Nächste Woche kommt Disneys Der König der Löwen in die Kinos. Bereits im Vorfeld durften im Rahmen der großen Weltpremiere in Hollywood die US-Journalisten und Kritiker einen Blick auf den Film von Dschungelbuch-Regisseur Jon Favreau werfen.

Die ersten Reaktionen zum Film (via Twitter) fallen - wenig überraschend - gut aus. Die meisten zeigen sich begeistert von der aufwendig gestalteten Neuverfilmung eines der beliebtesten Disney-Filme. Von »atemberaubend« über »beeindruckend« bis hin zu »wunderschön« ist alles dabei. Vor allem Seth Rogen und Billy Eichner als Timon und Pumbaa scheinen dem kleinen Simba (Donald Glover) und Nala (Beyonce) die Show zu stehlen.

Die ersten Kritiken werden wohl erst zum Kinostart am 17. Juli erscheinen, dann darf sich jeder selbst ein Bild davon machen.

Erste Reaktionen zu Disneys Der König der Löwen

Germain LussiervonGizmodo und io9:

The Lion King is a wonderful adaptation of an iconic classic. It has a few small changes which enhance what was already great and everything else is right on point. The CG can be slightly distracting at times but the emotion quickly covers that. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/9QmsP3PmNh — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) July 10, 2019

Trey Williams von TheWrap:

So #TheLionKing was the first movie I ever saw in theaters and this reimagining hit all the same notes. LOVED IT. Idk if it was Beyonce, Donald, the animation, Jon Fav... no it was probably Beyonce. — Trey Williams (@Trey3Williams) July 10, 2019

Rachel Heine von Nerdist:

Absolutely blown away by #TheLionKing. Incredible visuals and voice work. Cried all my makeup off. Timon and Pumba brought me back from the edge. Would die for baby Simba. pic.twitter.com/YBpncCVowz — Rachel Heine (@RachelHeine) July 10, 2019

Jacqueline von Rotten Tomatoes:

#TheLionKing is truly breathtaking!@donaldglover continues his streak of being awesome in everything.@beyonce is a queen. As she always was.



Real talk tho, @Sethrogen & @billyeichner stole every scene.



I’m not exaggerating y’all



EVERY??DAMN??SCENE??!!



They killed it! — Jacqueline - ROTTEN TOMATOES WROTE A BOOK! (@THATJacqueline) July 10, 2019

Peter Sciretta von Slashfilm:

#TheLionKing is a breathtaking visual cinematic achievement. I can’t believe this is a CG animated movie. Timon and Pumbaa steal the show. It’s a good Disney remake but was it necessary? Maybe not, but it’s enjoyable and families are gonna love it. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) July 10, 2019

Dennis Tzeng von Collider:

#TheLionKing combines gorgeously realistic CG with heart, humor and the same story/beats of the original. It also captures the same magical feeling of the animated movie and remains faithful to its spirit. Most of the voice acting works well and the music once again stands out. — Dennis Tzeng (@ThinkHero) July 10, 2019

Brandon Davis von ComicBook:

#TheLionKing is visually and audibly astounding! I’ve never seen anything like that on an animation level. It’s so beautiful.



Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner really steal the show. Chiwetel Ejiofor is brilliant as Scar! It is so much fun. Great movie. pic.twitter.com/v62LHFIM7W — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) July 10, 2019

Chris E. Hayner von Gamespot:

I just got out of #TheLionKing and really dug it. My fear was realistic animals wouldn’t have the charisma of the cartoon, but they’re very good. Timon and Pumba steal the show. Some of the song/choreo arrangements don’t work as well as the original but still a really fun flick. pic.twitter.com/mOrODQ0vHI — Chris E. Hayner (@ChrisHayner) July 10, 2019

Terri Schwartz von IGN USA:

Just walked out of #TheLionKing. Overriding reaction: SIMBA IS SO CUTE. But really, if you’re hoping this will be a near-exact adaptation of the animated movie with some absolutely jaw-dropping visual effects, you’ll get what you’re looking for. pic.twitter.com/14BydbdhCx — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) July 10, 2019

Angie J. Han von Mashable:

#TheLionKing is exactly as advertised: a beat-for-beat remake of the original. Impressive animation and some ace casting choices (Beyoncé is a spirited Nala, John Oliver is an ideal Zazu) plus that music is still ?? - but it’s more nostalgic rehash than fresh reimagining — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) July 10, 2019

Circle of Life & Can you feel the Love Tonight

Inzwischen sind auch erste Hörproben der neu eingespielten und vertonten Songs des Films erschienen: Dazu gehört natürlich Elton Johns Circle of Life und Can you feel the love tonight, diesmal von Donald Glover als Simba und Beyoncé als Nala gesungen. Beyoncé stiftet mit Spirit auch gleich einen neuen eigenen Song zum Disney-Film dazu.

Wie von Disney üblich werden in der deutschen Kinofassung die verschiedenen Songs noch einmal in der deutschen Sprache eingesungen, so wird aus Circle of Life zu deutsch Ein ewiger Kreis.

Circle of Life

Can you feel the Love Tonight von Donald Glover (Simba) und Beyoncé (Nala)

Neuer Song Spirit von Beyoncé