Wie die Entwickler hinter Space Hulk: Deathwing ankündigen, bekommt die Enhanced Edition mit »Infested Mines« einen kostenlosen DLC. Der bringt unter anderem eine neue Map mit, die in Solo-Special-Missionen und im Multiplayer-Koop spielbar ist.

Geboten werden enge Areale, offene Schlachtfelder und ein insgesamt vertikalerer Kartenaufbau. Damit stehen insgesamt acht Maps im Spiel zur Verfügung. Sonst wurden die Balance im Spiel verbessert und ein Problem mit den KI-Kameraden behoben.

GameStar-Podcast: Faszination Warhammer

Für mehr Atmosphäre sorgt außerdem die Möglichkeit, das HUD abzustellen. Der Patch bringt zudem noch einige kleinere Verbesserungen und Bug Fixes mit und ist bereits für PC verfügbar.

Features

Changes

Bug Fixes

