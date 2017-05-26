Playerunknown's Battlegrounds hat sein zweites Monats-Update mit neuen Inhalten nach einer ersten Verschiebung doch noch relativ pünktlich erhalten.
Für den zweiten großen Monats-Patch für Playerunknown's Battlegrounds sah es zunächst nicht gut aus.
Auf dem Testserver verursachten die neuen Inhalte am vergangenen Mittwoch, den 24. Mai 2017 gravierende Probleme. Zahlreiche Spieler beklagten ständige Spielabstürze. Und auch sonst lief noch lange nicht alles rund.
Due to several major issues w/ the Test Server build, we need to push the monthly update to next week to give us time to resolve them fully.— PLAY BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBATTLEGROUNDS) May 25, 2017
Nachdem das Entwicklerteam die für Donnerstag geplante reguläre Update-Veröffentlichung dann eigentlich schon verschieben wollte, konnte das Problem offenbar doch noch lokalisiert und behoben werden: Mit einigen Stunden Verspätung ging der zweite Monats-Patch um 15:00 Uhr online.
Neue Inhalte und Performance-Verbesserungen
Mit sich gebracht hat das Update einige neue Inhalte. Das VSS Vintores hielt als neues Scharfschützengewehr Einzug in den Battle-Royale-Shooter.
Standardmäßig bereits mit einem Schalldämpfer und einem 4x-Scope ausgerüstet, setzt die russische Waffe auf 9mm-Munition und weist damit einen deutlich höheren Bullet-Drop (Geschossfall) auf als andere Sniper-Gewehre im Spiel. Die effektive Reichweite liegt irgendwo zwischen 200 und 400 Metern.
Here's a short preview of how our new weapon, the VSS, sounds... pic.twitter.com/ghhdEMZ4hG— PLAY BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBATTLEGROUNDS) May 23, 2017
Ebenfalls neu im Spiel ist ein Motorrad ohne Beiwagen. Das Fahrzeug steuert sich deutlich stabiler durch das hügelige Terrain der Spielwelt als sein bei Spielern als Todesfalle verschrienes Äquivalent für drei Passagiere. Außerdem sind durch Gewichtsverlagerungen in der Luft kleinere Korrekturen und Stunts möglich.
We have added the ability to control the motorbike in the air in @PUBATTLEGROUNDS, allowing you to pull off stunts like this... pic.twitter.com/5LBmdCchKG— PLAYERUNKNOWN (@BattleRoyaleMod) May 23, 2017
Ansonsten gibt es einige kleinere Fehlerbehebungen, Änderungen an der Benutzeroberfläche und Balancing-Anpassungen bei den Waffen. Die Shotguns S1897, S686 und S12K sowie die Vector verursachen nun zum Beispiel weniger Schaden, während der Schadensoutput der AKM pro Schuss leicht erhöht wurde. Außerdem konnte ein Fehler beim 4x-Scope behoben werden, so dass Schüsse damit nun besser ihr Ziel treffen.
Darüber hinaus gibt es Optimierungen an der Client-Performance. Auf unserem durchschnittlichen Test-System (i7-4770, GeForce 770, 16GB RAM) verzeichneten wir situationsabhängig einen Zuwachs von 10-15 fps bei der Bildwiederholrate.
Early Access - Month 2 - Patch Notes
Bekannte Probleme
-
Localization of »VSS« and »Vector« for few country is not applied properly
-
There is an issue that occasionally causes a white line to be shown when the player is on the airplane
-
There is an issue with PhysX which causes the motorbike to move in non-natural fashion after hitting the terrain when upside down
Anti-Cheat-Maßnahmen
-
You will no longer be able to remove shadows by revising the .ini file
Client-Performance
-
Improved CPU usage for world level streaming
-
Improved rendering performance of fences
-
Improved rendering performance of grass
-
Improved rendering performance for weapons and attachments seen at distance
-
Improved rendering performance by modifying certain weapon and vehicle effects that were unnecessarily rendered at distance
-
Improved character animation performance
-
Improved effect performance
-
Improved the performance of team-mate name plate, map and mini-map in teamplay
Inhalte
-
Added VSS. A suppressed sniper rifle with permanent 4X scope & chambered for 9mm ammo. This new weapon can be found in carepackages & as a very rare loot spawn
-
Added Motorbike
Gameplay
-
Reduced the moving speed of the two final play zones for better engagement during the endgame
-
Made a balance pass on certain weapons:VectorReduced bullet damage slightlyIncreased deviation gain per shotS1897/S686/S12KReduced pellet damage slightlyAKMIncreased bullet damage slightly
-
Fixed an issue where the players alive count would reduce when a player disconnected. Now the count will only go down upon the players death.
