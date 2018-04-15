Im Rahmen der British Academy Games Awards 2018 wurden in Großbritannien die besten Spiele 2017 ausgezeichnet. Zu den großen Gewinnern gehören What Remains of Edith Finch und das britische Spiel Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice.
In unterschiedlichen Kategorien zeichnete die British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) wie jedes Jahr auch die besten Spiele und Entwickler aus. Zwei Indie-Studios können sich besonders freuen: What Remains of Edith Finch gewann die Kategorie »Bestes Spiel 2017«, während Hellblade in gleich fünf Kategorien abräumte, darunter »künstlerische Leistung« oder »Audio-Leistung«. Die Deutsche Melina Juergens wurde außerdem für ihre Performance als Senua geehrt.
BAFTA Gewinner 2018
Artistic Achievement:
- Cuphead
- Gorogoa
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Audio Achievement:
- Call of Duty: WW2
- Destiny 2
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- Star Wars: Battlefront 2
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Best Game
- Assassin's Creed: Origins
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Super Mario Odyssey
- What Remains of Edith Finch
British Game
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Monument Valley 2
- Reigns: Her Majesty
- The Sexy Brutale
- Sniper Elite 4
- Total War: Warhammer 2
Debut Game
- Cuphead
- Gorogoa
- Hollow Knight
- Night in the Woods
- The Sexy Brutale
- Slime Rancher
Evolving Game
- Clash Royale
- Final Fantasy 15
- Fortnite
- Overwatch
- Playerunknown's Battlegrounds
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege
Family
- Just Dance 2018
- Lego Worlds
- Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
- Monument Valley 2
- Snipperclips
- Super Mario Odyssey
Game Beyond Entertainment
- Bury Me, My Love
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Last Day of June
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm
- Night in the Woods
- Sea Hero Quest VR
Game Design
- Assassin's Creed: Origins
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Nier: Automata
- Super Mario Odyssey
- What Remains of Edith Finch
Game Innovation
- Gorogoa
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Nier: Automata
- Snipperclips
- What Remains of Edith Finch
Mobile Game
- Bury Me, My Love
- Golf Clash
- Gorogoa
- Kami 2
- Monument Valley 2
- Stranger Things: The Game
Multiplayer
- Divinity: Original Sin 2
- Fortnite
- Gang Beasts
- Playerunknown's Battlegrounds
- Splatoon 2
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
Music
- Cuphead
- Get Even
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- What Remains of Edith Finch
Narrative
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- Night in the Woods
- Tacoma
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus
Original Property
- Cuphead
- Gorogoa
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- Night in the Woods
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- What Remains of Edith Finch
Performer
- Abubakar Salim als Bayek in Assassin's Creed: Origins
- Ashly Burch als Aloy in Horizon: Zero Dawn
- Claudia Black als Chloe Frazer in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Laura Bailey als Nadine Ross in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Melina Juergens als Senua in Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Valerie Rose Lohman als Edith Finch in What Remains of Edith Finch
Fellowship
- Tim Schafer
