Nach dem sensationellen Kinoerfolg von Stephen Kings ES vollendet Regisseur Andres Muschietti (Mama) mit Kapitel 2 nun seine Neuverfilmung des Horror-Klassikers. Mehr als 700 Millionen Dollar hat bereits der erste Film weltweit eingespielt und ist damit der erfolgreichster Horrorfilm überhaupt.

Am 5. September 2019 kommt Kapitel 2 in die Kinos und setzt mit den Neuzugängen Jessica Chastain und James McAvoy fast 30 Jahren nach den Ereignissen des ersten Films an. Erneut treibt der dämonische Clown Pennywise sein Unwesen in der Kleinstadt Derry, während der erwachsene Klub der Verlierer ihn nun endgültig aufzuhalten versuchen.

Inzwischen sind die ersten spoiler-freien Reaktionen erschienen und zeigen sich auf dem ersten Blick begeistert von dem Horrorstreifen, der jedoch nach Meinung vieler nicht an den ersten Film heranreichen kann.

Erste Reaktionen zu Stephen Kings ES- Teil 2

Perri Nemiroff von Collider:

#ITChapter2 isn't as refined as the first, but it's still an excellent ensemble piece, oozing with heart & packed with extremely well-crafted set pieces. Muschietti weaves the young & adult Losers together super well, giving IT 2 a truly epic feel. (MVP: Bill Hader as Richie.) pic.twitter.com/7dXmIsd2z6 — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) August 21, 2019

Steven Weintraubvon Collider:

#ITChapterTwo is awesome. The adult cast is perfect and loved the way the film mixes in the old and new. I don't want to say too much because most of you are going to see it. Congrats to everyone that worked on it for a job well done. pic.twitter.com/b8yFZe3FzU — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) August 21, 2019

Mike Ryan von Uproxx:

For the most part I liked IT CHAPTER TWO. First half (of this pretty long movie!) is great. And the new adult cast is stellar. Second half isn’t as tight. And overall Chapter Two isn’t as tight as the first movie. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) August 21, 2019

Jim Vejvoda von IGN USA:

#ITMovie Chapter Two can’t quite stick the landing nor live up to the high expectations set by Chapter One. Although marred by pacing issues & some shoddy CG, the film still has enough creepy set-pieces & solid performances to make for an effective albeit formulaic conclusion. pic.twitter.com/4TiIDdLiUJ — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) August 21, 2019

Peter Sciretta von SlashFilm:

#ITChapterTwo is probably scarier than chapter one - more Pennywise imagery to haunt your dreams. But it also loses a lot of charm in the shift in focus from the coming of age to the now adult characters. At nearly 3 hours it feels long. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) August 21, 2019

Erik Davis von Fandango:

#ITChapterTwo is a terrific companion to #ITChapterOne. Similar vibes, great ensemble chemistry w/ a nice mix of humor and horror. Part 2 plays heavier in tone, dealing w/ defeating the burden of childhood trauma, & I definitely teared up at the very end. Bill Hader steals it pic.twitter.com/bjiwtJufNQ — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) August 21, 2019

Sean O'Connell von CinemaBlend:

So, #ITChapterTwo: it's v. good, but not great. I liked it, but didn't LOVE it. First movie is a tough act to follow. TWO is gruesome, strange but rarely scary. Nails important aspects from the book, but feels overlong. Cast is aces, though, & Bill Hader SHOULD be in Oscar convo. pic.twitter.com/1KUZk5TXA1 — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) August 21, 2019

Paul Shirey von JoBlo: