Zum Kinostart des zweiten Kapitels von Stephen Kings Es sind die ersten Reaktionen eingetroffen. Kann Teil 2 an den Erfolg des ersten Horrorfilms heranreichen?

von Vera Tidona,
21.08.2019 15:35 Uhr

Nach dem sensationellen Kinoerfolg von Stephen Kings ES vollendet Regisseur Andres Muschietti (Mama) mit Kapitel 2 nun seine Neuverfilmung des Horror-Klassikers. Mehr als 700 Millionen Dollar hat bereits der erste Film weltweit eingespielt und ist damit der erfolgreichster Horrorfilm überhaupt.

Am 5. September 2019 kommt Kapitel 2 in die Kinos und setzt mit den Neuzugängen Jessica Chastain und James McAvoy fast 30 Jahren nach den Ereignissen des ersten Films an. Erneut treibt der dämonische Clown Pennywise sein Unwesen in der Kleinstadt Derry, während der erwachsene Klub der Verlierer ihn nun endgültig aufzuhalten versuchen.

Inzwischen sind die ersten spoiler-freien Reaktionen erschienen und zeigen sich auf dem ersten Blick begeistert von dem Horrorstreifen, der jedoch nach Meinung vieler nicht an den ersten Film heranreichen kann.

Erste Reaktionen zu Stephen Kings ES- Teil 2

Perri Nemiroff von Collider:

Steven Weintraubvon Collider:

Mike Ryan von Uproxx:

Jim Vejvoda von IGN USA:

Peter Sciretta von SlashFilm:

Erik Davis von Fandango:

Sean O'Connell von CinemaBlend:

Paul Shirey von JoBlo:

Stephen Kings Es 2 - Pennywise bringt im finalen Trailer den Horror zurück 2:27 Stephen Kings Es 2 - Pennywise bringt im finalen Trailer den Horror zurück

