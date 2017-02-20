D?as Update »Live Fire« für den Shooter Titanfall 2 lässt noch etwas auf sich warten. ?

Zum Thema Titanfall 2 ab 43,98 € bei Amazon.de Titanfall 2 für 54,99 € bei GamesPlanet.com Ursprünglich war geplant, dass das Update »Live Fire« für den Shooter Titanfall 2 noch im Verlauf des Februars 2017 erscheinen soll. Doch wir müssen uns wohl etwas länger gedulden.

Wie der Entwickler Respawn Entertainment jetzt auf der offiziellen Webseite bekannt gegeben hat, verzögert sich der Release noch etwas. Zwar gibt es auch weiterhin keinen konkreten Veröffentlichungstermin, doch immerhin hat das Team die vorläufigen Patch-Notes preisgegeben.

Kernstück des Updates ist der gleichnamige Spielmodus »Live Fire«. Bisher bekannten Informationen zufolge handelt es sich dabei um einen 6vs6-Piloten-Modus mit aufregenden Nahkämpfen an vorderster Front. Währen der Matches gibt es reichlich Zeitdruck: Nur eine Minute bleibt den Teams, um ihre Gegner zu besiegen und die Runde zu gewinnen.

Hier die vorläufige Liste der Änderungen:

Added a new execution, "Late Hit". Deliver a flurry of Stim fueled punches that pummel your enemy to the ground.

New Faction Leader animations! Faction Leaders now play a randomly selected animation during the beginning dropship animation.

New Live Fire Map - Stacks, an industrial location of open areas that sandwich a dense center point framed by towering structures. The verticality encourages attacks from above and rushes from the outside lanes.

New Live Fire Map - Meadow, a lush location with grassy lanes and rocky outcroppings that provide site lines for long engagements and sneaky routes for flanking. Also zip lines are back!

Live Fire: A new Pilot vs Pilot elimination game mode! It's a 6v6 round-based with no respawns, you will have one minute to eliminate the opposing team in order to win the round. You can also win the round if your team is holding the neutral flag when the round timer ends. The team to win 5 rounds first wins the match.

New ambient environmental sound effects to bring the livefire maps to life. Meadow is a fusion of virtual reality and natural forest ambiences while Stacks is a fusion of virtual and industrial sounds.

Community FAQ: New section of the FAQ to highlight upcoming patches, DLC drops, trailers, and creations from the community

Advanced Hud: Disable Party-Member Coloring on HUD (some colorblind players may prefer this)

Controls: "Hold <use> to Rodeo" Option ("off" is still default)

Mixtape Matchmaking: A complete overhaul of our multiplayer matchmaking. This new feature will allow you to create your own "mixtape" of modes to your heart's desire.

Added some lobby text notifications to inform players that they are waiting on the party leader before restarting matchmaking.

Adjusted Volume Falloff of Cluster Rocket Explosions so you don't hear them from across the map anymore.

Added extra text to make clear that Warpaints are not supported on Prime Titans.

Network Admins can send messages to the network in-game, rather than only through titanfall.com

Friends' names will now show up green in chatroom and in-game.

Ronin now shows his sword in the loadout menus.

When switching weapons while editing a loadout, the game will now preserve your mod choices if possible.

Added some out of bounds triggers and props to block off areas for Crashsite and Complex.

Titans that are invulnerable while performing executions will have their lifebars colored gold and flashing to communicate their invulnerability.

Kraber can no longer be shot as a semi-automatic if the player presses the reload button at the same time as the fire button.

Holo pilot decoy should be more resilient when started during wallruns.

Holo pilot decoy no longer crashes into the ceiling and dies when running through doorways.

Holo pilot decoy is now visible in the threat scope and sonar grenade pings.

Holo pilot decoy is more resilient when stepping over things and colliding with walls at certain angles.

Tone

Northstar

Removed the damage falloff from Flight Core rockets. This should make her more consistent in dealing high damage.

Ronin

Scorch

ADS'ing with his primary weapon will display the projectile's path.

Ion

Fixed a bug with Vortex Shield where reflected bullets would deal a high amount of splash damage.

