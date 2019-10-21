Erste Reaktionen zu Star Wars: The Mandalorian versprechen ein Serien-Highlight

Zum baldigen Start der neuen Star-Wars-Serie auf Disney+ wurden der US-Presse nun vorab erste Szenen gezeigt. Die Reaktionen fallen durchweg positiv aus - vor möglichen Spoilern sei dennoch ausdrücklich gewarnt.

von Vera Tidona,
21.10.2019 17:55 Uhr

Star Wars: The Mandalorian geht auf Disney+ in den USA an den Start. Hier gibt es die ersten Reaktionen.Star Wars: The Mandalorian geht auf Disney+ in den USA an den Start. Hier gibt es die ersten Reaktionen.

Lucasfilm hat wenige Wochen vor dem Start der neuen Star-Wars-Serie The Mandalorian der Presse in Los Angeles bereits vorab rund 30 Minuten Ausschnitte aus den ersten Folgen gezeigt. Die ersten Reaktionen fallen durchweg positiv aus und lassen auf ein Serien-Highlight hoffen. Verraten wird aus verständlichen Gründen noch nicht viel, dennoch dürfte nach Meinung der anwesenden Journalisten und Fans Jon Favreaus Live-Action-Serie den meisten gefallen.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian orientiert sich an der klassischen Trilogie

The Mandalorian spielt kurz nach Episode 6: Die Rückkehr der Jedi-Ritter und einige Jahre vor Episode 7: Das Erwachen der Macht. Im Mittelpunkt steht der titelgebende Kopfgeldjäger (dargestellt von Pedro Pascal) während des Aufstiegs der Ersten Ordnung, nach dem Fall des Galaktischen Imperiums.

Zur Besetzung gehören neben Pedro Pascal (Narcos), außerdem noch Gina Carano (Deadpool), sowie Nick Nolte, Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Giancarlo Esposito, Ming-Na Wen und Taika Waititi als Droide IG-11.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian geht am 12. November 2019 auf Disney+ an den Start. Der neue Streaming-Dienst wird wohl erst Anfang 2020 in Deutschland zur Verfügung stehen. Ein genauer Release-Termin steht noch aus.

The Mandalorian: Der erste Trailer zur neuen Star-Wars-Serie ist da 1:35 The Mandalorian: Der erste Trailer zur neuen Star-Wars-Serie ist da

Die ersten Reaktionen zu The Mandalorian

