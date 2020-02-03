Battlefield 5 startet am Dienstag, den 4. Februar 2020 in Kapitel 6. Dann erscheint das große Update 6, das als frische Inhalte unter anderem die neue Map Solomon Islands im Gepäck hat. Hinzu kommen neue Waffen und ein Schwung kosmetischer Inhalte zum Freischalten per Gameplay.

Buff für zwei Sniper-Waffen

Die neuen Inhalte sind indes nicht alle Neuerungen von Update 6 für Battlefield 5. Gleichzeitig nimmt Dice Anpassungen an der Waffen-Balance vor. Konkret bekommen zwei Scharfschützengewehre der Recon-Klasse einen Buff. Hier erhöhen die Entwickler die Mündungsgeschwindigkeit von Ross Rifle und Type 99 erheblich, von 600 auf 750 Meter pro Sekunde.

Ferner kündigte Dice an, größere Balance-Anpassungen an Assault-, Medic- und Support-Klasse mit dem kommenden Update 6.2 in Angriff zu nehmen. Im späteren Verlauf des Kapitels soll schließlich auch die langerwartete Personalisierung von Panzern in BF5 Einzug halten.

Die Patch Notes zu Update 6 für Battlefield 5, die Dice im offiziellen Forum veröffentlichte, lest ihr weiter unten. Einen ersten Eindruck davon, wie das Gameplay auf der neuen Dschungel-Map Solomon Islands aussieht, könnt ihr euch im Trailer verschaffen:

Neuerungen

New Map: Solomon Islands, available on Conquest, Breakthrough, Squad Conquest, and Team Deathmatch

New Weapons: Type 11 LMG, Model 37, M2 Carbine (available via Chapter Rank Rewards)

New Gadgets: Lunge Mine, M1A1 Bazooka, (available via Chapter Rank Rewards)

Fahrzeuge

Removed the impact of track disable on initial acceleration. This allows for tanks with disabled tracks to escape; however, medium and high speed performance are still heavily impacted.

Increased the critical angle from 10 to 20 degrees to better match the visual feedback of having a good angle on an opponent. It was too difficult to tell if you were going to get a critical hit, this increases the margin.

Increased the range of the AA and AT HMGs to match the coax.

Fixed Panzer 4 AT round only having 4 shells.

Maps und Modi

Mercury - Players spawning on tanks will no longer unintentionally end up on foot.

Operation Underground - Fixed a rare bug that could stop the attacking team from spawning on Breakthrough.

Outpost - The player no longer remains stuck if the tower is destroyed while the player plants it.

Wake Island - Decreased the number of tanks to improve map balance on Breakthrough.

Wake Island - Players will now be able to deploy even if their squad gets wiped during the last sector on Breakthrough, while playing as the US.

Waffen & Gadgets

Grease gun - We've made some subtle tweaks to the Suppressor audio to better separate it from the experience when firing the weapon unsuppressed.

AP Mine - Fixed an issue that was causing the AP mine to not do damage to infantry in Firestorm.

Waffen-Balance

The following changes have been applied to the bolt action rifles muzzle velocity on the Recon class:

Ross Rifle: From 600 to 750

Type 99: From 600 to 750

We'll be performing a more substantive pass on our Weapon Balance in our next update for Assault, Medic, and Support.

UI und Diverses

Spotted enemies are no longer represented as arrows on the minimap and do not show the direction (they're now back to diamond shapes).

An option to modify the strength of snap zoom has been added for players on Console.

Fixed a bug that was causing the "Vehicle Buster" combat role to not unlock for some players.

Fixed a bug that would show the Deploy screen visible on squad screen after leaving pre-round.

Fixed the incorrect wording in the Type 2A Mastery IV assignment.

Stabilität