Mit Captain Marvel kündigt sich in wenigen Wochen nicht nur die nächste Marvel Comic-Verfilmung in den Kinos an, auch lernen wir eine neue Superheldin im MCU kennen. Brie Larson als Captain Marvel erhält zunächst ihr Solo-Abenteuer mit ihrer Origin-Story, bevor sie beim nächsten Avengers-Abenteuer mit ihren vielen Superkräften im Kampf gegen Thanos tatkräftig mitmischt.

Nun wurde die Comic-Verfilmung bereits der US-Presse vorgestellt und die ersten Reaktionen fallen schon mal vielversprechend aus. Manche beschreiben den Film als einen gelungenen nostalgischen Trip in die 90er Jahre, der jede Menge Spaß verspricht und Action-Fans voll auf ihre Kosten kommen.

Captain Marvel - Bilder zur Comic-Verfilmung ansehen

Doch in einem Punkt sind sich alle einig: Bösewicht des Films, Ben Mendelssohn (Star Wars: Rogue One) als Skrulls-Anführer Talos, erntet das meiste Lob und hinterlässt einen bleibenden Eindruck bei den ersten Zuschauern.

Die ersten ausführlichen Filmkritiken werden voraussichtlich erst kurz vor dem Kinostart am 7. März erscheinen. Dann wird sich zeigen, ob die vielen Vorschusslorbeeren auch gerechtfertigt sind. Jedoch sollte sich jeder sein eigenes Bild vom Film in den Kinos machen.

Die ersten Reaktionen auf Captain Marvel

Perri Nemiroff von Collider:

The future of the MCU gets even brighter adding #CaptainMarvel to the mix. Really fell for @brielarson’s sass, strength & energy in the role. Same with @LashanaLynch too! Ben Mendelsohn is A+ casting as Talos. And yes, Goose is a scene stealer. 2nd viewing can’t come soon enough. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) February 20, 2019

Ash Crossan von Entertainment Tonight:

#CaptainMarvel is (takes deep 90s breath) TOTALLY AWESOME. Never related to a Marvel character quite like Carol. She’s the stubborn witty 90s kid I like to think I am. pic.twitter.com/H6Q9s90KHA — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) February 20, 2019

Eric Eisenberg von CinemaBlend:

Captain Marvel is a blast! Has some cool surprises that I definitely didn't see coming, and the mystery/origin it weaves is engaging and fun. Brie Larson is awesome, and makes a fantastic first step into the MCU #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/oqrRtgDQrp — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) February 20, 2019

Erik Davis von Fandango:

#CaptainMarvel has a great ‘90s sci-fi vibe w/ a tone unlike any other Marvel movie, really. It’s retro & trippy, mysterious & dorky. It’s funny in surprising places & badass in all the right places. It remains entertaining because it’s always changing. It’s got the right stuff pic.twitter.com/o7AvqYY63x — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) February 20, 2019

Brandon Davis von ComicBook:

Fans of #CaptainMarvel comics are going to love the movie. Plain and simple. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) February 20, 2019

I’m really hoping Skrulls will be the Infinity Stones of the MCU going forward. Ben Mendelsohn is awesome and so is the whole shapeshifting concept. #CaptainMarvel — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) February 20, 2019

Drew Taylor von Moviefone:

Really loved #CaptainMarvel. It’s a little wobbly at times but only because it’s so ambitious. It’s beautifully constructed, hilarious and offers tons of surprises. @brielarson obviously rules but Ben Mendelsohn is the surprise MVP. pic.twitter.com/yQLQGl2Yt0 — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) February 20, 2019

Angie J. Han von Mashable:

Peter Sciretta von Slashfilm:

#CaptainMarvel is a great origin story. Brie’s buddy cop chemistry with @SamuelLJackson is so much fun and her relationship with Lashana Lynch is the real heart of it. Ben Mendelsohn and the cat both steal the show. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) February 20, 2019

Kara Warner von People:

Just out of #CaptainMarvel. So many fun surprises I didn't expect + new (and old?) characters to love. — Kara Warner (@karawarner) February 20, 2019

Mike Ryan von Uproxx:

CAPTAIN MARVEL isn’t what I expected based on marketing. It’s pretty much an “all in” cosmic space movie. Also, it’s a lot weirder than I expected. Ben Mendelsohn is awesome as Talos. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) February 20, 2019

Devan Coggan von EW:

#CaptainMarvel is pure joy. I cannot wait for the generation of little girls who will grow up with Carol Danvers as a hero. — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) February 20, 2019

Umberto Gonzalez von TheWrap:

Here is my reaction: CAPTAIN MARVEL ABSOLUTELY SOARS! #HigherFurtherFaster pic.twitter.com/1YEhqIQII9 — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) February 20, 2019

That Hashtag Show: