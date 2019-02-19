Anthem ist zwar bereits im Early Access spielbar, der finale Release steht aber erst am Freitag, den 22. Februar an. Und an genau diesem Veröffentlichungstag wird es auch gleich das erste große Update für Biowares Koop-Shooter geben. Der Day-1-Patch soll unter anderem die Ladezeiten, Abstürze und die allgemeine Performance des Spiels verbessern.

Was genau bringt der Day-1-Patch? Via Twitter hat Biowares leitender Produzent Michael Gamble bereits die wichtigsten Inhalte des ersten großen Anthem-Updates bekannt gegeben:

Unsichtbare Gegner sollen uns nicht mehr so häufig erschießen. (Das soll ein Streaming-Problem sein und mit dem Patch »viel besser« werden.)

Abstürze und Verbindungsfehler bei Gesprächen im Fort Tarsis werden gefixt.

Manche Ladebildschirme haben sich nicht komplett gefüllt. Hier sollen weitere Fixes folgen.

Der Soundbug soll verbessert werden. Der Spielton verschwindet zurzeit gelegentlich. Die Entwickler arbeiten an einem kompletten Fix.

Das Öffnen von Schatzkisten soll für den gesamten Squad zählen und nicht nur für einen Spieler. (wichtig für die Gräber-Hauptmission)

Ein Fehler wird behoben, durch den Spieler trotz dem Abschließen aller Herausforderungen die vier Gräber nicht betreten können.

Die Performance im allgemeinen soll sich kontinuierlich verbessern (Bildrate und so weiter).

Besonders spannend ist hierbei der Punkt mit den Ladebildschirmen. Aktuell muss man in Anthem teilweise mehrere Minuten warten, ehe das Spiel Missionen oder die Rückkehr ins Fort Tarsis fertig geladen hat. Das erste Update wird allerdings offenbar nichts an der Länge der Ladezeiten ändern, sondern lediglich das Problem, dass einige Loading Screens gar nicht enden wollten.

Was tun gegen lange Ladezeiten in Anthem? Unsere Hardware-Redaktion kann helfen

Die Patch Notes zum Day-1-Patch von Anthem

Auf Reddit sind sogar schon eine komplette Liste mit allen Verbesserungen und Bugfixes des Updates zu finden. Dabei handelt es sich allerdings noch nicht um die offiziellen Infos von EA selbst.

Der Reddit-User devindotcom behauptet im entsprechenden Post allerdings, dass er Journalist sei und von den Entwicklern die Patch Notes bereits vorab per Mail geschickt bekommen hat. Wir können die Korrektheit der Angaben aktuell noch nicht bestätigen, weil sich die Angaben aber mit den Infos von Michael Gamble decken, wollen wir euch die Liste nicht vorenthalten.

High Level Fixes

Improved loading times

Fixed many infinite loading screens

Fixed multiple challenges not tracking properly

A number of issues have been fixed that were causing players to disconnect or crash

Weapons and gear now have numbers present for modifiers

General Fixes and Improvements

Loot Reveal and Expedition Summary now correctly play during the end of expedition screen.

The gather party mechanic has been made more lenient in a number of situations

At the end of expedition screen players will no longer get stuck on "Recording Victories" or "Skipping All".

Game no longer hangs in Javelin menu when unlocking the second, third or fourth javelin

During the mission "What Freelancers Do" dying after killing Junkmaw & freeing Arcanists leaves you unable to progress, this has been fixed

Challenges now unlock for players at the correct levels

Fixed some camera issues during cutscenes

Legendary Contracts can now be accepted from the Social Hub contract board

Some enemies have had their shield values decreased

Loot now properly drops for players who are downed

The texture quality on the NPC Prospero has been improved

Final boss of strongholds now drop loot instead of only being shown on the end of expedition screen

Fixed the time outs on echoes and relics to prevent griefing and to handle disconnections properly

Players can no longer fall through the floor during the 3rd trial in the Fortress of Dawn

