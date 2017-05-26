Playerunknown's Battlegrounds hat sein zweites Monats-Update mit neuen Inhalten nach einer ersten Verschiebung doch noch relativ pünktlich erhalten.

Für den zweiten großen Monats-Patch für Playerunknown's Battlegrounds sah es zunächst nicht gut aus.

Auf dem Testserver verursachten die neuen Inhalte am vergangenen Mittwoch, den 24. Mai 2017 gravierende Probleme. Zahlreiche Spieler beklagten ständige Spielabstürze. Und auch sonst lief noch lange nicht alles rund.

Due to several major issues w/ the Test Server build, we need to push the monthly update to next week to give us time to resolve them fully.

Nachdem das Entwicklerteam die für Donnerstag geplante reguläre Update-Veröffentlichung dann eigentlich schon verschieben wollte, konnte das Problem offenbar doch noch lokalisiert und behoben werden: Mit einigen Stunden Verspätung ging der zweite Monats-Patch um 15:00 Uhr online.

Mit sich gebracht hat das Update einige neue Inhalte. Das VSS Vintores hielt als neues Scharfschützengewehr Einzug in den Battle-Royale-Shooter.

Standardmäßig bereits mit einem Schalldämpfer und einem 4x-Scope ausgerüstet, setzt die russische Waffe auf 9mm-Munition und weist damit einen deutlich höheren Bullet-Drop (Geschossfall) auf als andere Sniper-Gewehre im Spiel. Die effektive Reichweite liegt irgendwo zwischen 200 und 400 Metern.

Here's a short preview of how our new weapon, the VSS, sounds... pic.twitter.com/ghhdEMZ4hG

Ebenfalls neu im Spiel ist ein Motorrad ohne Beiwagen. Das Fahrzeug steuert sich deutlich stabiler durch das hügelige Terrain der Spielwelt als sein bei Spielern als Todesfalle verschrienes Äquivalent für drei Passagiere. Außerdem sind durch Gewichtsverlagerungen in der Luft kleinere Korrekturen und Stunts möglich.

We have added the ability to control the motorbike in the air in @PUBATTLEGROUNDS , allowing you to pull off stunts like this... pic.twitter.com/5LBmdCchKG

Ansonsten gibt es einige kleinere Fehlerbehebungen, Änderungen an der Benutzeroberfläche und Balancing-Anpassungen bei den Waffen. Die Shotguns S1897, S686 und S12K sowie die Vector verursachen nun zum Beispiel weniger Schaden, während der Schadensoutput der AKM pro Schuss leicht erhöht wurde. Außerdem konnte ein Fehler beim 4x-Scope behoben werden, so dass Schüsse damit nun besser ihr Ziel treffen.

Darüber hinaus gibt es Optimierungen an der Client-Performance. Auf unserem durchschnittlichen Test-System (i7-4770, GeForce 770, 16GB RAM) verzeichneten wir situationsabhängig einen Zuwachs von 10-15 fps bei der Bildwiederholrate.

Bekannte Probleme

There is an issue with PhysX which causes the motorbike to move in non-natural fashion after hitting the terrain when upside down

There is an issue that occasionally causes a white line to be shown when the player is on the airplane

Localization of »VSS« and »Vector« for few country is not applied properly

Anti-Cheat-Maßnahmen

You will no longer be able to remove shadows by revising the .ini file

Client-Performance

Improved the performance of team-mate name plate, map and mini-map in teamplay

Improved rendering performance by modifying certain weapon and vehicle effects that were unnecessarily rendered at distance

Improved rendering performance for weapons and attachments seen at distance

Inhalte

Added VSS. A suppressed sniper rifle with permanent 4X scope & chambered for 9mm ammo. This new weapon can be found in carepackages & as a very rare loot spawn

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where the players alive count would reduce when a player disconnected. Now the count will only go down upon the players death.

Made a balance pass on certain weapons: Vector Reduced bullet damage slightlyIncreased deviation gain per shot S1897/S686/S12K Reduced pellet damage slightly AKM Increased bullet damage slightly

Reduced the moving speed of the two final play zones for better engagement during the endgame

Decreased the time to ADS when using the 2X scope

Fixed an issue allowing a player to zoom in with right click when waiting before throwing a grenade

Modified recoil for following weapons: AKM, SCAR, M16, M416

Added new scope rendering method (parallax free) allowing for greater aiming precision https://twitter.com/PUBATTLEGROUNDS/status/866621003350265857

Adjusted the color of the aiming point for the basic crossbow scope.

Now players can put stock attachments on following weapons: SKS - Sniper rifle cheek pad Vector - Tactical stock (for M416)

Vehikel

When a vehicle explodes, the fences near the vehicle will now also be destroyed

Added burnt markings to vehicles after being destroyed

Spielwelt

Added new vegetation to the lobby

Benutzeroberfläche

Added new key bindings for hold breath, motorbike air control and switch to previous weapon

Modified the icon design of the First Aid Kit

Added a dotted line towards the next play zone on the mini-map

Adjusted the transparency of mini-map grid and coordinates text to make the map more visible

Players can press »delete« to remove their marker placed on the world map

Sound

Improved the sound of Motorbike

Fehlerbehebungen

Fixed a bug that caused vehicles to be spawned in garages consistantly. Vehicles should be spawned at a higher rate in garages, but not at 100%

Fixed an issue that disabled bullet tracing for SKS

Fixed a bug that caused the game client to crash when a flashbang goes off

Partially fixed bug that caused a character to get stuck in terrain, buildings or objects

Partially fixed a bug that caused a vehicle to get stuck in buildings, fences or other vehicles

Partially fixed a bug that caused items to be unlootable

Fixed a bug that caused carepackages to shake when falling

Fixed a bug that caused a throwable weapon to be thrown in the freelook direction and not the direction in which a character is facing

Fixed an issue with two markers being visible when placing a marker in the airplane after placing it in the lobby

Fixed a bug that caused a player icon to be doubled up on the minimap.

Fixed a bug that caused the same color for two teammate icons

Fixed a bug that caused the final play zone to be created over water

Fixed a bug that sporadically muted the rain sound

Significantly mitigated an issue that allowed a player in a closed house to be killed by the red zone bombs

Fixed a bug that caused animation not to stop when using consumable items while reviving a teammate

Fixed a bug that caused a character experience the damage effect at random

Fixed a bug that caused all teammates to enter the REVIVE state when one teammate is hit by a bomb in Red Zone while being in a vehicle

Fixed a bug that caused the REVIVE gauge not to disappear when the character being revived is disconnected

Fixed a bug that caused the sound volume of UMP with silencer to be too low

Fixed a bug that caused throwable items not to drop when switching to other weapons

Fixed a bug that caused the trace effect to not disappear after using throwable weapons

Fixed a bug where removing the pin from a grenade was canceled by changing the throwing posture.

Fixed an issue with compass points not matching the actual direction when in the passenger seat of a vehicle