Was die ersten Reaktionen über Disneys Neuauflage von Der König der Löwen verraten

Zum Kinostart von Der König der Löwen sind die ersten Reaktionen erschienen, die sich begeistert von der Neuverfilmung des Trickfilmklassikers zeigen. Dazu gibt es erste Hörproben der beliebten Songs, wie Circle of Life.

von Vera Tidona,
11.07.2019 15:30 Uhr

Disneys Der König der Löwen kommt am 17. Juli in die deutschen Kinos. Die ersten Reaktionen sehen schon mal gut aus.Disneys Der König der Löwen kommt am 17. Juli in die deutschen Kinos. Die ersten Reaktionen sehen schon mal gut aus.

Nächste Woche kommt Disneys Der König der Löwen in die Kinos. Bereits im Vorfeld durften im Rahmen der großen Weltpremiere in Hollywood die US-Journalisten und Kritiker einen Blick auf den Film von Dschungelbuch-Regisseur Jon Favreau werfen.

Die ersten Reaktionen zum Film (via Twitter) fallen - wenig überraschend - gut aus. Die meisten zeigen sich begeistert von der aufwendig gestalteten Neuverfilmung eines der beliebtesten Disney-Filme. Von »atemberaubend« über »beeindruckend« bis hin zu »wunderschön« ist alles dabei. Vor allem Seth Rogen und Billy Eichner als Timon und Pumbaa scheinen dem kleinen Simba (Donald Glover) und Nala (Beyonce) die Show zu stehlen.

Die ersten Kritiken werden wohl erst zum Kinostart am 17. Juli erscheinen, dann darf sich jeder selbst ein Bild davon machen.

Erste Reaktionen zu Disneys Der König der Löwen

Germain LussiervonGizmodo und io9:

Trey Williams von TheWrap:

Rachel Heine von Nerdist:

Jacqueline von Rotten Tomatoes:

Peter Sciretta von Slashfilm:

Dennis Tzeng von Collider:

Brandon Davis von ComicBook:

Chris E. Hayner von Gamespot:

Terri Schwartz von IGN USA:

Angie J. Han von Mashable:

Circle of Life & Can you feel the Love Tonight

Inzwischen sind auch erste Hörproben der neu eingespielten und vertonten Songs des Films erschienen: Dazu gehört natürlich Elton Johns Circle of Life und Can you feel the love tonight, diesmal von Donald Glover als Simba und Beyoncé als Nala gesungen. Beyoncé stiftet mit Spirit auch gleich einen neuen eigenen Song zum Disney-Film dazu.

Wie von Disney üblich werden in der deutschen Kinofassung die verschiedenen Songs noch einmal in der deutschen Sprache eingesungen, so wird aus Circle of Life zu deutsch Ein ewiger Kreis.

Circle of Life

Can you feel the Love Tonight von Donald Glover (Simba) und Beyoncé (Nala)

Neuer Song Spirit von Beyoncé

Kommentare(46)
Kommentare einblenden

Nur angemeldete Benutzer können kommentieren und bewerten.

Ich habe ein Konto
Kostenlos registrieren
Neueste zuerst
Älteste zuerst
Top Kommentare
Aktuelle News
Wird Millie Bobby Brown aus Stranger Things mit The Eternals eine Marvel-Heldin?   9  

vor einer Stunde

Wird Millie Bobby Brown aus Stranger Things mit The Eternals eine Marvel-Heldin?
Was die ersten Reaktionen über Disneys Neuauflage von Der König der Löwen verraten   44  

vor 2 Stunden

Was die ersten Reaktionen über Disneys Neuauflage von Der König der Löwen verraten
Entwickeln die Alien-Isolation-Macher ein düsteres Horror-Overwatch?   8  

vor 2 Stunden

Entwickeln die Alien-Isolation-Macher ein düsteres Horror-Overwatch?
Eure liebsten Filme & Serien: Die neuen Datenbanken von Moviepilot helfen euch auf Netflix & Co.   2  

vor 2 Stunden

Eure liebsten Filme & Serien: Die neuen Datenbanken von Moviepilot helfen euch auf Netflix & Co.
mehr anzeigen
alle anzeigen

Cookies optimieren die Bereitstellung unserer Dienste. Mit der Nutzung unserer Dienste erklärst du dich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies verwenden. Weitere Informationen oder schließen

Verstanden