Die Dinos sind zurück und haben mit Jurassic World Evolution nicht nur die Spielewelt im Sturm erobert, auch das Film-Sequel Jurassic World: Das gefallene Königreich von J. A. Bayona wurde zum Sommerhit in den Kinos und hat nach nur wenigen Wochen über eine Milliarde US-Dollar weltweit eingespielt. Allein in den deutschen Kinos haben über 2 Millionen Kinogänger den Film gesehen.
Jurassic World 2 ab 4. Oktober auf DVD und Blu-ray
Nun steht der Release-Termin fest, wann das Kinospektakel mit Chris Pratt ins Heimkino kommt: Universal kündigt die Rückkehr von T-Rex und den restlichen Dinos für den 4. Oktober auf DVD, Blu-ray, Blu-ray 3D und 4K Ultra HD an.
Der US-Release des Films findet bereits am 18. September statt.
DVD & Blu-rays mit jede Menge Extras
Mit dem Release-Termin veröffentlicht Universal auch erste Details zur Ausstattung der DVD und Blu-rays mit einer Fülle an Extras. So gibt es zahlreichen Specials und Featurettes zum Film und der gesamten Filmreihe, sowie ein Blick auf die Dreharbeiten und zur Besetzung des Films:
Übersicht über das gesamte Bonusmaterial:
- On Set with Chris & Bryce - Go behind the scenes with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.
- Birth of the Indoraptor - An inside look at the genetically designed monstrosity known as the Indoraptor.
- Death by Dino - Go behind the scenes as the Indoraptor faces off with a key character.
- Monster in a Mansion - Director J.A. Bayona discusses how Jurassic Park and Dracula (1979) influenced his approach to directing the monster in a mansion scene.
- Rooftop Showdown - A look at the terrifying showdown on the rooftop of the Lockwood Mansion.
- Malcolm's Return - Behind the scenes with the one & only Jeff Goldblum.
- VFX Evolved - The team at ILM discuss their cutting-edge approach to creating dinosaurs.
- Fallen Kingdom: The Conversation - Filmmakers and cast sit down for a candid and casual conversation about Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.
- A Song for the Kingdom - Justice Smith sings for the cast and crew of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.
- Chris Pratt's Jurassic Journals
- Jurassic Then and Now - Presented by Barbasol - Key moments from the Jurassic saga that tie into Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.
- The Kingdom Evolves - Filmmakers discuss how the second chapter in the Jurassic World trilogy pushes the franchise in a new direction. (Blu-ray exklusiv)
- Return to Hawaii - Cast and crew discuss shooting the film in Hawaii. (Blu-ray exklusiv)
- Island Action - A behind-the-scenes look at the bunker scene and runaway gyrosphere sequence. (Blu-ray exklusiv)
- Aboard the Arcadia - Cast and crew discuss working with the animatronic dinosaurs. (Blu-ray exklusiv)
- Start the Bidding! - A behind-the-scenes look at the auction scene. (Blu-ray exklusiv)
