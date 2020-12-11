Link zum YouTube-Inhalt

Das Jahr neigt sich dem Ende. Und wie es zur Tradition geworden ist, werden im Dezember wieder die alljährlichen Game Awards verliehen. Dabei handelt es sich um eine der größten Gaming-Veranstaltungen des ganzen Jahres, währenddessen auch stets neue Trailer präsentiert und neue Spiele angekündigt werden.

Natürlich werden aber vor allem Preise verliehen und zwar an die besten Spiele in 25 verschiedenen Kategorien. Zusätzlich werden jedes Jahr noch sechs Awards an Personen und Spiele aus dem Esport-Bereich übergeben. Wir listen euch hier alle Gewinner der diesjährigen Verleihung auf. Die dreistündige Veranstaltung könnt ihr euch in dem oben verlinkten Video aber auch nochmal selbst zu Gemüte führen.

The Last of Us 2 räumt ab

Zu den großen Gewinnern des Abends zählte eindeutig The Last of Us 2. Das PS4-exklusive Adventure von Naughty Dog war in neun Kategorien nominiert und konnte insgesamt sieben Awards einheimsen. Deutlich mehr als alle anderen Spiele der Game Awards. Kein Wunder, im Konsolen-Test bei GamePro verliehen unsere Kollegen The Last uf Us 2 eine grandiose Glanzwertung von 97 Punkten.

Nur die Indiespiele Among Us und Hades konnten während der Verleihung ebenfalls in mehr als einer Kategorie gewinnen.

Alle Gewinner der Game Awards 2020

Game of the Year

The Last of Us 2 (Gewinner)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hade

Best Game Direction

The Last of Us 2 (Gewinner)

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life Alyx

Most Anticipated Game

Elden Ring (Gewinner)

Halo Infinite

Horizon Forbidden West

God of War Sequel

Resident Evil Village

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

Best Narrative

The Last of Us 2 (Gewinner)

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Best Art Direction

Ghost of Tsushima (Gewinner)

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us 2

Best Score & Music

Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Gewinner)

Doom Eternal

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us 2

Best Audio Design

The Last of Us 2 (Gewinner)

Doom Eternal

Half-Life: Alyx

Ghost of Tsushima

Resident Evil 3

Best Performance

Laura Baily als Abby - The Last of Us 2 (Gewinnerin)

Ashley Johnson als Ellie - The Last of Us 2

Daisuke Tsuji als Jin Sakai - Ghost of Tsushima

Logan Cunningham als Hades - Hades

Nadji Jeter als Miles Morales - Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Games for Impact

Tell Me Why (Gewinner)

If Found

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Spiritfarer

Through the Darkest of Times

Best Ongoing

No Man's Sky (Gewinner)

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fortnite

Best Indie

Hades (Gewinner)

Carrion

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Spelunky 2

Spiritfarer

Best Mobile Game

Among Us (Gewinner)

Call of Duty Mobile

Genshin Impact

Legends of Runeterra

Pokémon Cafe Mix

Best Community Support

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Gewinner)

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Fortnite

No Man's Land

Valorant

Best VR/AR

Half-Life: Alyx (Gewinner)

Dreams

Marvel's Iron Man VR

Star Wars: Squadrons

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Innovation in Accessibility

The Last of Us 2 (Gewinner)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Grounded

Hyperdot

Watch Dogs Legion

Best Action

Hades (Gewinner)

Doom Eternal

Half-Life: Alyx

Nioh 2

Streets of Rage 4

Best Action/Adventure

The Last of Us 2 (Gewinner)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Ghost of Tsushima

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Best Role-Playing

Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Gewinner)

Genshin Impact

Persona 5 Royal

Wasteland 3

Yakuza: Lika a Dragon

Best Fighting

Mortal Kombat 11 (Gewinner)

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

Street Fighter V: Champions Edition

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

Under Night In-Birth EXE: Late (CI-R)

Best Family

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Gewinner)

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time

Fall Gus: Ultimate Knockout

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Minecraft Dungeons

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Best Sim/Strategy

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Gewinner)

Crusader Kings 3

Desperados 3

Gears Tactics

XCOM: Chimera Squad

Best Sports/Racing

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 (Gewinner)

Dirt 5

F1 2020

FIFA 21

NBA 2K21

Best Multiplayer

Among Us (Gewinner)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Valorant

Content Creator of the Year

Valkyrae (Gewinner)

Alanah Pearce

Jay Ann Lopez

NickMercs

TimTheTatMan

Best Debut Game

Phasmophobia (Gewinner)

Carrion

Mortal Shell

Raji: An Ancient Epic

Röki

Best Esports Game

League of Legends (Gewinner)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Fortnite

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

Heo "Showmaker" Su - League of Legends (Gewinner)

Ian "Crimsix" Porter - Call of Duty

Kim "Canyon" Geon-Bu - League of Legends

Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro - Call of Duty

Matthieu "Zywoo" Herbeaut - CS:GO

Best Esports Coach

Danny "Zonic" Sorensen - CS:GO

- CS:GO Dae-Hee "Crusty" Park - Overwatch

Fabian "Grabbz" Lohmann - League of Legends

Lee "Zefa" Jae-Min - League of Legends

Raymond "Rambo" Lussier - Call of Duty

Best Esports Event

League of Legends World Championship 2020 (Gewinner)

Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals - CS: GO

Call of Duty League Championship 2020

IEM Katowice 2020 - CS: GO

Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

Best Esports Host

Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere (Gewinnerin)

Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez

Alex "Machine" Richardson

James "Dash" Parrerson

Jorien "Sheever" Van Der Heijden

Best Esports Team

G2 Esports - League of Legends (Gewinner)

Damwon Gaming - League of Legends

Dallas Empire - Call of Duty

San Francisco Shock - Overwatch

Team Secret - DOTA 2

Player's Voice Award