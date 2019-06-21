Die ersten Reaktionen zu Spider-Man: Far From Home sehen gut aus

Zum baldigen Kinostart des zweiten Spider-Man Solofilms mit Tom Holland sind die ersten spoiler-freien Reaktionen erschienen. Begeisterte Stimmen versprechen ein weiteres Filmvergnügen aus dem MCU.

von Vera Tidona,
21.06.2019 15:25 Uhr

In seinem zweiten Solo-Abenteuer begibt sich Tom Holland als Spider-Man auf Europareise.

Am 4. Juli schwingt sich Tom Holland als Spider-Man zurück in die Kinos und bildet mit seinem zweiten Solo-Abenteuer Far From Home den Abschluss von Phase 3 des Marvel Cinematic Universe. Da der Film direkt nach Avengers: Endgame spielt, beinhaltet er massive Spoiler über das Schicksal der beliebten Marvel-Helden. Auch werden über die neuen Gegenspieler noch nicht viel verraten.

Bevor die ersten ausführlichen Filmkritiken erste zum Kinostart veröffentlicht werden dürfen, zeigen die ersten spoiler-freien Reaktionen der Kritiker (via Twitter) schon jetzt ein durchweg positives Bild. Spätestens zum Kinostart am 4. Juli wird sich zeigen, ob die begeisterten Stimmen auch gerechtfertigt sind.

Spider-Man: Far From Home - Neuer Trailer mit Jake Gyllenhaal als Mysterio mit mächtigem Spoiler zu Avengers: Endgame! 2:48 Spider-Man: Far From Home - Neuer Trailer mit Jake Gyllenhaal als Mysterio mit mächtigem Spoiler zu Avengers: Endgame!

Erste spoiler-freie Reaktionen zu Spider-Man: Far From Home

Steven Weintraub für Collider:

Brandon Davis für ComicBook.com:

Erik Davis für Fandango:

Eric Goldman für Fandom:

Devan Coggan für Entertainment Weekly:

Ben Pearson für /Film:

Mike Ryan für Uproxx:

Matt Singer für ScreenCrush:

Brian Truitt für USA Today:

Terri Schwartz von IGN USA:

Maude Garrett von Geekbomb:

Jason Guerrasio für Business Insider:

Kate Erbland für IndieWire:

Angie J. Han für Mashable:

