fixed being able to vote laws while in anarchy
-
Fixed skippable error being generated when hovering the cursor across ship icons after retreating from battles
-
Fixed conversion by influence not working on minor empires
-
Fixed missing parenthesis that created issues in Endless speed
-
Fixed error being generated when clicking Quit Game
-
Fixed missing descriptors and lowered heal cost
-
Fixed launching a ground battle between two turns generate an error
-
Fixed ground battle crash when the invaded system disappeared before the end of the ground battle.
-
Healing a hero now repairs their ship
-
Fixed »hero not assigned« notification happening even when the hero is assigned
-
Added -novideo command line to skip all videos to isolate possible crash sources
-
Added --disable-ai command line argument that disable completely the AI (no dll loaded) to isolate possible crash sources
-
Fixed users remaining stuck when choosing to invade an enemy's system
Endless Space 2 befindet sich seit dem 6. Oktober 2016 in der Early-Access-Phase. Der finale Release ist noch für das laufende Jahr geplant - einen konkreten Termin gibt es aber noch nicht.
