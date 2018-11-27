Aquaman - Die ersten Reaktionen zum DC-Film sehen schon mal gut aus

Mit Aquaman kündigt sich in wenigen Wochen die nächste DC Comic-Verfilmung in den Kinos an. Jetzt wurde das Action-Abenteuer mit Jason Momoa auf der großen Weltpremiere in London bereits der Presse vorgestellt und die ersten Reaktionen fallen schon mal vielversprechend aus.

Manche US-Kritiker sprechen sogar vom zweitbesten DC-Film, nach dem Kinohit Wonder Woman. Es gibt aber auch einige kritische Anmerkungen zum ersten Solo-Abenteuer des Superhelden. Dennoch zeigt sich der überwiegende Teil begeistert von dem Action-Spektakel von Regisseur James Wan.

Die ersten ausführlichen Filmkritiken werden jedoch voraussichtlich erst kurz vor dem Kinostart am 20. Dezember erscheinen. Erst dann wird sich zeigen, ob die vielen Vorschusslorbeeren auch gerechtfertig sind.

Die ersten Reaktionen auf Aquaman

Germain Lussier von Gizmodo und io9:

Aquaman is a big, fun, wild ride. It’s unabashedly melodramatic and over the top with the largest, most ambitious sense of scale imaginable. Parts of it are kind of bad but they are not the majority and, oddly, still fit in with the cartoony tone. 2nd best DCU movie. YEEEAAHH! pic.twitter.com/3GLlK3uQJ3 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) November 26, 2018

Tom Jorgensen von IGN USA:

#Aquaman is the best DC movie since The Dark Knight.@creepypuppet delivers a swashbuckling epic full of big emotion, gorgeous undersea visuals, exciting action, and lots of laughs.



WB should be handing the DCEU reins to James Wan, he's proven he can, ahem, right the ship. pic.twitter.com/4hjxdmNLDf — Tom Jorgensen (@Tom_Jorgensen) November 26, 2018

Terri Schwartzvon IGN USA:

Julie Andrews voices a giant kraken in #Aquaman and if that's not the best endorsement I can give for this movie then don't know what is. pic.twitter.com/33ucO34cV0 — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) November 26, 2018

Rosie Marx von Nerdist:

I loved #Aquaman with my life. It's the funnest, wildest, and most ridiculous superhero movie ever. Easily my favorite of the contemporary superhero flicks. ? — rosie silent night holy knight ? (@RosieMarx) November 26, 2018

Brandon Davis von ComicBook:

#Aquaman is great. James Wan made a really unique super hero origin film, often crossing into fantasy-epic territory, but grounded in family and discovery.



The world is visually incredible. Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry is a total bad-ass. @yahya and @patrickwilson73 stand out! pic.twitter.com/2IvDCEq7VU — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) November 26, 2018

Eric Eisenberg von CinemaBlend:

Excited I can now say how much I enjoyed #Aquaman! It's a cool adventure built on some tremendous action sequences and set pieces, with a great hero arc/performance from Jason Momoa as the glue. There's fun world building, and it looks wonderful. A great step for the DCEU. pic.twitter.com/Z5iPdilMIR — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) November 26, 2018

Peter Sciretta von Slashfilm:

? #Aquaman is better than expected. Feels like a Marvel phase one movie, in a good way. It’s at its best when it’s having fun and not taking itself too seriously. Black Manta is great villain that comic book fans will love. Some truly spectacular one shots and good action. pic.twitter.com/aTnc1QWk66 — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) November 26, 2018

Spencer Perry von ComingSoon:

#Aquaman is like an 80s cartoon, with all of the fun and the problems that come with that. A good adventure movie that acknowledges exactly what it is from the start, which is a meal made almost entirely of ham. — Spencer Perry (@TheSpencerPerry) November 26, 2018

Mike Rougeau von GameSpot:

Saw #Aquaman before thanksgiving and had a week to think about it. It's flawed, but fun. Momoa and Patrick Wilson are absolute gems. Most of all, the movie is just flat out insane. I can't believe how big, creative, and crazy it gets. Gotta see it again! pic.twitter.com/m2oRbHVtu9 — Mike Rougeau (@RogueCheddar) November 26, 2018

Mike Cecchini von Den Of Geek:

#Aquaman is pretty wild. It leans hard into its '80s fantasy/adventure movie vibe far more than superhero elements, and it works. It's another step in the right direction for the DCEU and shows how different/distinct the tones of these movies can be while still existing together. — Mike Cecchini (@wayoutstuff) November 26, 2018

Ashley Menzel von Rotten Tomatoes: