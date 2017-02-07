Gears of War 4 ist das Spiel für echte Romantiker. Zum Valentinstag erhalten Spieler eine gesonderte Belohnung.

Zum Thema Gears of War 4 ab 4,99 € bei Amazon.de Microsoft und Entwickler The Coalition haben das kostenloses Februar-Update für den Deckungsshooter Gears of War 4 veröffentlicht um den kommenden Tag der Liebe zu feiern. Der Patch fügt dem Mulitplayer des Spiels unter anderem zwei neue Karten hinzu. Wie üblich sind die beiden neuen Karten Impact Dark und War Machine zum Start nur für Besitzer des Season Pass in der Developer-Playlist spielbar, bevor diese dann in die normale Rotation hinzugefügt werden.

Als Valentinstag-Event wird es ab dem 10. Februar eine Woche lang Boni und spezielle, thematische Ereignisse geben. Passend zu den Liebespfeilen von Liebesengel Armor wird der Torque Bow eine ganz spezielle Rolle spielen in »Torque Bow Tag«. Eine Übersicht über die zwei neuen Maps finden Sie in den eingebundenen YouTube-Videos:

Added a small delay before being able to fire when Wall Cancelling (now balanced with Wall Bounce firing delay)

New Guardian Spawn System: Players will now spawn closer to the Leader

Added IFF Lights onto Dizzy to bring visual readability of his model in-line with all other characters

Torque Bow now rotates with Sniper every round on Blood Drive

Resolved an issue that could cause the Kestral to be stuck out of sight on Blood Drive

Resolved minor geometry on Blood Drive that could block bullets

Improved messaging for Core/Competitive rejoin when trying to rejoin after rejoin window ends

Incendiary grenades now kill Down But Not Out players with Execution Rules On

Previous map high score will now display on end of round scoreboards in Horde

The Trick Shot ribbon is now correctly awarded in Horde

The Sniper Strike Horde Skill card no longer counts towards Headshot Bounties

When a player scopes with the Longshot, the scope now displays for spectators

Fixed an issue with suspending the title that could cause suspensions to last longer than intended