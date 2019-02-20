Captain Marvel - Die ersten Reaktionen zur neuen Superheldin sehen gut aus

Marvel begrüßt eine neue Superheldin im MCU. Die ersten Reaktionen zur Comic-Verfilmung mit Brie Larson sehen schon mal gut aus.

von Vera Tidona,
20.02.2019 13:10 Uhr

Die ersten Reaktionen zur Comic-Verfilmung Captain Marvel sind da und sehen gut aus.

Mit Captain Marvel kündigt sich in wenigen Wochen nicht nur die nächste Marvel Comic-Verfilmung in den Kinos an, auch lernen wir eine neue Superheldin im MCU kennen. Brie Larson als Captain Marvel erhält zunächst ihr Solo-Abenteuer mit ihrer Origin-Story, bevor sie beim nächsten Avengers-Abenteuer mit ihren vielen Superkräften im Kampf gegen Thanos tatkräftig mitmischt.

Nun wurde die Comic-Verfilmung bereits der US-Presse vorgestellt und die ersten Reaktionen fallen schon mal vielversprechend aus. Manche beschreiben den Film als einen gelungenen nostalgischen Trip in die 90er Jahre, der jede Menge Spaß verspricht und Action-Fans voll auf ihre Kosten kommen.

Doch in einem Punkt sind sich alle einig: Bösewicht des Films, Ben Mendelssohn (Star Wars: Rogue One) als Skrulls-Anführer Talos, erntet das meiste Lob und hinterlässt einen bleibenden Eindruck bei den ersten Zuschauern.

Die ersten ausführlichen Filmkritiken werden voraussichtlich erst kurz vor dem Kinostart am 7. März erscheinen. Dann wird sich zeigen, ob die vielen Vorschusslorbeeren auch gerechtfertigt sind. Jedoch sollte sich jeder sein eigenes Bild vom Film in den Kinos machen.

Die ersten Reaktionen auf Captain Marvel

Perri Nemiroff von Collider:

Ash Crossan von Entertainment Tonight:

Eric Eisenberg von CinemaBlend:

Erik Davis von Fandango:

Brandon Davis von ComicBook:

Drew Taylor von Moviefone:

Angie J. Han von Mashable:

Peter Sciretta von Slashfilm:

Kara Warner von People:

Mike Ryan von Uproxx:

Devan Coggan von EW:

Umberto Gonzalez von TheWrap:

That Hashtag Show:

