Die neue Maps ist eines der Features von Osiris: New Dawn in der Early-Access-Version 1.096.
Fahrzeuge gemeinsam nutzen, eine neue Karte und eine Kartenfunktion in Fahrzeugen - Das sind einige der neuen Features, die Osiris: New Dawn mit dem Patch 1.096 bekommen hat. Besonders die Map war bereits lange von vielen Spielern kritisiert worden.
Mit dem neuen Update bekommen jetzt die ersten beiden Fahrzeuge eine Beifahrer-Option, der GAV und der Rover. Der Patch baut außerdem einen neuen Ladebildschirme ein, zeigt Gebäude beim Platzieren als Frame-Modell und bringt einen Scheibenwischer für den Spielerhelm (Taste K).
Raus aus der Wüste: Neuer Planet für Osiris: New Dawn
Das sind aber nur ein paar der Features und Bugfixes in Version 1.096. Sowohl am Interface als auch am Balancing hat das Team gearbeitet. Außerdem wurden allgemeine Fehler behoben, die auch Serververbindungen stabilisieren sollen.
Hier die kompletten Patch-Notes.
Patch-Notes zu Osiris: New Dawn v1.096
Additions
-
Added support for multiple players in vehicles (GAV and Rover only)
-
Added new loading screen with hints
-
Added a function to clean your helmet lens (K key by default)
-
Added escape pod to spawn position; harvestable for resources
-
Completely reworked map, now called 'locator'
-
Added map in ground vehicles
-
Structures now appears as 'frames' when you are placing them
-
Mecha Crab can now jump!
-
Added more panels to airlock frame
UI
-
Target name and HP moved to center of screen
-
Green outline on structures removed when multitool not equipped
-
Green outline is smaller and now pulses
-
Inventory menu icons resized
-
Launch button no longer shows after it has been pressed
-
Added time and hours left in day to TAB menu
-
Removed shrug animation from TAB menu
Balancing
-
Mineral placement refined
-
Structure degradation is now on a timer, with a reset button (Structure degradation timer is an "Abandoned timer", so if a player doesn't return to the game before the timer hits 0 others can clear it)
-
Vehicles have less HP
-
Structure walls and frames have more HP
-
Structure limit removed entirely!
-
Removed "pack up inflatable dome"
-
Inflatable Dome can no longer be repaired
Buf Fixes
-
Creature collision in structures has been improved
-
Days survived no longer resets to 0 after reaching 7
-
"Disconnect from server logic" should occur far less frequently
-
Ship will no longer get stuck in the air
-
Reduced lighting applied to avatar on tab menu
-
Better tree collision