Devotion

Added more kick to the first shot to make using single shots more difficult.

Added very far damage settings, reducing its damage at distance.

Archer

Fixed the homing speed so it will once again track targets as expected.

MGL

Misc Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug with SP achievements not correctly counting all Pilot Helmets collected. (Will trigger when opening main menu)

Fixed a bug with the nose art menu that left the player on a blank page sometimes.

UI bugfixes when browsing networks and in the chatroom.

Fixed showing the turret placement hint when player spawns, but doesn't have a turret, due to watching a kill replay with the turret placement hints.

Fixed issue with browse not highlighting a network when clicked from lobby.

Fixed some cases of being stuck inside of level geometry with Phase Rewind.

Fixed some cases of being stuck inside of level geometry with Rodeo.

Fixed bug with getting doomed with Stealth Auto Eject while in the midst of melee. Also fixed rare case of being stuck permanently in a "Ejecting Titan" cockpit animation.

An elusive Nessie has still not been found…last seen in the mission Blood and Rust…

Fixed some cases where players could plant turrets in mid-air.

Fixed the MP R201 not dismembering stalkers and ultimately being less effective as other similar weapons against stalkers.

Fixed tracers not showing up when shooting through friendlies with bullet weapons.

Fixed sentries so they now properly track targets through the amped wall.

Fixed being able to be shot by snipers behind the cover of the amped wall if the shooter is really close.

PS4 Fixes

Accepting a game invite while the game is not running will now properly connect you to the invited lobby.

PS4 Pro Fixes

Xbox One Fixes

Correctly grab the system voice permissions from Xbox and honor it in game.

Fixed being able to accept invites to a game that the player is already participating in.

Fix not being allowed to start multiplayer after resuming the game from suspend when the player's profile is not linked to an Origin account.

PC Fixes

Added Adaptive Supersampling. When enabled and running faster than the FPS target, the game will dynamically increase rendering resolution up to 2x the target resolution to improve AA quality. If the maximum supersampled resolution exceeds 16K in either dimension (e.g. when running at Eyefinity/Surround resolutions), this option will be unavailable.

Added Very High to the Model Quality tiers.

General stability improvements.

Added Model Draw Distance to allow pushing draw distances further out.

Added description for Triple Buffered in the VSync description text.

In an effort to reduce hitches from texture streaming, the "Texture Quality" setting has been renamed to "Texture Streaming Budget" to more accurately reflect the setting's function, and the tiers have been renamed to indicate the VRAM amount needed. A warning has also been added when the game detects that the chosen tier uses more memory than currently detected. The goal is to only use about ~75-80% of the VRAM when the game is running to avoid GPU memory management hitches.

Spun D3D texture creates off onto a dedicated thread to avoid driver stalls and added throttling to the number of textures that are made live by the streaming system every frame. The throttling mechanism is simplistic and can be improved, but we want to get this out earlier to see if we're on the right track in reducing texture streaming stutter before investing more engineering effort. If you were previously experiencing stutter, please provide feedback on whether stuttering has noticeably improved after this patch.

Adaptive Resolution FPS Target is no longer capped by max monitor refresh rate and instead caps to maximum supported FPS (144).

Improve VRAM detection accuracy.

Improved SLI/Crossfire compatibility. Players are recommended to not use TSAA when running in multi-GPU mode because TSAA can negatively affect performance scaling.

Improved frame rate stutter detection tools.

Enabling adaptive resolution while VSync is set to Double Buffered should now reliably force VSync to Triple Buffered.

The game now prevents the screensaver/lock screen from coming up due to idling while the game is running.

Added additional info to rare startup error "Failed to CreateGameWindow. Resolution Unsupported?" and a speculative fix for it.

Fixed adaptive res FPS target incorrectly resetting to 60.

Fixed texture streaming being disabled on GPUs with < 2GB of detected VRAM.

Fixed the game crashing on startup if a user has AMD GPU drivers installed, but is no longer using an AMD GPU as the primary adapter.

Fixed memory leak experienced on Crossfire setups.

Fixed various UI scaling issues when running in Eyefinity/Surround ultrawide resolution.