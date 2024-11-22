Path of Exile 2 kostet im Early Access 30 bis 480 Euro – alle Supporter Packs im Überblick

Grinding Gear Games hat alle Preise und Editionen für die Supporter Packs von Path of Exile 2 enthüllt, und die größten Fans des Action-RPGs können sich auf eine Vielzahl von Boni und kosmetischen Inhalten freuen.
Ab dem 6. Dezember könnt ihr euch mit einem Supporter Pack Zugang zum Early Access des heiß erwarteten Action-Rollenspiels sichern - und wer das nötige Kleingeld hat, kann sogar knapp 500 Euro für haufenweise Extras bezahlen.
Path of Exile 2: Die Preise und Editionen im Überblick
Die Supporter Packs sind in mehreren Stufen erhältlich, von einem erschwinglichen Einstiegspaket hin zu Premium-Editionen für Hardcore-Fans:
Die Punkte (Points), die in den Supporter Packs von Path of Exile 2 enthalten sind, dienen als Ingame-Währung. Sie können im Shop des Spiels ausgegeben werden, um verschiedene kosmetische Gegenstände zu kaufen. Dazu gehören:
- Rüstungs- und Waffenskins: Individualisiert das Aussehen eurer Ausrüstung.
- Effekte und Animationen: Verleiht bestimmten Fähigkeiten oder Bewegungen neue Effekte
- Hideout-Dekorationen: Lässt euch euer persönliches Versteck mit Möbeln, Statuen und Effekten anpassen.
- Pets: Kleine Begleiter ohne Gameplay-Vorteile, die euch im Spiel folgen.
Außerdem könnt ihr die Punkte in
Stash Tabs investieren, die euch zusätzlichen Lagerplatz für eure Item-Sammlung gewähren.
1. Early Access Supporter Pack
- Preis: 30 Euro
- Inhalt:
- 300 Punkte (Ingame-Währung)
- 1x Early Access Key
2. Lord of Ogham Supporter Pack
- Preis: 60 Euro
- Inhalt:
- 600 Punkte
- Lord of Ogham Armour Set
- Lord of Ogham Back Attachment
- The Rust King Portal Effect
- Iron Count's Zweihander Sword Skin
- Baby Crowbell Pet
- Lord of Ogham Kiwi Pet
- Commemorative Hillock Statue (Hideout-Dekoration)
- Lord of Ogham Supporter Forum Title/Badge
- Lord of Ogham Supporter Social Frame
- 1x Early Access Key
3. King of the Faridun Supporter Pack
- Preis: 100 Euro
- Inhalt:
- 1000 Punkte
- King of the Faridun Armour Set
- King of the Faridun Back Attachment
- Deshret's Blessing Level-up Effect
- The Dreadnought Hideout
- Tyranny's End Spear Skin
- Faridun's Glory Bow Skin
- King of the Faridun Kiwi Pet
- Commemorative Vaal Oversoul Statue (Hideout-Dekoration)
- King of the Faridun Supporter Forum Title/Badge
- King of the Faridun Supporter Social Frame
- 1x Early Access Key
4. Thaumaturge of the Vaal Supporter Pack
- Preis: 160 Euro (PC) / 150 Euro (Konsole)
- Inhalt:
- 1600/1500 Punkte
- 2x Early Access Keys
- Thaumaturge of the Vaal Armour Set
- Thaumaturge of the Vaal Back Attachment
- Soulcore Weapon Effect
- Doryani's Idol Focus and Shield Skin
- Wand of the Thaumaturge Skin
- Royal Sacrificial Dagger Skin
- Thaumaturge of the Vaal Kiwi Pet
- Commemorative Dominus Statue (Hideout-Dekoration)
- Thaumaturge of the Vaal Supporter Forum Title/Badge
- Thaumaturge of the Vaal Supporter Social Frame
- Path of Exile 2 T-Shirt
5. Warlord of the Karui Supporter Pack
- Preis: 240 Euro (PC) / 220 Euro (Konsole)
- Inhalt:
- 2400/2200 Punkte
- 3x Early Access Keys
- Warlord of the Karui Armour Set
- Warlord of the Karui Back Attachment
- Karui Totemcaller Rare Finisher Effect
- Ancestral Canoe Crafting Bench
- Akoya's Felling Axe Skin
- Tukohama's Crusher Mace Skin
- Warlord of the Karui Kiwi Pet
- Commemorative Malachai Statue (Hideout-Dekoration)
- Warlord of the Karui Supporter Forum Title/Badge
- Warlord of the Karui Supporter Social Frame
- Path of Exile 2 Hoodie
6. Liberator of Wraeclast Supporter Pack
- Preis: 480 Euro (PC) / 370 Euro (Konsole)
- Inhalt:
- 4800/3700 Punkte
- 5x Early Access Keys
- Liberator of Wraeclast Armour Set
- Liberator of Wraeclast Back Attachment
- Beacon of Salvation Hideout
- Window to Twilight Portal Effect
- Throne of the Ruler Map Device
- Light of Divinity Sceptre Skin
- Deliverance Crossbow Skin
- Justice Flail Skin
- Redemption Shield Skin
- Liberator of Wraeclast Kiwi Pet
- Commemorative Kitava Statue (Hideout-Dekoration)
- Liberator of Wraeclast Supporter Forum Title/Badge
- Liberator of Wraeclast Supporter Social Frame
- Path of Exile 2 Art Book
Hinweis: Physische Sammlerstücke wie T-Shirts, Hoodies und das Artbook sind lediglich auf dem PC enthalten, was sich in den höheren Preisen widerspiegelt.
Der Early Access startet am 6. Dezember und ist auf allen großen Plattformen verfügbar, darunter Steam Xbox, PlayStation und im Epic Games Store. Werdet ihr direkt zum Early Access Release nach Wraeclast aufbrechen? Und falls ja: Welche Edition habt ihr ins Auge gefasst? Lasst es uns gerne unten im Kommentarbereich wissen!
