Lucasfilm hat wenige Wochen vor dem Start der neuen Star-Wars-Serie The Mandalorian der Presse in Los Angeles bereits vorab rund 30 Minuten Ausschnitte aus den ersten Folgen gezeigt. Die ersten Reaktionen fallen durchweg positiv aus und lassen auf ein Serien-Highlight hoffen. Verraten wird aus verständlichen Gründen noch nicht viel, dennoch dürfte nach Meinung der anwesenden Journalisten und Fans Jon Favreaus Live-Action-Serie den meisten gefallen.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian orientiert sich an der klassischen Trilogie

The Mandalorian spielt kurz nach Episode 6: Die Rückkehr der Jedi-Ritter und einige Jahre vor Episode 7: Das Erwachen der Macht. Im Mittelpunkt steht der titelgebende Kopfgeldjäger (dargestellt von Pedro Pascal) während des Aufstiegs der Ersten Ordnung, nach dem Fall des Galaktischen Imperiums.

Zur Besetzung gehören neben Pedro Pascal (Narcos), außerdem noch Gina Carano (Deadpool), sowie Nick Nolte, Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Giancarlo Esposito, Ming-Na Wen und Taika Waititi als Droide IG-11.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian geht am 12. November 2019 auf Disney+ an den Start. Der neue Streaming-Dienst wird wohl erst Anfang 2020 in Deutschland zur Verfügung stehen. Ein genauer Release-Termin steht noch aus.

Die ersten Reaktionen zu The Mandalorian

Just saw almost 30 minutes of #TheMandalorian’s pilot episode. It feels like a thrilling return to the original trilogy era of Star Wars. It feels like a big scale movie, not a tv series. They are still keeping a lot of mystery with deliberate cuts in the footage. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) October 19, 2019

This is the Star Wars thing I've been waiting for! While I love the Skywalker saga, I've wanted to see new characters and places explored in depth which can only be done over multiple episodes in a series format. Cannot wait to see more of @themandalorian. pic.twitter.com/exRmsLTYzU — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) October 19, 2019

Saw 27 minutes of @themandalorian. It's as awesome as you want it to be. Can't say anything specific but one scene answered a question that I don't think has ever been explained/shown in any @starwars movie. Love that it opens up the Star Wars universe in a cool new way. pic.twitter.com/vTxC427sVi — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) October 19, 2019

As for the footage, it really feels as much like a movie as a TV show. A lot of inspiration from old westerns and even some seemingly direct homage to Attack of the Clones. — Bryan Young (@swankmotron) October 19, 2019

Just watched 27 minutes of Mandalorian footage and legit cried. Can’t say much but — This is real and it’s happening and it feels SO FREAKING STAR WARS pic.twitter.com/A56KJBc1GH — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) October 19, 2019

Just saw footage of Mandalorian and it’s amazing. It’s a thrilling dive back into the Star Wars universe. Fans will love the attention to detail. The score is killer! It’s intense and a good time. Can’t wait to see the entire series. #Mandalorian is on Disney + November 12. pic.twitter.com/5iJyEOleLe — Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) October 19, 2019

Just saw 25 mins of footage from The Mandalorian and it was everything I hoped a live action Star Wars series would be & I just have a lot of feelings now ? — Kelsea Stahler (@KelseaStahler) October 19, 2019

Saw almost 30 minutes of #TheMandalorian footage this morning. It's truly incredible. It looks like the films, feels innately Star Wars, introduces new concepts, and adds layers that people have been waiting to see for a long time. pic.twitter.com/4JVB16pMAL — Mansoor Mithaiwala (@MansoorAYM) October 19, 2019

Disney just showed off 30 minutes of #TheMandalorian and it looks even better than I had hoped. I'm not usually a music guy, but what an incredible sounding score! — Lesnick 'r Treat (@silaslesnick) October 19, 2019

Wow. #TheMandalorian is completely amazing. Saw nearly a half hour of footage from what I was told were the first three episodes. Whoever you think Nick Nolte is ... the answer will surprise you. pic.twitter.com/jh3CpZnMW2 — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) October 19, 2019

Just watched close to 25 minutes of footage from #TheMandalorian. It’s very cool and atmospheric - sometimes evoking the vibe of Rogue One (which I adore). The title character is instantly fascinating and there are great action and suspense moments, including some Predator vibes — Eerie Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) October 19, 2019

There’s a reason everyone is mentioning @ludwiggoransson’s score to #TheMandalorian in their footage reactions. It’s truly incredible and I’m already dying to own the soundtrack (assuming it’s made available). #StarWars https://t.co/vxmnmsH8r7 — Phil Szostak (@PhilSzostak) October 19, 2019