In der Nacht zum 14. Februar fand in Las Vegas die Show zu den 23. alljährlichen DICE Awards statt. Dabei räumte das Untitled Goose Game nicht nur den Preis für das beste Indiegame und den besten Character ab, sondern auch wurde auch zum Sieger des Hauptpreises »Game of the Year« ernannt.
Das Untitled Goose Game setzte sich damit gegen große Spiele wie Death Stranding, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order oder Control durch. Letzteres nahm jedoch mit Siegen in vier anderen Kategorien die meisten Preise mit nach Hause. Auch andere Indie-Spiele gewannen teils gegen AAA-Titel. Baba is You erhielt den Award für das beste Game Design und Sayonara Wild Hearts den Preis für das beste portable Spiel.
Die DICE Awards finden seit 2002 jährlich als Teil der DICE Summit statt, einer Fachtagung dessen Abkürzung sich aus ihren Themen Design, Innovate, Communicate und Entertain zusammensetzt.
Alle Kategorien, Nominierten und die Sieger
Game of the Year
- Untitled Goose Game - SIEGER
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- Control - SIEGER
- A Short Hike
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- Baba is You - SIEGER
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Slay the Spire
Portable Game of the Year
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - SIEGER
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Grindstone
- Sky: Children of the Light
- What the Golf?
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- Untitled Goose Game - SIEGER
- A Short Hike
- Disco Elysium
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- What the Golf?
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Pistol Whip - SIEGER
- Asgard's Wrath
- Blood & Truth
- The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets
- Trover Saves the Universe
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- Blood & Truth - SIEGER
- Asgard's Wrath
- Pistol Whip
- Stormland
- Westworld Awakening
Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay
- Apex Legends - SIEGER
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
- Tetris 99
- Wargroove
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses - SIEGER
- Anno 1800
- Oxygen Not Included
- Slay the Spire
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
Sports Game of the Year
- FIFA 20 - SIEGER
- Madden NFL 20
- MLB The Show 19
- NBA 2K20
- NHL 20
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- The Outer Worlds - SIEGER
- Disco Elysium
- Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield
Racing Game of the Year
- Mario Kart Tour - SIEGER
- Crash Team Racin Nitro-Fueled
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- F1 2019
- Trials Rising
Fighting Game of the Year
- Mortal Kombat 11 - SIEGER
- Dead or Alive 6
- Jump Force
- Samurai Shodown
Family Game of the Year
- Super Mario Maker 2 - SIEGER
- A Short Hike
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Yoshi's Crafted World
Adventure Game of the Year
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - SIEGER
- Death Stranding
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Resident Evil 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
Action Game of the Year
- Control - SIEGER
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Devil May Cry 5
- Gears 5
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- Death Stranding - SIEGER
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Concrete Genie
- Control
- Metro Exodus
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- Disco Elysium - SIEGER
- Control
- Outer Wilds
- Telling Lies
- The Outer Worlds
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- Death Stranding - SIEGER
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Resident Evil 2
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- Control - SIEGER
- Arise: A Simple Story
- Erica
- Golem
- Mortal Kombat 11
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Untitled Goose Game - The Goose - SIEGER
- Control - Jesse Faden
- Death Stranding - Cliff Unger
- Death Stranding - Sam Porter Bridges
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - Greez
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Control - SIEGER
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Concrete Genie
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Luigi's Mansion 3 - SIEGER
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Days Gone
- Death Stranding
- Devil May Cry 5
Wenn ihr noch mehr Empfehlungen der besten Spiele aus 2019 lesen wollt, dann schaut bei den Gewinnern der diesjährigen Gamestars vorbei, bei denen ihr eure persönlichen Favoriten aus insgesamt 16 Kategorien wählen durftet.
