EA Sports hat das fünfte Title Update für FIFA 19 veröffentlicht. Ab sofort steht der neue Patch für alle PC-Spieler zum Download bereit, Konsoleros müssen sich dagegen noch ein wenig gedulden. Auf PS4 und Xbox One erscheinen neue FIFA-Updates immer eine Woche später als auf dem PC.
Zu den wichtigsten Neuerungen des Titel Updates Nummer 5 gehört die Schwächung einer bestimmten Schussart. Angeschnittene Direktannahmen werden durch den Patch ein wenig schwieriger als zuvor. Das heißt also, R1- beziehungsweise RB-Schüsse treffen künftig seltener.
Um zu verdeutlichen, dass diese besonderen Abschlüsse eine breitere Streuung erhalten, hat EA Sports in den offiziellen Pitch Notes zwei Vergleichsbilder veröffentlicht, auf denen sie mit Eden Hazard sowohl vor als auch nach dem Update 100 angeschnittene Direktabnahmen simuliert haben:
Besonders einschlagend wie noch beim vierten Update von FIFA 19 scheinen die Änderungen des fünften Patches aber nicht zu sein. Im FIFA- Subreddit hält sich die Begeisterung der Fans im Rahmen. Die meisten Spieler nehmen die Neuerungen zwar gerne an, hätten sich aber lieber Änderungen an anderer Stelle gewünscht.
Der User »cool_dad69« fordert etwa, dass EA lieber das Timed Finishing überarbeiten sollte. Andere Reddit-User wie »Charlie_Wax« beschweren sich dagegen, dass die KI-Verteidigung trotz des letzten FIFA-Updates immer noch zu stark sei.
Was nun aber genau im fünften Titel Update von FIFA 19 steckt, könnt ihr in den offiziellen Patch Notes von EA Sports nachlesen:
Patch Notes des FIFA 19 Titel Updates #5
Gameplay:
- Adjustments to the effectiveness of first time finesse shots where the lateral ball velocity is very high.
- These kicks are now more likely to be impacted by error resulting in potentially less accuracy, ball speed and ball spin.
- The impact of a player's Finishing Attribute on lowering the chance for error for these kicks has also been reduced.
- Lateral Ball velocity, in this context, is the difference in degrees of the incoming angle of the ball to a player compared to it's angle of exit from a player's foot on a shot.
- The angle of exit is not the target of the shot, but the angle by which the ball exits a player's foot.
- This change has the highest impact when the difference between the incoming angle and outgoing angle of the ball is 90 or 270 degrees, where 0 degrees is the angle of the ball leaving the player's foot from a shot.
- The impact of this change scales from lowest to highest along these angles, where 0 degrees is the angle of the ball leaving the player's foot from a shot:
- 0 degrees (lowest) to 90 degrees (highest).
- 180 degrees (lowest) to 90 degrees (highest).
- 180 degrees (lowest) to 270 degrees (highest).
- 0 degrees (lowest) to 270 degrees (highest).
- Reduced the likelihood that a goal kick that is being aimed near a receiving player will go into open space.
- In a goal kick situation, defending center backs will now be positioned closer together.
- In a goal kick situation, where the ball will be contested by both an attacking and defending player, the defending player will be more likely to move towards the landing location of the ball.
- The ball will now stay closer to the dribbling player when executing the Elastico skill move.
Addressed the following issues:
- When playing a match while locked to a player, during a corner kick situation, it was possible to knock the ball off of the corner kick spot by running towards the corner and pressing the D-Pad to execute a user controlled reaction.
- A situation where an attacking player was able to crash into the opponent's keeper, while they are holding the ball, and knock them into the net resulting in an own goal.
- This situation would now result in a foul and the goal being disallowed.
FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT):
- Viewing the Roles tab, in the Team Management screen, via the Pause Menu in a FUT Offline Mode, such as Squad Battles, will now show the impact of Chemistry on a player's attributes.
- Viewing the Roles tab, in the Team Management screen, during the pre-match flow in all FUT modes, will now properly display player attributes.
- Sometimes players were able to add both a normal Player Item and a Concept Player Item for the same player to a Squad Building Challenge Squad, which would lead to an error message.
Online Modes:
- The post-match progression meter in Pro Clubs was not always displaying a players Overall Rating or progression accurately.
- This was a visual issue only as the proper Overall Rating was being used in gameplay and was displayed correctly in the Pro Clubs HUB.
Visual / Presentation:
- Added 5 new boots to the list of available boots when customizing a player, such as in Pro Clubs or Player Career.
- Updated the 2D portraits for 26 players.
- Removed the 2D portraits from 25 players.
- Updates to a number of team kits, crests and banners.
Addressed the following issues:
- Sometimes, player models were appearing in the background after exiting a match.
- Sometimes, a white box would appear in the background after exiting a match.
- The full team names for some teams were incorrect in some languages and have been corrected.
- The three character abbreviation for some teams was incorrect in some languages and has been corrected.
- Removed the hyphen from Zulte Waregem's team name.
