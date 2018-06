Watchmen - Jeremy Irons spielt in der neuen HBO-Serie mit

When I was 14, I got a job as an usher at the Route 4 Cineplex Odeon Tenplex (we had to call it that when we answered the phone) with hopes of watching every movie on every screen over and over again. As there were always ten in rotation, something had to be truly special to stand out. One that did was Cronenberg’s DEAD RINGERS, the tale of two homicidal gynecologists who happened to be identical twin brothers. I was in awe of the raw brilliance of the lead actor... and his brother was just as good as he was! I vowed then and there to one day work with at least one of them. That day is today. Mr. Irons... I am honored. Thanks for taking the watch, man.