Aktionen und Waffenverhalten
-
Now players can put stock attachments on following weapons:
SKS - Sniper rifle cheek pad
Vector - Tactical stock (for M416)
-
Adjusted the color of the aiming point for the basic crossbow scope.
-
Added new scope rendering method (parallax free) allowing for greater aiming precision https://twitter.com/PUBATTLEGROUNDS/status/866621003350265857
-
Improved ADS view
-
Modified recoil for following weapons: AKM, SCAR, M16, M416
-
Fixed an issue allowing a player to zoom in with right click when waiting before throwing a grenade
-
Decreased the time to ADS when using the 2X scope
Vehikel
-
Added punctured wheel effect and sound
-
Added burnt markings to vehicles after being destroyed
-
Added the motorbike number plate image
-
When a vehicle explodes, the fences near the vehicle will now also be destroyed
Spielwelt
-
Added new vegetation to the lobby
Benutzeroberfläche
-
Players can press »delete« to remove their marker placed on the world map
-
Adjusted the transparency of mini-map grid and coordinates text to make the map more visible
-
Added a dotted line towards the next play zone on the mini-map
-
Modified the icon design of the First Aid Kit
-
Added Thai language in language options
-
Added new key bindings for hold breath, motorbike air control and switch to previous weapon
Sound
-
Improved the sound of Motorbike
-
Added sound for door destruction effect
Fehlerbehebungen
-
Fixed a bug that caused vehicles to be spawned in garages consistantly. Vehicles should be spawned at a higher rate in garages, but not at 100%
-
Fixed an issue that disabled bullet tracing for SKS
-
Fixed a bug that caused the game client to crash when a flashbang goes off
-
Partially fixed bug that caused a character to get stuck in terrain, buildings or objects
-
Partially fixed a bug that caused a vehicle to get stuck in buildings, fences or other vehicles
-
Partially fixed a bug that caused items to be unlootable
-
Fixed a bug that caused carepackages to shake when falling
-
Fixed a bug that caused a throwable weapon to be thrown in the freelook direction and not the direction in which a character is facing
-
Fixed an issue with two markers being visible when placing a marker in the airplane after placing it in the lobby
-
Fixed a bug that caused a player icon to be doubled up on the minimap.
-
Fixed a bug that caused the same color for two teammate icons
-
Fixed a bug that caused the final play zone to be created over water
-
Fixed a bug that sporadically muted the rain sound
-
Significantly mitigated an issue that allowed a player in a closed house to be killed by the red zone bombs
-
Fixed a bug that caused animation not to stop when using consumable items while reviving a teammate
-
Fixed a bug that caused a character experience the damage effect at random
-
Fixed a bug that caused all teammates to enter the REVIVE state when one teammate is hit by a bomb in Red Zone while being in a vehicle
-
Fixed a bug that caused the REVIVE gauge not to disappear when the character being revived is disconnected
-
Fixed a bug that caused the sound volume of UMP with silencer to be too low
-
Fixed a bug that caused throwable items not to drop when switching to other weapons
-
Fixed a bug that caused the trace effect to not disappear after using throwable weapons
-
Fixed a bug where removing the pin from a grenade was canceled by changing the throwing posture.
-
Fixed an issue with compass points not matching the actual direction when in the passenger seat of a vehicle
-
Added a character animation for when dragging an item into the inventory
Keine neuen Animationen
Anders als im Vorfeld angekündigt nicht in das Monats-Update geschafft haben es die neue Trink-Animation für Energy-Drinks und die erzwungene Loot-Animation beim Drag-and-Drop-Looten mit offenem Inventar. Letzteres empfanden die Entwickler als zu hölzern und fehlerhaft. Das Team hält nun nach einer alternativen Lösung Ausschau.
Für das nächste Monats-Update planen die Entwickler Verbesserungen an der Server-Performance. Unklar ist bisher, wann es die beiden neuen Maps in das Spiel schaffen. Die kürzlich per Motion-Capture neu aufgenommenen Animationen sollen hingegen spätestens im August implementiert werden.