Completing the tutorial expedition will now show the correct Ranger appearance

After disconnecting, rejoining an expedition will now place you back into a squad if you were in one previously

Corrected an issue where players could not interact with each other in the launch bay in certain circumstances

Corrected an issue during the Mission "Bad Deal" where outlaws won't spawn, blocking progress

The start of expedition screen has been improved

Addressed a variety of situations where killing enemies does not properly progress world events

Opening a chest now increments Tomb of the Legionnaire progress for all squad members present

Scar snipers can no longer shoot through Storm Shield

Corrected an issue where players would get stuck on the end of expedition screen in some situations

Players will no longer get disconnected if joining the "Finding Old Friends" mission while the cinematic is playing

Addressed a number of situations where players can get stuck on the environment in the launch bay

Increased the damage of the electric status effect

Corrected an issue where the Shield of Dawn could be crafted with less materials then intended in some situations

The Platinum Mission feat now grants completion as intended

Status effects can more reliably be applied to Titans

Strongholds

Fixed an issue that would cause a Stronghold server crash after defeating the last boss

Temple of Scar - Players can no longer get stuck in the mined tunnel in the explosives room

Temple of Scar - Players can no longer be blocked from entering the explosives room due to fog wall

Fixed Tyrant Mine so people that join the stronghold in-progress do not end up locked away from their team

Adjusted lighting in Tyrant Mine underwater section to make it easier to navigate to the exit

The Swarm Tyrant will no longer get stuck in the side cave entrances in some situations

Corrected an issue where players would spawn into different areas of the Tyrant Mine in certain situations

Gear and Weapons

After having 1st pilot unlock suit after tutorials, creating a new pilot and going to forge no longer causes load screen hang

Ice damage bonuses are now correctly applied on ice gear

Suit-wide bonuses from inscription are now functioning properly

Players can no longer salvage equipped items

Javelin specific gear and/or weapons are no longer able to be used on javelins they aren't intended for

Corrected an issue where in some circumstances Masterwork Components do not have any inscriptions

The Endless Siege Masterwork Autocannon no longer displays a damage increase of 0% in its tooltip

Javelins

The Colossus javelin is now able to activate its shield more quickly after using an ability or firing a weapon

The Storm javelin now reacts to getting hit when its shields are up

Fixed an exploit that allowed the Storm's ultimate attack to be used more times than intended

The Colossus javelin can now shield and revive at the same time

Interceptor Combo Aura has been increased in power and now has a damage over time component

Crafting

Non-Masterwork materials purchased from the crafting store now show as their proper rarity instead of incorrectly showing as Masterwork

Controls

Additional Mouse and Keyboard control improvements have been made

UI

Some conversations were not popping up the reputation points post conversation completion, this has been fixed

The quad screen now displays the correct information for each player

Fixed a number of issues where subtitles will no longer get stuck on the screen after dialogue has finished as often

Settings should no longer reset upon exiting and restarting the game on Xbox One

Motion blur can now correctly be turned off

The Electric Status Effect now shows scaled damage properly

An option has been added to hide the Squad Member HUD

The edge of the compass will now pulse to indicate enemy locations

A notification has been added in Fort Tarsis if a player's vault is at the cap of 250 items

On the "Repair the Strider" step of "A Cry for Help" the search radar has been adjusted to correctly lead the player to all 4 tools

Primer and Detonator icons have been added to all Interceptor gear

Corrected a user interface issue where a player's ultimate would show as available when it isn't

Spätestens am Freitag wissen wir mit Gewissheit, welche Verbesserungen der Day-1-Patch bringen wird. Bis dahin könnt ihr übrigens bereits auf GameStar.de erfahren, wie gut Anthem geworden ist. Wir werden im Laufe der Woche nämlich mehrere einzelne Test-Artikel veröffentlichen, bevor wir euch am Release-Tag unseren finalen Test mit Wertung liefern. Wir haben zum Beispiel bereits beschrieben, wie fantastisch die Action von Anthem ist.

