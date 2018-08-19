Wie die Entwickler hinter Space Hulk: Deathwing ankündigen, bekommt die Enhanced Edition mit »Infested Mines« einen kostenlosen DLC. Der bringt unter anderem eine neue Map mit, die in Solo-Special-Missionen und im Multiplayer-Koop spielbar ist.
Geboten werden enge Areale, offene Schlachtfelder und ein insgesamt vertikalerer Kartenaufbau. Damit stehen insgesamt acht Maps im Spiel zur Verfügung. Sonst wurden die Balance im Spiel verbessert und ein Problem mit den KI-Kameraden behoben.
GameStar-Podcast: Faszination Warhammer
Für mehr Atmosphäre sorgt außerdem die Möglichkeit, das HUD abzustellen. Der Patch bringt zudem noch einige kleinere Verbesserungen und Bug Fixes mit und ist bereits für PC verfügbar.
Patch Notes
Features
- A whole new map "Infested Mines" playable in Special Missions, for both solo and multiplayer.Requires the free DLC activated.
- A brand new Picture Mode is available.In the game options, enable this Picture Mode to deactivate the game UI. You can also play without the game UI with this activated.
- Server filter research now has a both option "-" (instead of just yes/no except for Password).
Changes
- Limit to XP farming: no XP granted for players who didn't actually play the map in multiplayer.
- Gamepad sprint system updated. The sprint is now a toggle when using a controller.
- Added a possibility to cancel a psygate when calling it by using the same input.
- Added flinches to Aberrant with distance weapons when hit.
- NPC Terminators have better placement when they are close from doors.
- NPC Terminators react better to move orders.
- Various small AI improvements.
- Re-enabling emissive fading on impact on High and Epic configurations on PC.
- Explosive Genestealers' sounds are now spatialized correctly.
- New Icon for the Psygate to separate it from the game objective.
- Improve performance on the Special Missions Chapter 7.
- Added Feedback when trying to buy an item without enough currency.
Bug Fixes
- It is now possible to chat while you are in deathcam.
- Fix rare crash related to culling.
- Fix rare crash related to zoom custo equipment.
- Fix Navigation issue on Chap 07 (campaign & Special Mission).
- Rebuilt lights & corrected an outmap in chap7 Special Mission.
- Improved navigation on Chap 06.
- Fix collision of some walls on chapter's 3 vision.
- You can no longer block the geneseed door during the defend area on Chapter 5.
- SM chap 05 lighting rebuild.
- Inverting mouse's controls doesn't invert them on the order wheel.
- Fixed some navigation issues where Genestealers were stuck in Chapter 02 .
- Fixed fire sound in the Dark Angel chamber during the end game cinematic.
- Fixed Assault cannon sound that continued to be played in some cases.
- Fixed Switching from mouse to gamepad on custo menu can stuck the player.
- Fixed some customization elements that were not displaying correctly after switching to another weapon.
- Fixed Skull badges could appear on some weapons that were not meant to have them.
- Improved textbox for current customization section larger for longer names.
- Fixed stalker strain Genestealers when visible were not highlighted when zooming on them.
- Energy selectors are correctly replicated to clients on lightning claws and power fists.
- Dead cam visual issue when the player looked at is engaged in close combat.
- Hybrids' objective markers in chap 7 is at now displayed correctly.
- Fixed Stealers could spawn after the gaz was released on chapter 7.
- Fixed a rare bug where you could play two different classes of Terminators mixed together.
- Improved Rewards of Valour opening is freezing the game for a short time.
- Fixed Lightning claws sound was not spatialized.
- Fixed Texture not streaming correctly in customization menu.
- Fixed Caliban's spear shots not being accounted for the guest in some rare cases.
- Fixed purgatory sword keep altering its color after hovering the ultimate rune.
- Fixed Lightning claws's Fx are on the ground when in the armoury.
- You can no longer be blocked behind objective's doors that need to be locked in chapter 3, you will be teleported inside Pysgate if it happens.
- Fixed Psygate timer warning can be displayed over the game if the player is killed inside the psygate
- Fixed Purgatory's sword's ultimate rune's FX not visible in the armory.
- Narthecium no longer display power fist FX in some cases.
- Other players' runes become invisible when they are too close to you.
- Scanning circle for hacking now works correctly in all cases.
- Fixed Flamethrower that wasn't able to destroy turrets.
- All elements on Maegon's body on chapter 3 are now localized properly.
- Fixed Solo saves that could be loaded from SM missions.
- Being kicked from psygate while in option menu no longer keeps cursor visible.
- Locked state of doors is saved correctly in Campaign Chapter 7.
- Ordering to attack a stealer in multiplayer no longer plays the "Lock door" audio order.
- Improved chapter 7's navmesh.
- Fixed the stats displayed for the Mace of Corswain mace's ultimate rune.
- All perks affecting weapons stats have now their effect shown in weapon stat preview.
- Fixed a blocking issue on the self-destruct Special Missions objectives if the host is dead.
- Force sword no longer makes a strange noise when hitting a purity seal.
- Fixed some situations in which an Aberrant could be stuck.
- Fixed dead timers continuing to be displayed indefinitely in some situations.
- Fixed servo-skulls (those on the maps, not the player's capacity) not moving at all in some specific situations.
- Fixed an issue in which player head might be malformed.
Riesiges Level-Up bei GameStar Plus
GameStar Plus wächst - und bekommt ein neues Team. Das bedeutet: Mehr Inhalt, mehr Service, mehr Zuhören! Denn wir wollen die Wünsche unserer Plus-Mitglieder künftig noch besser erfüllen, sei’s mit spannenden Artikel und Videos, sei’s mit unserem verbesserten Kundenservice. Zum Start des neuen Plus gibt es zudem neue Formate und besondere Titelstorys, etwa zur Mod Fallout: Cascadia, die nicht nur eine riesige Spielwelt, sondern auch mehr Rollenspiel bringt als Fallout 4. Das ist neu bei GameStar Plus
Nur angemeldete Benutzer können kommentieren und bewerten.
Ihr Kommentar wurde nicht gespeichert. Dies kann folgende Ursachen haben:
1. Der Kommentar ist länger als 4000 Zeichen.
2. Sie haben versucht, einen Kommentar innerhalb der 10-Sekunden-Schreibsperre zu senden.
3. Ihr Kommentar wurde als Spam identifiziert. Bitte beachten Sie unsere Richtlinien zum Erstellen von Kommentaren.
4. Sie verfügen nicht über die nötigen Schreibrechte.
Bei Fragen oder Problemen nutzen Sie bitte das Kontakt-Formular.
Nur angemeldete Benutzer können kommentieren und bewerten.