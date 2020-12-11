Link zum YouTube-Inhalt
Das Jahr neigt sich dem Ende. Und wie es zur Tradition geworden ist, werden im Dezember wieder die alljährlichen Game Awards verliehen. Dabei handelt es sich um eine der größten Gaming-Veranstaltungen des ganzen Jahres, währenddessen auch stets neue Trailer präsentiert und neue Spiele angekündigt werden.
Natürlich werden aber vor allem Preise verliehen und zwar an die besten Spiele in 25 verschiedenen Kategorien. Zusätzlich werden jedes Jahr noch sechs Awards an Personen und Spiele aus dem Esport-Bereich übergeben. Wir listen euch hier alle Gewinner der diesjährigen Verleihung auf. Die dreistündige Veranstaltung könnt ihr euch in dem oben verlinkten Video aber auch nochmal selbst zu Gemüte führen.
The Last of Us 2 räumt ab
Zu den großen Gewinnern des Abends zählte eindeutig The Last of Us 2. Das PS4-exklusive Adventure von Naughty Dog war in neun Kategorien nominiert und konnte insgesamt sieben Awards einheimsen. Deutlich mehr als alle anderen Spiele der Game Awards. Kein Wunder, im Konsolen-Test bei GamePro verliehen unsere Kollegen The Last uf Us 2 eine grandiose Glanzwertung von 97 Punkten.
Nur die Indiespiele Among Us und Hades konnten während der Verleihung ebenfalls in mehr als einer Kategorie gewinnen.
Alle Gewinner der Game Awards 2020
Game of the Year
- The Last of Us 2 (Gewinner)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hade
Best Game Direction
- The Last of Us 2 (Gewinner)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life Alyx
Most Anticipated Game
- Elden Ring (Gewinner)
- Halo Infinite
- Horizon Forbidden West
- God of War Sequel
- Resident Evil Village
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2
Best Narrative
- The Last of Us 2 (Gewinner)
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
Best Art Direction
- Ghost of Tsushima (Gewinner)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us 2
Best Score & Music
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Gewinner)
- Doom Eternal
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us 2
Best Audio Design
- The Last of Us 2 (Gewinner)
- Doom Eternal
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Resident Evil 3
Best Performance
- Laura Baily als Abby - The Last of Us 2 (Gewinnerin)
- Ashley Johnson als Ellie - The Last of Us 2
- Daisuke Tsuji als Jin Sakai - Ghost of Tsushima
- Logan Cunningham als Hades - Hades
- Nadji Jeter als Miles Morales - Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Games for Impact
- Tell Me Why (Gewinner)
- If Found
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Spiritfarer
- Through the Darkest of Times
Best Ongoing
- No Man's Sky (Gewinner)
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fortnite
Best Indie
- Hades (Gewinner)
- Carrion
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Spelunky 2
- Spiritfarer
Best Mobile Game
- Among Us (Gewinner)
- Call of Duty Mobile
- Genshin Impact
- Legends of Runeterra
- Pokémon Cafe Mix
Best Community Support
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Gewinner)
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Fortnite
- No Man's Land
- Valorant
Best VR/AR
- Half-Life: Alyx (Gewinner)
- Dreams
- Marvel's Iron Man VR
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Innovation in Accessibility
- The Last of Us 2 (Gewinner)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Grounded
- Hyperdot
- Watch Dogs Legion
Best Action
- Hades (Gewinner)
- Doom Eternal
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Nioh 2
- Streets of Rage 4
Best Action/Adventure
- The Last of Us 2 (Gewinner)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Best Role-Playing
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Gewinner)
- Genshin Impact
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza: Lika a Dragon
Best Fighting
- Mortal Kombat 11 (Gewinner)
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus
- Street Fighter V: Champions Edition
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
- Under Night In-Birth EXE: Late (CI-R)
Best Family
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Gewinner)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
- Fall Gus: Ultimate Knockout
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
Best Sim/Strategy
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (Gewinner)
- Crusader Kings 3
- Desperados 3
- Gears Tactics
- XCOM: Chimera Squad
Best Sports/Racing
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 (Gewinner)
- Dirt 5
- F1 2020
- FIFA 21
- NBA 2K21
Best Multiplayer
- Among Us (Gewinner)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Valorant
Content Creator of the Year
- Valkyrae (Gewinner)
- Alanah Pearce
- Jay Ann Lopez
- NickMercs
- TimTheTatMan
Best Debut Game
- Phasmophobia (Gewinner)
- Carrion
- Mortal Shell
- Raji: An Ancient Epic
- Röki
Best Esports Game
- League of Legends (Gewinner)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Fortnite
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
- Heo "Showmaker" Su - League of Legends (Gewinner)
- Ian "Crimsix" Porter - Call of Duty
- Kim "Canyon" Geon-Bu - League of Legends
- Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro - Call of Duty
- Matthieu "Zywoo" Herbeaut - CS:GO
Best Esports Coach
- Danny "Zonic" Sorensen - CS:GO
- Dae-Hee "Crusty" Park - Overwatch
- Fabian "Grabbz" Lohmann - League of Legends
- Lee "Zefa" Jae-Min - League of Legends
- Raymond "Rambo" Lussier - Call of Duty
Best Esports Event
- League of Legends World Championship 2020 (Gewinner)
- Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals - CS: GO
- Call of Duty League Championship 2020
- IEM Katowice 2020 - CS: GO
- Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020
Best Esports Host
- Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere (Gewinnerin)
- Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez
- Alex "Machine" Richardson
- James "Dash" Parrerson
- Jorien "Sheever" Van Der Heijden
Best Esports Team
- G2 Esports - League of Legends (Gewinner)
- Damwon Gaming - League of Legends
- Dallas Empire - Call of Duty
- San Francisco Shock - Overwatch
- Team Secret - DOTA 2
Player's Voice Award
- Ghost of Tsushima (Gewinner)
- The Last of Us 2
- Hades
- Doom Eternal
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
