Die ersten Reaktionen zu Spider-Man: Far From Home sehen gut aus

Am 4. Juli schwingt sich Tom Holland als Spider-Man zurück in die Kinos und bildet mit seinem zweiten Solo-Abenteuer Far From Home den Abschluss von Phase 3 des Marvel Cinematic Universe. Da der Film direkt nach Avengers: Endgame spielt, beinhaltet er massive Spoiler über das Schicksal der beliebten Marvel-Helden. Auch werden über die neuen Gegenspieler noch nicht viel verraten.

Bevor die ersten ausführlichen Filmkritiken erste zum Kinostart veröffentlicht werden dürfen, zeigen die ersten spoiler-freien Reaktionen der Kritiker (via Twitter) schon jetzt ein durchweg positives Bild. Spätestens zum Kinostart am 4. Juli wird sich zeigen, ob die begeisterten Stimmen auch gerechtfertigt sind.

Erste spoiler-freie Reaktionen zu Spider-Man: Far From Home

Steven Weintraub für Collider:

absolutely loved #SpiderManFarFromHome. Captures the spirit of the comics and mixes in some amazing movie magic. The second the film ended I wanted to watch it again. #JakeGyllenhaal is fantastic as Mysterio. pic.twitter.com/4ZYaS0L8mf — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 19, 2019

Brandon Davis für ComicBook.com:

#SpiderMan #FarFromHome is an absolute home run. It’s SO much fun. It’s huge in itself and for the future of the MCU in the most surprising ways. Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, just a lethal, awesome combo!!



I cannot wait to see this movie again. And again. pic.twitter.com/0hYJvKkdjN — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) June 19, 2019

Erik Davis für Fandango:

#SpiderManFarFromHome is funny, exciting, romantic, goofy & follows HOMECOMING in being this brilliant ground-level look at Spidey's world & how the events of #AvengersEndgame impacted everyday life. Lots of twists & turns, plus some adorable summer romances, too. I'm a big fan pic.twitter.com/NUX0f8YFM0 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 19, 2019

Eric Goldman für Fandom:

#SpiderManFarFromHome isn't quite as wonderful as Homecoming, but it's a really strong, endearing sequel that delivers some excellent moments in its second half in particular. It commendably furthers Peter's story while laying groundwork for what's next in a notably deft way. — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) June 19, 2019

Devan Coggan für Entertainment Weekly:

I had a big dumb smile on my face through all of #SpiderManFarFromHome. It makes for a lovely companion piece to Endgame, but it's also a top-notch Peter story.



Oh, and Jake Gyllenhaal is clearly having the time of his LIFE. — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) June 19, 2019

Ben Pearson für /Film:

#SpiderManFarFromHome: B-/C+. If you loved the teen-centric stuff in Homecoming, there's more where that came from. Some of the comedy falls flat, but this film has A LOT going on – ultimately beneficial because it mostly distracts from stuff that doesn't land quite as well. pic.twitter.com/1wVMyT5bv9 — Ben Pearson (@benpears) June 19, 2019

Mike Ryan für Uproxx:

Absolutely loved SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME. I’m a huge Mysterio fan and Gyllenhaal nails him. Also the movie is very clever (and funny) how it handles the fallout post ENDGAME in explaining how this world works now. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) June 19, 2019

Matt Singer für ScreenCrush:

#SpiderManFarFromHome had the difficult task of following two epic Avengers movies AND Spider-Verse and succeeds by telling a smaller, classical story about Peter Parker caught between what he wants and what responsibility demands. Pure cat(spider)nip for Spidey fans like me. pic.twitter.com/G2a4p6YhAr — Matt Singer (@mattsinger) June 19, 2019

Brian Truitt für USA Today:

Didn’t LOVE #SpiderManFarFromHome as much as Homecoming but it’s still a rad take on bearing the weight of great expectations and a fun ode to teen romance. Tom Holland continues to be amazing, Zendaya’s MJ is just as cool as Shuri and Jake G’s an inspired choice for Mysterio. pic.twitter.com/nnu7BPjcFO — Brian Truitt (@briantruitt) June 19, 2019

Terri Schwartz von IGN USA:

I didn't expect to laugh so hard at a movie that deals with the emotional and global fallout of Avengers: Endgame. I really, really enjoyed #SpiderManFarFromeHome (liked it a smidge more than Homecoming), and thought it absolutely succeeded when it dealt with human-scale stories. pic.twitter.com/Cy985w2NeV — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) June 19, 2019

Maude Garrett von Geekbomb:

#Spiderman #FarFromHome is SUCH a good movie! Jake Gyllenhaal suits up & completely embraces his role in its entirety & he’s clearly having a blast. This is such a refreshing film after the heaviness of #EndGame. The post-credit scenes are a MUST WATCH & will blow your dang mind! pic.twitter.com/wcTh9iHaYq — Maude Garrett (@maudegarrett) June 19, 2019

Jason Guerrasio für Business Insider:

I love that #SpiderManFarFromHome is all sleight-of-hand. It begs to be seen multiple times. pic.twitter.com/nwIX24L8WH — Jason Guerrasio (@JasonGuerrasio) June 19, 2019

Kate Erbland für IndieWire:

A reaction tweet: #SpiderManFarFromHome is wonderful. It’s funny and clever and filled with smart twists. (It also made me have incredibly visceral memories of class trips of yore.) I didn’t leave the theater sad! I am not worried about superheroes’ emotional states! Zendaya!! — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) June 19, 2019

Angie J. Han für Mashable: