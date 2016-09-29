Bethesda hat das Update 1.7.19 für Fallout 4 für PC veröffentlicht. Wichtigste Veränderung ist ein Fix für eine Quest im DLC Nuka World, die vor dem Patch nicht abgeschlossen werde konnte, wenn ein bestimmter Begleiter dabei war.

Ein Bug in Fallout 4: Nuka-World verhindert, dass die Quest ?The Grand Tour unter bestimmten Vorraussetzungen abgeschlossen werden konnte. Das neue Update repariert diesen Zustand.

Das Update steht ab sofort für den PC und Xbox One zur Verfügung, PS4-Besitzer müssen sich noch etwas gedulden.

Patchnotes

Fallout 4 and Nuka-World were both updated today for PC and Xbox One. PS4 update coming later.

Fallout 4 1.7.19 Update Fixes General updates to Bethesda.net Mods

Nuka-World Fixes Fixed issue where "The Grand Tour" could not be completed if Gage was your active companion when the quest started.

