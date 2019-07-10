Mit einer geheimnisvollen Ankündigung sorgten die beiden Breaking-Bad-Stars Bryan Cranston und Aaron Paul für helle Aufregung unter den Fans der TV-Serie. Gibt es endlich erste Details zum geplanten Film? Leider nicht, denn nun endlich kommt die Auflösung und lässt eine Menge Fans enttäuscht zurück. Was ist passiert?
Mezcal statt Crystal Meth
Bryan Cranston und Aaron Paul haben via Instagram offenbart, was hinter ihrem geheimnisvollen Projekt steckt: Statt erneut gemeinsam die Droge Crystal Meth für ihre Serie zu kochen, stellen die beiden künftig Alkohol her - besser gesagt Mezcal, ein mexikanischer Schnaps namens Dos Hombres.
Mit ihrem eigenen gebrannten Mezcal erfüllen sich die beiden Schauspieler laut Ankündigung einen »lang gehegten Plan«.
Three years ago we sat in a sushi bar in New York. Talking about life and what we could possibly do down the road together. We had the time of our lives while shooting Breaking Bad and truly built a very special bond. Knowing that we couldn’t share the screen for quite a while - our thoughts turned to a new project. We sipped cocktails and thought about what it should be. The younger one looked at his drink and said, you know what we should do? We should do a really special Mezcal. The older one said, you mean the liquor with a worm at the bottom? Nah, that was just some bullshit gimmick, I mean real, artesanal Mezcal made by hand in Mexico. After that dinner we couldn’t get the idea out of our heads. So, we started traveling to Oaxaca to see if we could find it, and we mean it had to be “it,” something so damn good even people who don’t think they like Mezcal will love it. It had to be perfect or we weren’t going to do it. We searched high and low all over Oaxaca, met incredible people along the way and after a beautiful yet grueling search throughout that majestic landscape we believed we may have found our place. Our Mezcal. It was on a dirt-road, in a tiny village, hours away from the center of town, we found it and it was perfect. Holy shit it was perfect. We looked at each other and just simply nodded. This is it. We named it Dos Hombres - two guys on a quest. It’s been a long and crazy journey and we couldn’t be happier to share this with you and the rest of the world. We are crazy about the taste, the aroma, and the versatility of this smokey, age-old alcohol. Try it, and let us know what you think. We are certain you will love it. Well, that’s our story. What’s yours? Go to doshombres.com to get a bottle of your own. Follow us at @Doshombres and @Mezcal to hear more about Mezcal and Dos Hombres. — AP & BC
Fans reagieren sauer auf die Schnapsidee
Die Idee ist als solches ja ganz nett, jedoch bedienten sie sich für ihre Ankündigung einem geschickten Marketing-Schachzug, der gezielt mit den Hoffnungen und Erwartungen der Serien-Fans spielt.
Dementsprechend groß war auch der Unmut, den viele offen als Reaktion im Netz zeigten. Hoffen wir für die beiden Jungunternehmer, dass ihr gebrannter Mezcal Dos Hombres auch nur ansatzweise den Erfolg erzielen kann, wie ihre gemeinsame Serie Breaking Bad.
Got all my hopes up for @aaronpaul_8 & @BryanCranston teasing for a #BreakingBadMovie but they’ve released an alcoholic drink instead, guess I’ll have to purchase it anyway and drink my disappointment away whilst watching #BreakingBad for the 40th time in a row.— Ben McPike (@Therand0mguy12) July 10, 2019
Me after I found out a new #BreakingBad project is NOT in fact happening. pic.twitter.com/wQHUn4BPgr— Reci? (@valarie_galarie) July 10, 2019
So @aaronpaul_8 and @BryanCranston teasing a Breaking Bad reunion only to peddle some tequila will be the biggest deception of the year?? #BreakingBad pic.twitter.com/RE0wO7K42p— Mark Prizeman (@markprizeman14) July 9, 2019
Not cool using the #BreakingBad brand to hock mescal...imo pic.twitter.com/vU1FYOMd4C— SuzieCanuck?? (@SuzieCanuck) July 9, 2019
Breaking Bad-Film & Better Call Saul auf Netflix
Derzeit arbeitet Serien-Erfinder Vince Gilligan an einem Breaking Bad-Film, der auf Netflix gezeigt wird und an die erfolgreiche Serie (2008 bis 2013) mit insgesamt 5 Staffeln und über 60 Folgen anknüpfen soll. Erste Details sind noch rar, jedoch wurde bereits ein Wiedersehen mit Aaron Paul als Jesse Pinkman bestätigt, der sich nach dem Serien-Finale auf der Flucht vor dem Gesetz befinden soll.
Währenddessen wird die Spin-off Serie Better Call Saul mit Bob Odenkirk 2020 mit einer 5. Staffel fortgesetzt. Und auch Spiel-Fans kommen mit einem neuen Mobil-Game auf ihre Kosten.
Claim some of Walt's territory in the official #BreakingBad mobile game, available now! @SPTV https://t.co/Rws3iHRniY pic.twitter.com/wj9sBW6rRm— Breaking Bad (@BreakingBad) June 10, 2019
