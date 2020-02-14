In der Nacht zum 14. Februar fand in Las Vegas die Show zu den 23. alljährlichen DICE Awards statt. Dabei räumte das Untitled Goose Game nicht nur den Preis für das beste Indiegame und den besten Character ab, sondern auch wurde auch zum Sieger des Hauptpreises »Game of the Year« ernannt.

Das Untitled Goose Game setzte sich damit gegen große Spiele wie Death Stranding, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order oder Control durch. Letzteres nahm jedoch mit Siegen in vier anderen Kategorien die meisten Preise mit nach Hause. Auch andere Indie-Spiele gewannen teils gegen AAA-Titel. Baba is You erhielt den Award für das beste Game Design und Sayonara Wild Hearts den Preis für das beste portable Spiel.

Die DICE Awards finden seit 2002 jährlich als Teil der DICE Summit statt, einer Fachtagung dessen Abkürzung sich aus ihren Themen Design, Innovate, Communicate und Entertain zusammensetzt.

Alle Kategorien, Nominierten und die Sieger

Game of the Year

Untitled Goose Game - SIEGER

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Control - SIEGER

A Short Hike

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Baba is You - SIEGER

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Slay the Spire

Portable Game of the Year

Sayonara Wild Hearts - SIEGER

Call of Duty: Mobile

Grindstone

Sky: Children of the Light

What the Golf?

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Untitled Goose Game - SIEGER

A Short Hike

Disco Elysium

Sayonara Wild Hearts

What the Golf?

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Pistol Whip - SIEGER

Asgard's Wrath

Blood & Truth

The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets

Trover Saves the Universe

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Blood & Truth - SIEGER

Asgard's Wrath

Pistol Whip

Stormland

Westworld Awakening

Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay

Apex Legends - SIEGER

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

Tetris 99

Wargroove

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Fire Emblem: Three Houses - SIEGER

Anno 1800

Oxygen Not Included

Slay the Spire

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Sports Game of the Year

FIFA 20 - SIEGER

Madden NFL 20

MLB The Show 19

NBA 2K20

NHL 20

Role-Playing Game of the Year

The Outer Worlds - SIEGER

Disco Elysium

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Kingdom Hearts III

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield

Racing Game of the Year

Mario Kart Tour - SIEGER

Crash Team Racin Nitro-Fueled

DiRT Rally 2.0

F1 2019

Trials Rising

Fighting Game of the Year

Mortal Kombat 11 - SIEGER

Dead or Alive 6

Jump Force

Samurai Shodown

Family Game of the Year

Super Mario Maker 2 - SIEGER

A Short Hike

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Ring Fit Adventure

Yoshi's Crafted World

Adventure Game of the Year

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - SIEGER

Death Stranding

Luigi's Mansion 3

Resident Evil 2

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

Action Game of the Year

Control - SIEGER

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Devil May Cry 5

Gears 5

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Death Stranding - SIEGER

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Concrete Genie

Control

Metro Exodus

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Disco Elysium - SIEGER

Control

Outer Wilds

Telling Lies

The Outer Worlds

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Death Stranding - SIEGER

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Mortal Kombat 11

Resident Evil 2

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Control - SIEGER

Arise: A Simple Story

Erica

Golem

Mortal Kombat 11

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Untitled Goose Game - The Goose - SIEGER

Control - Jesse Faden

Death Stranding - Cliff Unger

Death Stranding - Sam Porter Bridges

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - Greez

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Control - SIEGER

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Concrete Genie

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Luigi's Mansion 3 - SIEGER

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Days Gone

Death Stranding

Devil May Cry 5

Wenn ihr noch mehr Empfehlungen der besten Spiele aus 2019 lesen wollt, dann schaut bei den Gewinnern der diesjährigen Gamestars vorbei, bei denen ihr eure persönlichen Favoriten aus insgesamt 16 Kategorien wählen durftet.