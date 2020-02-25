CoD: Modern Warfare - Patch 1.15 ist 10 GB dick, bringt Atrium zurück

Update 1.15 bringt Atrium und Zhokov Boneyard für Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Der Patch hat mit 10 GB auf PC ordentlich Umfang. Hier die Patch Notes.

von Christian Just,
25.02.2020 20:42 Uhr

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare bekommt ein großes Update mit einer überarbeiteten Map und Bug Fixes. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare bekommt ein großes Update mit einer überarbeiteten Map und Bug Fixes.

Soeben ist mit Update 1.15 ein umfangreicher Patch für Call of Duty: Modern Warfare erschienen. Das stattliche Paket von rund 10 GB steht ab sofort zum Download via Battle.net-Launcher zur Verfügung.

Das Update bringt die Map Atrium überarbeitet zurück ins Spiel: eine kompakte Karte für 2v2-Gunfight, die bereits zuvor im Spiel war und überarbeitet wurde.

Ferner kümmert sich der Patch um Bug Fixes, nebst einiger Balance-Anpassungen bei den Waffen. Etwa wurden die Reichweite der Schrotflinte Model 680 und die Ladegeschwindigkeit der Armbrust erhöht.

Auch Fixes für die Koop-Missionen sind im Patch für CoD: Modern Warfare enthalten. Hinzu kommen Anpassungen beim Reglement der Call of Duty League sowie spezifische Fixes für die PC-Version von CoD: MW, um künftig Abstürze zu verhindern.

Im Folgenden lest ihr die Patch Notes im Original:

CoD: MW Update 1.15 - Patch Notes

  • GENERAL FIXES:
    Fix for a bug where friends who are online in Social Tab were not always appearing at the top of the list
    Various map exploit fixes
    Fix for some players seeing an incorrect Career Level
    More fixes to Regiment tags
    Fix for some players encountering an issue where their mouse stopped working after the last title update
    Fixed a bug in 3v3 Gunfight that allowed players to shoot through the center structure on King while using the AX-50
    Fixed an error that could occur when Hardline was earned in Specialist
    Quality of life backend fixes to help the Regiments and Social menus run smoother
    Fix for a spawn exploit on Vacant
    Fix for White Phosphorous killing all players instantly when in Realism modes
    Trials: Fix for the score at the end of "Fire in the Hole" not tallying up properly
  • Challenges:
    Fixed a bug for the "Kills with Enemy Weapon" Karma challenge not tracking properly
    Fixed Daily Challenges that require you to get an X number of kills with an enemy weapon
    Fix for an objective when completing Golem's Operator Mission that requested 5 Kills with lethal equipment but was tracking with killstreaks.
    "Alliance" Objective 6: Complete any 4 Co-Op Operations has been fixed
    "Alliance" Objective 2: Requires 50 Juggernaut kills with Otter as your Coalition Operator. This has been fixed
  • Weapons:
    Fixed a bug where weapons stopped showing level progress 1 level before their max rank, giving the appearance that they are no longer gaining XP
    Striker 45: Fixing range and ADS speed to match the description of the 300mm Poly Barrel
    Model 680: Slight range increase
    Model 680 XRK 30.0 Sport: range increase
    Slight Range decrease and ADS increase to the following:
    Model 680 - XRK 18.0" Liberator
    R9-0 Force TAC Sentry
    Origin 12 Forge TAC Precision
    Under Barrel Shotguns: increased pellet count, reduced rate of fire, increased shell count to 8, tuned autoswap after ammo is complete, range increase
    Crossbow: Increased reload speed
    Fixed a bug where the Akimbo Snakeshot .357s did not register damage for both guns when fired on the same frame
    Reduced recoil to the SA87 12.4 Factory Barrel
    Increased close and mid-range damage for the AK 5.45x39mm round mags
  • Classic Special Operations:
    Fix for a graphical bug that could occur on mission "Disinform" while on Xbox
  • Special Operations:
    Operation Crosswind: Fix for a bug that could prevent players from using the Cruise Missile while having the Thermite Launcher equipped
    Operation Crosswind: Fixed an issue where the Juggernauts outside the airport might not pursue players after breaking stealth
    Operation Crosswind: Fixed a bug where a player would have infinite ammo and standard weapons if jumping out of the plane with the Juggernaut suit
  • Call of Duty League:
    When CDL Rules are enabled, the Restrictions warning icon will be displayed next to the buttons that contain CDL banned items, even if they are in sub menus. This should make it easier for players to know what parts of their loadouts need to be replaced in order to follow CDL Rules.
    Domination: Round timer set to 5 minutes (previously 6)
    Search and Destroy: Round timer set to 1 minute 30 seconds (from 2 minutes)
    Restricted Thermite, Throwing Knives, and Killstreaks to CDL playlist
  • CoD Caster: Reintroduced the Data View feature, allowing KBM Codcasters to view player information by pressing the keybind assigned in the Options menu.
  • PC: Several fixes to prevent crashes and improve stability
